From Magmar To Magneto in The Daily LITG, 15th December 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Tonight Is Magmar Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: December 2021
- Knights Of X Will Be The Otherworld X-Men Comic Book
- Batman Talks To Robin About His Boyfriend, Today (Spoilers)
- Mark Waid & Dan Mora's Batman/Superman: World's Finest For 2022
- Who's In The New X-Force Comic From Marvel For Destiny Of X?
- Spider-Man: No Way Home Review – This Is Exactly What You Think It Is
- The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Johto
- Only Murders In The Building A Masterclass In TV Dramedy; Season 2 BTS
- More 2022 Marvel Big Books – Shuri, Jane Foster, Contest Of Champions
- Hasbro Reveals New Disney Villains Style Series Fashion Dolls
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Scott Snyder & Co. Announce We Have Demons Single Issues
- BOOM! Celebrates 25 Years of Buffy with FCBD Yearbook Special
- Something is Killing the Children Returns in March
- Image Brings Back Zombies vs. Robots with New Bonus Content
- Archie Promises to Give Away Best Archie Comic Ever for Free in 2022
- The Ghost in You: Brubaker & Phillips' Next Reckless OGN Set for April
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #124 Preview: Silent Night
- Mattel and Dark Horse Release Analog He-Man NFT with No Blockchain
- Full Gold Free Comic Book Day 2022 Solicits – Including Dog Man
- Kevin Eastman's TMNT: Shredder In Hell #3 Cover On Auction
- Clea To Replace Doctor Strange As The Sorceress Supreme
- Three Bisexual Male Superheroes In One DC Comic? Welcome To 2022
- You Really Won't Believe What Batman Does Today (Clickbait Spoilers)
- Future State And Magistrate Legacy In Batman Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Marvel To Publish Ghost Rider 50th Anniversary Special
- Four Big Hardcovers From Image Comics For 30th Anniversary In 2022
- More Azrael Coming From DC Comics For 2022 For His 30th Anniversary
- Shiny Pokémon In The Daily LITG, 14th December 2021
- Hero Collector March 2022 Solicits For DC Comics Graphic Novels
LITG one year ago, Orlando Jones was fired from American Gods
And we were number crunching comic store data.
- "American Gods" Star Orlando Jones Announces Firing [VIDEO]
- Are These The 25 Biggest Comic Book Stores in the USA?
- Looks Like Stjepan Sejic is Serious About His Poison Ivy Sequel to Harleen, Isley
- In Hell Arisen Finale, Lex Luthor and Batman Who Laughs Fight Over Who Will Reboot DC Universe
- Art Thibert Finally Talks About Getting Blacklisted at Marvel, to Promote His Comic, Chrono Mechanics
- "Rick and Morty" S04 "Rattlestar Ricklactica" Preview: Rick's Not "Walken"
- No, The Amazing Mary Jane is Not Cancelled With #5 – And Here's The Proof
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Is Captain America Still Worthy Enough to Lift Thor's Hammer in Avengers #28? [Preview]
- "Modern Family" Season 11 "The Last Christmas": Ho-Ho-Hoping Santa Brings "Less Ethnic Stereotyping" This Year [REVIEW/OPINION]
LITG two years ago… DC cancelled Border Town
And we were watching Aquaman.
- DC Comics Cancels Border Town in Light of Allegations Against Its Writer? (UPDATED)
- Konami Releases Info on Upcoming Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Duel Power Cards
- Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
- Heroes In Crisis, Spoilers and the Lessons of Armageddon 2001
- Jason Momoa Comments on Henry Cavill and Ben Affleck Reportedly Leaving the DC Universe
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- J. M. DeMatteis, co-creator of Moonshadow, Justice League International, Maxwell Lord, Scooby Apocalypse.
- Reginald Hudlin, writer of Black Panther, Django Unchained, Marvel Knights Spider-Man.
- Filip Sablik, President of Publishing & Marketing at BOOM! Studios
- CW Cooke, writer of Solitary, Jail Bait, Stillwater.
