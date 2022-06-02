Moses Ingram in the Daily LITG 2nd of June 2022
LITG: Moses Ingram in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Anson Mount to Obi-Wan's Moses Ingram: Star Trek Family Has Your Back
- Obi-Wan: Moses Ingram Calls Out Hate She's Received, Posts Examples
- Hasbro Reveals Transformers Shattered Glass Autobot Blaster
- Marvel Comics Execs Respond To Joe Quesada's Exit
- The Black Panther Finally Explains Why He Divorced Storm (Spoilers)
- Wakanda Goes To War With Krakoa? (Black Panther Spoilers)
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 1 Aiming for "Mature" Themes
- The Boys S03 "Leaked" Video Footage Proves Soldier Boy No Role Model
- Over 200 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022
- Rachel Summers, Unique In the Multiverse? Knights Of X #2 Spoilers
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Iceman Gets a Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited
- Maysoon Zayid & Shadia Amnin Sell New Graphic Novel, Shiny Misfits
- Skybound to Launch New Creepshow Comic in September
- Now Bill Jemas Quits AWA To Set Up Be Good Studios
- NFT Watch: Todd McFarlane Spawns More, Boys Censored, EY3K0N Launches
- Buffy '97 Gets A New Plot As Well As A New Writer From Boom Studios
- Steve Dillon Gallery Exhibition Starts Tomorrow In Luton
- #Sabergate in the Daily LITG 1st June 2022
- Top 400 Comics & Graphic Novels From Diamond in April 2022
LITG one year ago – Can't Block Out Images Of Johnny B…
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- Today Is Shiny Dwebble Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- Doctor Who: Barrowman Thanks Fans for Countless Messages of Support
- Choose Between Red Hood or Arkham Knight With New Revoltech Figure
- Felicia Hardy Comes Out For Pride Month? (Black Cat #7 Spoilers)
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- The Three Girlfriends Of Poison Ivy, in DC Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Spider-Man's Ex-Girlfriend Comes Out? The Daily LITG, 1st of June 2021
- Who is Gohanks and Why is His Dragon Ball Super Card So Expensive?
- Selina Kyle Gets Plastered In Batman/Catwoman #5
- Marvel Releases Hellfire Gala Zoom Backgrounds for Video Conferencing
- Marvel Comics' Darkhold Gets Pushed Back Into 2022
- PrintWatch: We Live, Maniac Of New York and Walking Dead Deluxe
- Batman #109 & Green Lantern #3 Both Getting Closer To Future State…
- Basilisk #1 CGC 9.8 Sells For $209 Week Of Release
- Today's Justice League Get More Meta Than Ever Before (Spoilers)
- Batman Unearths Hidden Truths About Fortnite Lore (Spoilers)
- Evicted Floridan Comic Shop Owner, Selling Comics To Pay Hotel Room
- Chloe Starling Wins Manga Competition at Japanese Embassy in London
LITG two years ago – Lucifer
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but it was all about the Lucifer, looting and hidden Criterion.
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- 8 Comic Stores Hit By Looting Across the USA
- Why is HBO Max Hiding Its Criterion Movie Selection?
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Clears Up Rumor Again
- Lucifer and Sean Hannity Together – The Daily LITG 1st June 2020
- Transformers Optimus Prime is Ready to Roll Out with Threezero
- The Goonies Gets A Huge 4K Blu-ray Set From Warner Bros.
- Comics Folk Respond To What's Happening in America Right Now
- Buffy Creator Joss Whedon Talks Episode He Finds "Still Beautiful"
- Konami Reveals Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG's Legendary Duelists: 7
- Virus' First Appearance is Now in Last Week's Venom #25
LITG three years ago today
- 'Arrow' Season 8 – Dear CW: Now THIS Is "Crisis" Done Right [OPINION]
- Joshua Luna Blasts Image Comics for Anti-POC Double Standards
- The Comics Industry Roasts and Toasts Bleeding Cool For Its Tenth Anniversary, Today
- How Wally West and Booster Gold Could Have Saved Everyone in Heroes In Crisis – and Still Could (Spoilers)
- Now Superman is Picturing His Son's Death Over and Over
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Michael E. Uslan, producer of Batman movies, Life With Archie comics writer, creator of Dinosaucers.
- Rob Guillory, co-creator of Chew.
- Conny Valentina, cover artist on Cavewoman
- Barry Grossman, comics colourist and editor
- Dwight Jon Zimmerman, comics writer, editor, author of Steve McQueen: Full Throttle Cool
- Scott Rosema, artist on Space Ghost comics
- Joe Gentile, founder of Moonstone Books
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.