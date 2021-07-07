Captain America And Capitol Insurrection – Daily LITG, 7th July 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Bosch Spinoff in The Daily LITG, 6th July 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And yesterday it was all about Captain America, The Suicide Squad and American politics…

Captain America And Capitol Insurrection - Daily LITG, 7th July 2021
Captain America And Capitol Insurrection – Daily LITG, 7th July 2021
  1. Niantic Quietly Adds Missing Legendaries To Pokémon GO Fest 2021
  2. Bosch: Michael Connelly Offers Details on IMDb TV Spinoff Series
  3. American Horror Story: Double Feature Season 10 E01 Title Confirmed
  4. Bosch Spinoff From an Amazon Spinoff in The Daily LITG, 6th July 2021
  5. Fox News & Dean Cain Show They Haven't Read Captain America Either
  6. DC Comics Puts A Capitol Insurrectionist In Suicide Squad (Spoilers)
  7. DC Comics Creators Discuss The New 52, The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
  8. Transformers Galvatron Makes His Landing As Hasbro's Newest Release
  9. The Four Formes Of Deoxys: Pokémon GO Spotlight
  10. DC Rewrites Jonathan Kent's Birth (Superman Spoilers)

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, The Last Of Us Part 2

It was still all about The Last Of Us Part 2 cast getting defended from online abuse by Naughty Dog.

  1. Naughty Dog Condemns Fan Harassment Towards Cast & Crew
  2. My Hero Academia Full Wave of Upcoming Pops Revealed by Funko
  3. The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow Go Pro-Mask
  4. Who Created Marvel Comics' Darkhawk… And Why
  5. We Review Marvel Villainous: Infinite Power By Ravensburger
  6. Booker T Wants a Tessa Blanchard, Charlotte Flair, Brooke Hogan 3-Way
  7. DC Comics Ask What Readers Thought Of Supergirl Finale…
  8. A "Left Bros" Copy Of Super Mario Bros. 3 Is Up For Sale
  9. Lucifer Star D.B. Woodside Returning for Season 6, Will Direct
  10. Dave Sim to Publish Spawn #10 With New Covers

What were people reading, one year ago.

Oh look, more gamers being arseholes. How much has changed since one year, two years ago?

  1. "Smash Bros." Community Harasses A 15-Year-Old Girl For Beating a Pro
  2. All the Absolute Carnage 'Everyone's A Target ' Back Pages So Far…
  3. Thor is Ready For Battle With New MAFEX Infinity War Figure
  4. Star Wars Black Series Rebels Team is Almost Complete, Ezra Now Out
  5. Avengers #21: Thor Plays With His Hammer in the Hot Tub [Preview]
  6. Speculator Corner: Sandman, After That Netflix Announcement

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Nick Neocleous, artist of Barbarienne
  • Jim Ferguson, comics journalist
  • Robert Atkins, GI Joe artist
  • Kimberly De Liz, writer on Womanthology
  • Abdulkareem Baba Aminu, comics journalist
  • Torsten Adair, comics journalist
  • L Jámal Walton, creator on Tiegre, Captain Evil and Diabla, Warmageddon
  • E. Larry Dobias, author of Midnight Skulker

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LITG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.