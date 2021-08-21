Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy in Daily LITG, 21st August 2021

Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy in Daily LITG, 21st August 2021
LITG: Elliot Page by Elliot Page

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Offers Short & Sweet Season 3 News
  2. Did CM Punk Show Up on AEW Rampage Tonight?
  3. On the Illusion of Change and Jonathan Hickman Leaving the X-Men
  4. Hoopa In Pokémon GO: The Full Story & When It Arrives
  5. Power Rangers Universe #1 Launches In Boom's November 2021 Solicits
  6. Alan Moore's Movie The Show To Screen And Stream For One Night Only
  7. Kevin Feige on the Future of The Avengers Films
  8. Dave Bautista Lashes Out at Michigan School Mask Karens
  9. DC Comics Azrael Gets A New Silver Batsuit with McFarlane Toys
  10. Marvel Comics Full Solicits & Solicitations For November 2021

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, WWE Raw, Pokemon, Rick And Morty

  1. Rumor: Vince McMahon's Large Adult Son to Take Over WWE Raw
  2. Missed Shiny Deino? Dragon Week Make-Up Coming To Pokémon GO
  3. Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland's Best Friend Jerry Needs Your Help
  4. Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
  5. The Latest On Poison Ivy in Harley Quinn #75 and Batman #97 (Spoilers)
  6. Marvel Comics November 2020 Solicitations, 19 Comics Frankensteined
  7. Hasbro Announced 4th Tier for Marvel Legends HasLabs Sentinel
  8. New Star Wars Funko Pops Include Ralph McQuarrie Concept Designs
  9. Dead By Daylight Mobile Reveals The Cursed Legacy Chapter
  10. Gravity Falls, Venture Bros & More MIA Animated Series Needing New Eps
  11. Image Comics Changes Name of Protector to First Knife, Thankfully
  12. Jeffrey Veregge Creates Native American Heritage Variants for Marvel
  13. Ta-Nehesi Coates' Black Panther Will Conclude in a Big Way In 2021
  14. IDW Publishes Roadmap For Locke & Key After Netflix Into 2021
  15. More Characters Involved In The King In Black, Revealed by Marvel

LITG, two years ago when Batman was hitting the headlines… and everything was Frankensteined,

  1. WARNING – MAJOR SPOILER From Tomorrow's Batman #77 Posted On Social Media
  2. "Titans" Season 2 Poster, Banner – Deathstroke No Unicorn Horn [Images]
  3. Tomorrow's Powers Of X #3 Has a Secret Cover Variant… Will You Get One?
  4. Marvel Comics Solicitations For November 2019 – 20 Of Them Frankensteined (Yondu Update)
  5. "I Knew Things Were Bad When My Boss Began Sending Me Job Postings" – The Last Days of Loot Crate
  6. Report: Spider-Man Movies to Suck Again as Marvel/Sony Schism Ends Collaboration
  7. Batman #77 Doubles Its Price on eBay…
  8. Meet the New Leader of the X-Men in Powers of X #2 [X-ual Healing 8-14-2019]
  9. Marvel's Runaways Become Doc Justice and the J-Team in November
  10. A Return to One More Day and the Spider-Marriage With Amazing Spider-Man #29? (Spoilers)

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Former DC Group Editor Bobbie Chase
  • Comics journalist Josh Davison
  • Nima Sorat, artist on Monster Attack Network
  • Daniel Valadez, artist on Secret Wars: Battlefront.
  • Tim Leong, executive editor at Entertainment Weekly, author of Super Graphic: A Visual Guide to the Comic Book Universe.

