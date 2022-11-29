Justice Society Of Death in the Daily LITG, 29th November 2022
The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: Justice Society Of Death
- Welcome To The Justice Society, You Won't Survive The Experience
- The New DC Comics Members Of Stormwatch & More Wildstorm Spoilers
- The Flash: CW Milwaukee Affiliate Red-Flags Alleged Season 9 Teaser
- Jason David Frank Official Fan Page Sets Livestream Memorial Event
- Patsy Walker, Hellcat, Returns to Marvel in 2023 with Sleepwalker
- James Gunn Update: Legends of Tomorrow Love, Booster Gold & More
- DC Comics To Introduce New Ukrainian Superhero, Core
- Steve Ditko's Personal Copies of His Spider-Man Comics, at Auction
- How Superman, Wildstorm & Blue Beetle Tie Into Dark Crisis This Week
- Al Ewing Retcons Rocket Raccoon Retcon With $20 Off Marvel Unlimited
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Spider Queen Does Whatever A Spider Can in The Eagle #2, at Auction
- Bad Idea Selling Lottery Flash Drives For $50 Each On Cyber Monday
- Growing Pangs Sequel Turning Twelve by Kathryn Ormsbee & Molly Brooks
- Scholastic Buys Rights to More City of Dragons for Six Figures
- Stan Yan Has Sold The Many Misfortunes of Eugenia Wang to Atheneum
- Adam Foreman's Slice of Mallow To Be Published As MG Graphic Novels
- Flash Season 9 Teaser Debunked in the Daily LITG, 28th November 2022
LITG one year ago, The Cosplay Of San Diego Comic-Con
- A Cosplay Gallery At San Diego Comic-Con Special Edition 2021
- Hit-Monkey & Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: So Should We Start Getting Worried?
- The Walking Dead: WB Finale Has Us Worried for One Very Real Reason
- Today Is Pikachu Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
- What's Next for James Bond 007 after No Time to Die?
- Babylon 5: JMS Sees Pilot Shoot Early Spring; Possible Fall 2022 Debut
- Today Is Sableye Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
- Obi-Wan: Kennedy on McGregor & Christensen Reunion; Rangers Update
- Dexter: New Blood E04 Preview: Harrison's Heroics Prove Problematic
- Empty Tables But Smiles Behind The Masks At San Diego Comic-Con 2021
- Oni Press Latest To Join Lunar Distribution?
- ClickUp Party Overlooking San Diego Comic-Con Last Night (Photos)
- Fawcett's Captain Marvel Goes to War in Early Whiz Comics, at Auction
- Doctor Strange's Secrets Revealed in Strange Tales #115, at Auction
- Graveneye: A Flawed but Deeply Personal Transgressive Gothic Horror
- She-Hulk's Original Star Turn in Savage She-Hulk #1, Up for Auction
- Hulk, Spider-Man And Thor Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Showfloor Gallery Of San Diego Comic-Con: Special Edition Day Two
- Green Lantern #8 Review: Shines Strongly
- Comic Store In Your Future: Solve That Comic Fan's Gift-Giving Dilemma
- S.W.O.R.D. #10 Review: A Big Swing
- Eat The Rich #4 Review: A Nail Biter
- Nightwing #86 Review: Under Siege
- Final San Diego Comic-Con Day- The Daily LITG, 28th Of November 2021
LITG two years ago, Batman and Catwoman up a tree, *******
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Stephen King Sells Us on The Stand with 4 Words; New Key Art Released
- Psych: Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez on Why They Keep Returning
- Watch The Trailer For Ryan Murphy's Netflix Film The Prom Now
- Infinity War Celebrates the Birthday of Bruce Lee With New Statue
- Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip: In Praise of Some Sought-After Sorkin
- Young Rock: 90s Dwayne Johnson Takes Flight; Andre the Giant Preview
- A Problem With Franklin Richards Never Having Been A Mutant
- Power Book II: Ghost Preview: Tariq Plays a Deadly Game of Chess
- Will Donny Cates Take Out X-Writer Jealousy on X-Men in King in Black?
- Naruto, One Piece, Bleach: Manga Light Novel Spinoff Round-up
- Chris Claremont's Advice to Aspiring Writers: Get a Day Job
- Adi Granov On Swiping His Own Iron Man For Boba Fett
- Angel And Monet Finally Giving Us X-Corp In X-Men's Reign Of X?
- DC Future State Sales Starts Strong On eBay
- Fourteen Gossipy Spoilers For Upcoming Batman Comics
- Cooking With Deadpool Recipe Book Begins By Choosing The Right Knife
- Julian Hanshaw, Krent Able Follow "I Feel Machine" With "I Feel Love"
- Now Gardening Gets A Graphic Novel In 2021
LITG three years ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.
And there was Marvel gossip, but that was all pre-pandemic.
- Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
- Gossip: Marvel Comics, Jason Aaron, Ta-Nehisi Coates, Moon Knight and Black Panther
- Scarlett Johansson Opens Up About the "Rub & Tug" Backlash
- The Jim Shooter Files – Stan Lee on Effeminate Heroes and Ugly Women
- Donny Cates Wishes a Happy Thanksgiving to the Comic Shop That Leaked Thor #1
- Our First Glimpse of Professor Xavier Without His Helmet in Today's Dawn Of X Comics (Spoilers)
- The Jim Shooter Files – When Stan Lee Chose John Romita Over Kyle Baker
- The Jim Shooter Files: Plagiarism
- Deadpool Getting Special 10" Black Friday Funko Pops
- "Superman & Lois": Elizabeth Tulloch's Casting Info Has Us Wondering…
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tom Taylor, writer of DCeased and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.
- James Reddington, political cartoonist.
- Maggie Thompson, longtime editor of the Comics Buyers Guide
- Andrea Albert, artist on Green Hornet, Mister T, Freejack, Twilight Zone.
- Marc Bernardin, writer of Push, Genius, The Highwayman, The Authority and Static Shock. Oh and the showrunner of Carnivale Royale.
