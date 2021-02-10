Pokémon GO, Law And Order – The Daily LITG, 10th February, 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Law And Order, James Gunn, Pokémon GO or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Law And Order – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Tonight is Shiny Miltank Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- The First-Ever Secret Rare Pokémon Card Hits Auction
- Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & Ice-T Continue the "SVU" Reunion
- Gunnsplaining Marvel Movie Direction To James Gunn
- The Walking Dead Season 11 Post Marks Official Beginning of The End
- Wolverine Gets An Iron Man Suit Upgrade From Sentinel
- Masters of the Universe: Kevin Smith Shares Bear McCreary "Power" Clip
- The Flash Season 7 Poster: The Future Favors The Fast (Uh-Oh, Barry)
- Legends of Tomorrow S06 Prod Update: Mother Nature or Captain Cold?
- The Lunar New Year Event 2021 Kicks Off In Pokémon GO
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Heroes Reborn: Magneto & The Mutant Force Gives Us An Alternate X-Men
- More Silhouettes For New Guardians Of The Galaxy (UPDATE)
- Red X Revealed In Future State: Teen Titans, But No One Any The Wiser
- Dazzler, Lila Cheney And Nimrod Return To X-Men and X-Factor In May
- Nocterra #1 Orders Beat Crossover #1 Orders At FOC
- Marvel's Defenders Comic With Masked Raider – This Al Ewing's Doing?
- Who Is To Blame For Green Lanterns' Future State? (Spoilers)
- Saving Sunshine, A Middle-Grade Graphic Novel About Helping A Turtle
- Why Did The Magistrate Kill Bruce Wayne? Dark Detective #3 Spoilers
- What Is… Earth Omega? (Future State Justice League Spoilers)
- Goodbye To All You – A Chinese-American Spirited Away Graphic Novel?
- Will Comic Book Shops Miss Out On The Joker #1 For FOC?
- Space Sweepers Digital Comic Launches on Tapas in English
- Red X And Nightwing – Or Is It D*ckstroke? It's Better Than Shazadam
- Coverwatch: The Four Masters For Doctor Who: Missy
- Correction: Most Of Keanu Reeves BRZRKR #1 Only Has 1 Week Delay
LITG one year ago – Death Note was back
And House Of X was changing.
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- Retconning HoXPoX Already in X-Men #6 [Preview]
- What's in the Box?! Superman: Heroes #1 [Preview]
- So, The Joker Knows Who All The Robins Really Are… Can Bruce Wayne Be Far Behind?
- Supergirl's Infection More Powerful Than Wonder Woman's Golden Lasso? Supergirl #39 [Preview]
- Brian Bendis Will Explain Why Harley Quinn Is In the Hall of Justice Celebrating Superman…
- Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 9th February 2020 – "Some People Will Buy Anything With An X
- Marvel to Unveil "Most Ambitious Series Ever" by Busiek, Ross, and Cinar Next Week… But We Already Know What It Is
- The First Review Of Upstart Crow, The Play – Having Its Cake, Eating It, Smearing It Down Its Puffling Pants
- Justice League #50 Explains How Wally West Gets Dr Manhattan's Power In Generation Zero
LITG two years ago – Brandon Sanderson was taking a trip
And Dungeons and Dragons was submerging.
- Brandon Sanderson Stopped by 'Wheel of Time' Writer's Offices
- Dungeons & Dragons' Next Adventure Book Will Go Underwater
- Hulk #377 in Big Back Issue Demand After Avengers Endgame Visual 'Leak'
- When Mike S Miller Tried to Slip Religious Messages Into X-Men Comics
- Has Brian Bendis Made Tim Drake a Virgin Again?
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Mega Robo Bros creator Neill Cameron
- Jo Duffy, writer on Conan the Barbarian, Fallen Angels, Power Man and Iron Fist, Star Wars, Wolverine, Catwoman and Glory.
- Tim Truman of Grimjack, Scout and Jonah Hex.
- Sarah Byam, writer of Billi 99.
- Games/film/comics journalist Patrick Dane
- TC Ford of Obsidian Matador Studios
- Pitrock Pitt Hanson of Madd Pencilz Productions
- Benjamin J. Kreger, writer of The Black Suit of Death
