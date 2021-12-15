From Magmar To Magneto in The Daily LITG, 15th December 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

Magmar in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic
  1. Tonight Is Magmar Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2021
  2. Knights Of X Will Be The Otherworld X-Men Comic Book
  3. Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)
  4. Mark Waid & Dan Mora's Batman/Superman: World's Finest For 2022
  5. Who's In The New X-Force Comic From Marvel For Destiny Of X?
  6. Spider-Man: No Way Home Review – This Is Exactly What You Think It Is
  7. The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Johto
  8. Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
  9. Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)
  10. More 2022 Marvel Big Books – Shuri, Jane Foster, Contest Of Champions
  11. Hasbro Reveals New Disney Villains Style Series Fashion Dolls

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Orlando Jones was fired from American Gods

And we were number crunching comic store data.

  1. "American Gods" Star Orlando Jones Announces Firing [VIDEO]
  2. Are These The 25 Biggest Comic Book Stores in the USA?
  3. Looks Like Stjepan Sejic is Serious About His Poison Ivy Sequel to Harleen, Isley
  4. In Hell Arisen Finale, Lex Luthor and Batman Who Laughs Fight Over Who Will Reboot DC Universe
  5. Art Thibert Finally Talks About Getting Blacklisted at Marvel, to Promote His Comic, Chrono Mechanics
  6. "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Not "Walken"
  7. No, The Amazing Mary Jane is Not Cancelled With #5 – And Here's The Proof
  8. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  9. Is Captain America Still Worthy Enough to Lift Thor's Hammer in Avengers #28? [Preview]
  10. "Modern Family" Season 11 "The Last Christmas": Ho-Ho-Hoping Santa Brings "Less Ethnic Stereotyping" This Year [REVIEW/OPINION]

LITG two years ago… DC cancelled Border Town

And we were watching Aquaman.

  1. DC Comics Cancels Border Town in Light of Allegations Against Its Writer? (UPDATED)
  2. Konami Releases Info on Upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Duel Power Cards
  3. Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
  4. Heroes In Crisis, Spoilers and the Lessons of Armageddon 2001
  5. Jason Momoa Comments on Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck Reportedly Leaving the DC Universe

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • J. M. DeMatteis, co-creator of Moonshadow, Justice League International, Maxwell Lord, Scooby Apocalypse.
  • Reginald Hudlin, writer of Black Panther, Django Unchained, Marvel Knights Spider-Man.
  • Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing at BOOM! Studios
  • CW Cooke, writer of Solitary, Jail Bait, Stillwater.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about GI Joe at Image, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.