Flash Season 9 Teaser Debunked in the Daily LITG, 28th November 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: Flash Season 9 Teaser
- The Flash: CW Milwaukee Affiliate Red-Flags Alleged Season 9 Teaser
- Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: Even Mark Hamill Has Doubts
- DC Comics To Introduce New Ukrainian Superhero, Core
- Who Are The New Members Of The Justice Society Of America? (Spoilers)
- The Walking Dead Cinematographer Shares Look at Time Jump Alt Ending
- 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story Official Trailer, Key Art Released
- Joker: Folie ├á Deux in This Week's Batgirl? (BatSpoilers)
- McFarlane Toys Teases Four New DC Comics Figures Are Coming Soon
- Grant Morrison Wrote The Question & Blue Beetle As Them & Mark Millar
- Peacemaker: Dee Snider Praises Gunn, Cena Series' Hair Metal Messaging
ICYMI: More comic book stories from yesterday
- Steve Ditko's Personal Copies of His Spider-Man Comics, at Auction
- As Everyone In Comics Leaves Twitter, Dan DiDio Returns
- Amazing Spider-Man Tops The Final Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Blue Beetle's 1940 Radio Show-Inspired Comic Book Power-Up, at Auction
- Kate Wheeler's Goat Magic Graphic Novel, From Tweet To Publication
- Elyse Martin & Sean Rubin's Copy Cat, From Tweet to Publisher Auction
- The Walking Timejump in the Daily LITG, 27th of November, 2022
LITG one year ago, leaving San Diego
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Today Is Sableye Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Bonus Event
- Empty Tables But Smiles Behind The Masks At San Diego Comic-Con 2021
- The Orville Offers Everyone a Proper Toast for This Thanksgiving
- Hit-Monkey & Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.: So Should We Start Getting Worried?
- Babylon 5: JMS Sees Pilot Shoot Early Spring; Possible Fall 2022 Debut
- Tonight Is Heatran Bonus Raid Hour In Pokémon GO
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- Heatran Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- What's Next for James Bond 007 after No Time to Die?
- NECA Shows Us The Many Faces Of Pennywise The Dancing Clown
- Fictional Frontiers, New Muslim Streaming Comics, Announced At SDCC
- Birthplace Of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles To Be Commemorated
- Chief Visaggio – The First Canonical Trans Woman Star Trek Character
- Kevin Eastman Leaks Sneak Peek Of TMNT: The Last Ronin #5 At SDCC
- A Page Three Collection of Comic Scripts, Mark Waid to Bryan Talbot
- The Nice House On The Lake #6 Review: Engaging
- Kevin Eastman Up For Turtles/Daredevil Or Turtles/Kamandi Crossover
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El #5 Review: Unexpected
- Pac-Man To Squid Game, A Few Shots Of San Diego Comic-Con Day One
- Black Panther Legends #2 Review: Enthralling
- The Orville Toasts Thanksgiving in The Daily LITG, 27th November 2021
- Bad Idea Now Tell You Not To Paypal Them $150 for A Used Sticker
LITG two years ago, The Walking Dead Gives Thanks
- The Walking Dead Posts Thanksgiving Image We've Read Too Much Into
- Psych: Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez on Why They Keep Returning
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- Power Book II: Ghost Preview: Tariq Plays a Deadly Game of Chess
- The X-Men Moment We've All Been Waiting For in X-Men #15 [XH]
- The Mandalorian S02: Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano Debuts (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Death Metal Arrives With McFarlane Toys Newest Wave
- Chris Claremont Reveals How He'd Rewrite the X-Men from Scratch
- Stephen King Sells Us on The Stand with 4 Words; New Key Art Released
- The Weirdest Story Where Vampires Show Up in Comics
- Revolutionary Girl Utena: After the Revolution is for Fans Only
- Wes Molebash Auctions Four-Book Graphic Novel Series To First Second
- Teenage Muhammad Najem, War Reporter, Gets His Own Graphic Novel
- Thanksgiving For 25 Hot Comics – Comic Store In Your Future
- Post-Pandemic Beirut In Fouad Mezher's New YA Graphic Novel, Suraya
- Tom King: Batman and Catwoman F*** in Batman/Catwoman #1
- Chris Claremont on the Unique Language of Comic Books
- A Problem With Franklin Richards Never Having Been A Mutant
- The Worst Ronin – New Graphic Novel About Two Women Samurai Warriors
- Black Cotton, Black Friday, By The Horns, Scout February 2021 Solicits
- Thank FOC It's Black Friday – The Picture Of Everything Else
- Conan and Mirka Andolfo in Ablaze February 2021 Solicitations
- Black Friday Sales In 66 Comic Book Stores Today
LITG three years ago, Jonathan Hickman was trying to get fired.
And DC had plans to kill off Lois Lane.
- Jonathan Hickman is Trying to Get Fired from X-Men… What Would Rob Liefeld Think?
- When a DC Comics A-List Writer Suggested Killing Lois Lane Because She Doesn't Sell Enough Action Figures
- The Maker Rewrites the Marvel Universe History Of Symbiotes in Today's Venom #20 (Spoilers)
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson Makes His (Naked) Debut in DC Comics' John Constantine: Hellblazer #1 Today (Spoilers)
- Baby Yoda Merchandise Finally Appears on Shop Disney
- Our First Glimpse of Professor Xavier Without His Helmet in Today's Dawn Of X Comics (Spoilers)
- Major Connective Tissue in Avengers #27 and Venom #20 Today (Major Spoilers)
- PSA: 100,000 Readers Are Probably Not Pirating Your Indie Comic Book
- Captain America Goes Captain Kirk in Today's Avengers #27 – And is Thor Still Worthy? (Spoilers)
- Netflix Cancels "Mystery Science Theater 3000", But The Show Isn't Ending
LITG four years ago, we got some real insider Marvel history
And also what doomed Image early on.
- The Jilted Lover of a Marvel Executive Who Saved DC Comics and Diamond
- Kojima Teased Death Stranding's Release Date Because Why Not?
- From Derriere to Drapes: What Frank Cho is Working on Now
- When Diamond Got to Return $4 Million Worth of Comics to Image
- Fantastic Four #5 Prepares For The Big Fight In 2019…
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Chris Ware, creator of Acme Novelty Library
- Ralph Macchio, comic book writer, not the Karate Kid
- John Broglia, artist on Atomic Robo, God Complex and Denali.
- And today would also have been Stan Lee's 100th birthday.
