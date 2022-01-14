Rick And Morty And Jerry in The Daily LITG, 14th January 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully a few fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Update on Jerry's Health
- The Witcher Showrunner Brings Peace to Twitter; Middle East Next?
- Marvel Comics Relaunches Amazing Spider-Man #1 In April 2022
- Marvel Shows How Spider-Man No Way Home Spell Works In Practice
- Batman Year Two Deluxe McFarlane Toys Figures Return this Friday
- What Did Peter Parker Do That Was So Bad, For Spider-Man Relaunch?
- DC Comics Cancels Joelle Jones' Wonder Girl Early With #7
- The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Storyboard Preview Is A Heartbreaker
- Predator Lawsuit Is Over, Disney Settles Copyright Claim
- Doctor Who: John Barrowman's Interesting Response to Return Request
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- X-Men Hellfire Gala 2022 Will Just Be A One-Shot
- Secret Wars #8 Spider-Man Black Costume/Venom Art Hits Record $3.36M
- If At First You Don't Succeed… The Fox Returns at Archie in May
- Rob Liefeld Changes Mind Again Over Launching Superheroes Via NFT
- Action Comics #1 CGC 6.0 Rocket Copy Sells for $3,180,000
- Melissa Etheridge & Z2 Collaborate On Heartstrings Graphic Novel
- Jim Starlin Rampaging Hulk #4 Original Cover Painting At Auction
- Wolverine's Co-Creator Recreates First Appearance Hulk #181 Cover
- DC Comics Graphic Novels – Hero Collector April 2022 Solicits
- Dave Cockrum X-Men #107 Original Art Cover $100,000 At Auction So Far
- The Illustrated Windows Of London's Gosh Comics, January 2022
- Jack Kirby's Only Conan For Marvel, Original Artwork At Auction
- Vault Comics Tease A New Cullen Bunn Comic For 2022
- Judge Dredd @ 45 Exhibition At London's Cartoon Museum Next Week
- How Sick Is Jerry Of Rick And Morty? Daily LITG, 13th January 2022
LITG one year ago, Dave Bautista's Manatee
The world keeps turning, and America keeps burning.
- Dave Bautista Offers $20K Bounty for "MAGATs" Who Defaced a Manatee
- "Egg Transparency" Coming To Pokémon GO Soon
- American Horror Story S10: "Pilgrim" Applies for Provincetown Filming
- True Blood: Anna Paquin Shares Thoughts on HBO's Upcoming Reboot
- Julie Strain, Heavy Metal Queen of B-Movies, Has Died
- Ray Fisher Confirms The Flash Exit and Walter Hamada Allegations
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Wave 2 of Their New Gold Label Series
- Radiant Black To Kick Off Image Comics' Superhero Universe
- Scarlet Witch, The Great Pretender in The Marvel Universe, Today
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Says Jensen Ackles Will Be On The Show
- Jack Kirby's Son: Captain America is the Antithesis of Donald Trump
- Tapas Launches Tapastry, the Tapas Creator Community
- Amazing Fantasy #15 Signed By Stan Lee and Steve Ditko At Auction
- Savage Dragon Recreates The Punisher As A Serial Killer
- Redemption Exclusive: AWA Studios' Upshot Studios Show Variant Covers
- The Brazilian Wonder Woman Yara Flor And Her Gods in DC Future State
- So Who Sired Shinobi Shaw Anyway? Marauders #17 Spoilers
- Rise (Not Much) The Demon Etrigan, DC Future State Justice League Dark
- Who Wants To Be Carnage In The King In Black Today? (Big Spoilers)
- DC Future State Teen Titans Hits $15 on eBay, Swamp Thing $13 + More
- How Brexit Affects Marvel Comics Today, In The Union #2
- Diamond Trucking DC Books To Lunar Distribution
- More DC Future State Second Prints – Teen Titans, Flash, Superwoman
- Did Shirley MacLaine's 1955 Batwoman Inspire Kathy Kane?
LITG two years ago, AJ And The Queen was too much
And Evangelion was back
- "AJ and The Queen" Proves Sometimes Too Much IS Too Much [REVIEW]
- Evangelion Returns Once Again with New Bandai Figure
- "The Last Of Us Part II" Director Makes A Promise To Fans
- Let's Take a Look at McFarlane Toys New DC Multiverse Superman Figure
- Julie Strain's Health Worsens, Tributes Paid
- DC Unclassified: When The Founder Of DC Comics Proposed Using a Bat-Man Army to Win World War II
- "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Has A Missing Feature In The Collector's Edition
- Leah Williams and David Baldeón Resurrect X-Factor at Marvel in April
- "The Expanse" S04: In Space, Everyone Can Still Hear You Screw Up
- "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home" – Kurt Fuller Confirms Woody's Return
LITG three years ago, Walmarts lost their DC displays
And Blizzard was under fraud investigation
- What Walmarts Do When They Have Lost Their Exclusive DC Comics Display Units
- Activision Blizzard Reportedly Under Investigation for Fraud
- Games Workshop Released the Most Hilarious Dice Ever (REVIEW)
- Iron Man is the Newest Marvel Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Figure
- BC Toy Spotting: Marvel Legends, WWE, Transformers, Captain Marvel, and More!
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Comics artist on Klarion, Suicide Squad, Iron Man and Gutsville, Frazer Irving.
- Comics journalist and cosplayer Will Romine.
- Marc Borstel, artist on Weapon-X, Lady Death, The Last Warring Angel and Demon Hunters.
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.