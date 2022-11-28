Flash Season 9 Teaser Debunked in the Daily LITG, 28th November 2022

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Flash Season 9 Teaser

ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday

LITG one year ago, leaving San Diego

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

LITG two years ago, The Walking Dead Gives Thanks

LITG three years ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.

And DC had plans to kill off Lois Lane.

LITG four years ago, we got some real insider Marvel history

And also what doomed Image early on.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Chris Ware , creator of Acme Novelty Library

, creator of Acme Novelty Library Ralph Macchio , comic book writer, not the Karate Kid

, comic book writer, not the Karate Kid John Broglia , artist on Atomic Robo, God Complex and Denali.

, artist on Atomic Robo, God Complex and Denali. And today would also have been Stan Lee's 100th birthday.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Posted in: Comics | Tagged: flash, newlitg