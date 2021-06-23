Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Still On Top, Daily LITG, 23rd June 2021
Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy – The Daily LITG, 23rd June 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- Should You Transfer Legendaries In Pokémon GO?
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- The Orville Season 3: Closest Thing to a "Star Trek" Crossover & More
- Warren Ellis And Ben Templesmith To Complete 'Fell' At Image Comics
- Today Is Shiny Swinub Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- McFarlane Toys Enters the Batcave With Their Batman 1966 Playset
- Marvel Comics September 2021 Solicits & Solicitations, Frankensteined
- Infinite Frontier #1 Has Multiverse, Crisis and Roy Harper (Spoilers)
- McFarlane Toys Gives Closer Look At 1966 Batman and Robin Figures
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- The Mighty Boushh in Star Wars Marvel Comics September 2021 Solicits
- Making The Penguin Formidable Again (Detective Comics #1038 Spoilers)
- Jonathan Kent, Superman, Gets Another New Superpower (Spoilers)
- Diamond Comics Announces Online Retailer Summit For September
- Department Of Truth and Nice House On The Lake are Putting On Sales
- Skybound X #3 With Science Dog And The Walking Dead
- Seriously, Who Would Live In Gotham? (Detective Comics #1038 Spoiler)
- A Venom Variant Favorite Is Up For Auction At ComicConnect
- Solo Leveling: Yen Audio Casts Ki Hong Lee in Audiobook of Webcomic
- Ablaze Announces August and September Manga Titles
- A Tale Of Three Very Different Action Comics #1 At Auction
- Todd McFarlane's First Amazing Spider-Man Work On Auction
- John Constantine Literally Rewrites the Plot of Justice League #63
- Connor Hawke & Damian Wayne, Much In Common (Robin #3 Spoilers)
- A Tale Of Five Amazing Fantasy #15 Comic Books At Auction
- Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Oral History in Daily LITG, 22nd June 2021
LITG one year ago, Supernatural, Animal Kingdom, Lucifer
Looks like it was a bit of a telly-watching weekend with Supernatural, Animal Kingdom, Lucifer dominating the charts. And that's long before anyone has to worry about Batman.
- Supernatural Star Jared Padalecki Promises to Be Better "Shepherd"
- Animal Kingdom: Some Thoughts on TNT Drama's Season 5 Delay
- Lucifer Season 5: So Did Netflix "Leak" the Series' Return Date?
- Will The Cover to Batman #93 Cause a Fuss Tomorrow?
- New Star Wars Empire Strikes Black Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Doctor Who: David Tennant Finally Confirms a Steven Moffat Theory
- Rags Gets a TPB in Antarctic Press September 2020 Solicitations
- Marcella Season 3 Review: Netflix Series Finally Delivers Killer Noir
- Charles Brownstein, Ejected From the CBLDF?
- Loki: Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Tom Hiddleston Have Some Catching Up to Do
LITG two years ago, Ch-Ch-Changes
Two years ago, everything somehow seemed more pleasant – but who knew at the time? And the Abrams Spider-Man still ain't out.
- Johnny Constantine? DC Announce New Young Readers Graphic Novels From Louise Simonson, Ryan North, Jeffrey Brown, laudia Gray, Julie Maroh, E. Lockhart, and More
- "American Horror Story": "AHS: 1984" Filming? Billy Eicher Not Returning
- Comic Creators Not Amused by Marvel Hiring J.J. Abrams' Son
- Brian Bendis Locked in Desperate Struggle with Hackers as Crisis Enters 4th Hour
- LA Times Laments Marvel Closing Their Vertigo Imprint on 26th-Anniversary
- What Removing Vertigo, Ink and Zoom Will Mean For the Entire DC Comics Line (Dan DiDio Update)
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Becky Cloonan, artist on Batman, Wolverine, co-creator of American Virgin, Demo, Southern Cross, True Lives of The Fabulous Killjoys
- James Kuhoric, former EIC of Bleeding Cool
- ChrisCross, penciller on Blood Syndicate and Heroes, Captain Marvel, Slingers, and Firestorm. CEO of Eternal Kick
- Wolfgang Parker, writer of 1888: Deklin Skurlock Investigation Casebook
- Bryan Christopher Moss, artist on Johnny Arcade
- Mike Lilly, artist on Annihilation Conquest, Quasar, Vampirella, Nightwing, Batman, Detective Comics, Marvel Knights, Punisher, Catwoman, Green Lantern, X-Men Unlimited, and Dungeons & Dragons
- Adam Pottier, comics manager at Kingston Gaming Nexus.
- Pedro Angosto, comic book analyst.
- Amy Adams, owner/operator of Bergen Street Press.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
