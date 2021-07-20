Supernatural Message For Jared Padalecki- Daily LITG, 20th July 2021

  1. Supernatural: Jensen Ackles Shared BDay Message for Jared Padalecki
  2. Pam & Tommy: Line Between Sebastian Stan, Tommy Lee Keeps Blurring
  3. Marvel Teases Peter Parker Spider-Man's Death, Replaced By Ben Reilly
  4. For the First Time, The Full DC Comics Timeline Planned By Dan DiDio
  5. NECA Comic Con Panel Reveals: TMNT, Gargoyles, Horror, And More
  6. The Flash Season 7 Finale Preview: Can They Survive This Heart Attack?
  7. Chris Claremont Teases New Gambit Comic Book Series From Marvel?
  8. Is Carol Danvers an Anti-Vaxxer? Captain Marvel #30 [Preview]
  9. Archer: The Band's Back Together in FXX's Official Season 12 Poster
  10. Carano/Mando Saga Ends with Emmy No-Nom; Nation Shrugs

LITG one year ago, Venom to Dynamite

  1. Marvel Legends Venomized Captain America Becomes Walmart Exclusive
  2. Unpopular Opinion: The Dark Knight Is Not Very Good Anymore
  3. Avengers #34 Review: #DefundTheAvengers
  4. Comics & Complication: Depictions of Women in Western Comics
  5. Dynamite Pulls Comicsgate Cover From IndieGoGo Amid Creator Backlash
  6. Dynamite Faces Creator Backlash Over Comicsgate Alliances
  7. Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Glams of Upcoming McFarlane Toys Wave 2
  8. Hasbro Announces Transformers Walmart Exclusive Specialty Packs
  9. Empyre #1 Review: Isn't Tony Stark Supposed to Be a Genius?
  10. Jurassic Park Chaos Effect: The Omega T-Rex and the Big Box Dinos

Comic Book birthdays today

  • Ted Sikora, President of Hero Entertainment Comics
  • Caley Tibbittz Collopy creator of SwordCat Knights

