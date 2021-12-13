Only Murders In The Daily LITG, 13th December 2021
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The First Red Sonja in Conan the Barbarian #23, Up for Auction
- Batman #118 Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List (Obviously)
- Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #9 Preview: Team-Up With The Riddler?!
- Wastelanders: Wolverine #1 Preview: Young Man Old Man Logan Returns
- John Paul Leon's Batman/Catwoman- Thank FOC It's Sunday 12th December
- Batman: The Long Halloween #1 CGC 9.8 Is $210 So Far At Auction
- Donny Cates & Ryan Stegman Recruit New Creators For Substack Comics
- Gengoroh Tagame Follows Up My Brother's Husband Manga With Our Colors
- Fred Fordham Adapts Brave New World As A Graphic Novel
- Dino Megazord in the Daily LITG, 12th December 2021
LITG one year ago, Rob Liefeld Hiring Colorists
- Tasks & Rewards For December Community Day 2020 In Pokémon GO
- Law & Order: SVU – Christopher Meloni's Stabler Transformation Begins
- Dark Side of the Ring Shares Season 3 Image- But From Which Episode?
- Pokémon GO December Recap Community Day: Prep Guide Part 2
- Is The December 2020 Community Day Ticket Worth It In Pokémon GO?
- Smackdown Recap: Roman Reigns Gets Personal with Kevin Owens
- Titans Season 3 Star Joshua Orpin Introduces Series' Newest Krypto
- A Very Peculiar Cover To JLA Omnibus
- Captain Marvel #24 Teaches Us to Never Costume-Shame Emma Frost
- Supernatural Super Fan Stacey Abrams Offers Her SPN Finale Thoughts
- Flash/Zagor USA/Italy Crossover #0 Published – Here's A Preview
- Disney Brings "Be More Chill" From Broadway/West End To Graphic Novel
- Comic Stores Give Bad Idea Their Five Best Customers – Are You One?
- RuPaul's Drag Race's Dax ExclamationPoint On Getting It Together #3
- Afrofuturist Comic Book Iwájú To Become Disney+ TV Show
- LATE: Warhammer 40K, US Agent, Black Widow and Chris Claremont…
LITG two years ago… Art Thibert wasn't blacklisted
But Empyre was actually a thing, eventually.
- Art Thibert Finally Talks About Getting Blacklisted at Marvel, to Promote His Comic, Chrono Mechanics
- Marvel Releases Trailer for 2020 Super-Mega-Crossover Event: Empyre
- "Crisis" of Infinite Cameos: Who You May Have Missed During Part 1
- Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird Reunite After Netflix's The Toys That Made Us, to Create New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Comic
- Fire Power: Robert Kirkman, Chris Samnee Launch New Iron Fist Comic at Image in May
- Now Supergirl Roasts Batman Over All His Dead Robins… (Damian Wayne UPDATE)
- Brian Taylor to Adapt Robert Anton Wilson and Robert Shea's The Illuminatus! Trilogy as a TV Show
- First Look at Firefly Comic Starring Nathan Fillion's Mom
- Greta Thunberg in Batman: Dark Knight Returns: The Golden Child – Same Day as Time Magazine's Person Of The Year
- Donny Cates Shocked to Learn Final Venom Story to Be Published in January
LITG three years ago… Daredevil was cancelled
And Clark Kent was coming out.
- Everything You Knew About Daredevil's Cancellation Was Wrong
- Is There a Post-Credit Scene in Aquaman? (No Spoilers)
- He Did It… Brian Bendis Actually Did It…. (Superman #6 Final Page Spoilers)
- Is Tom Taylor Planning to Kill the DC Universe?
- So, It's Cosmic Ghost Rider Destroying Marvel History from Paul Scheer, Nick Giovannetti and Gerardo Sandoval
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comic book author, artist, animator, designer, and publisher, creator of The Cowboy Wally Show, Kyle Baker
- Creator of Cry For Dawn, Joseph Michael Linsner
- Zenescope artist Paolo Pantalena
- Comic book publisher of Monarch Comics, Lisa Hager-Duncan
- Comic book historian Steve Chaput
- Comic photojournalist Endymion Mageto
