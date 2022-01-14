Rick And Morty And Jerry in The Daily LITG, 14th January 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Comics artist on Klarion, Suicide Squad, Iron Man and Gutsville, Frazer Irving.

Comics journalist and cosplayer Will Romine.

Marc Borstel, artist on Weapon-X, Lady Death, The Last Warring Angel and Demon Hunters.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.