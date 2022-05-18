Solo Star Wars in the Daily LITG, 18th of May 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Solo Star Wars in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Lucasfilm Has Learned The Wrong Lesson From Solo: A Star Wars Story
- A Bi-Curious Bruce Wayne In Batman: The Knight? (Spoilers)
- True Story Of DC's Changing Logo in the Daily LITG, 17th of May 2022
- Night Court Resumes Filming; Premiering Midseason; Melissa Rauch Q&A
- Batman Animated Series Character First Comics Appearance (Spoilers)
- Tonight Is Magikarp Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: May 2022
- Todd McFarlane Finally Returns Joyce Chin's Angela Original Artwork
- Mandalorian S03, Andor, Ahsoka, Acolyte & More Major Star Wars Updates
- Tom King & Mitch Gerads Give The Riddler His Own Killing Joke
- SNL Review: Selena Gomez Shines, Sarah Sherman Steals Show & More
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- IDW to Shake Foundations of TMNT with Super-Mega-Event in August
- Lovesick: Luana Vecchio Expands Image's Line of Pig Erotica Comics
- Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum Launch Minor Threats at Dark Horse
- Bane, Penguin, Two-Face, Mr Freeze, Catwoman Also Get A Killing Joke
- Angel Breaker And Black Canary Have A Hidden History (Spoilers)
- Geof Darrow On Art You'll Never See, At Lake Como Comic Art Festival
- Ultraseven To Follow Ultraman At Marvel Comics In August 2022
- All The Covers For Gun Honey: Blood For Blood, Including Naughty Ones
- First Appearances Of Warriors Of Ji In World's Finest #3 (Spoilers)
- Mark Brooks Plans Return To Lake Comic Comic Art Festival Every Year
- Talia Al Ghul Entered The Lazarus Pit Way Earlier (Shadow War Zone)
LITG one year ago – Weapons of Mass Decision for DC Comics
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- The Boys Season 3: BFFs Jack Quaid & New Guy Jensen Ackles Check In
- What Does WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger (WMD) Mean For DC Comics?
- The Witcher: Henry Cavill Pushes Back on Online Negativity, Trolling
- Take A Look At Alex Ross' Cover To Immortal Hulk #50 Finale
- 23 More Spoilers From Marvel's Heroes Reborn – You Have Been Warned
- Bring It On Franchise Returns…As A Horror Film In 2022
- LEGO Reveals Massive 32" Spider-Man Daily Bugle Building Set
- Evil Superman From Dark Nights Metal Arrives From Prime 1 Studio
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: May 2021
- Five Spoilers For Fortnite: Battle Royale Lore Courtesy Of Batman
- Steve Ditko's Advice to an Aspiring Comic Book Artist in 1973
- Highlights from Best Spider-Man Collection Ever Assembled Hit Auction
- And Now An Alex Ross Look At The Penultimate Immortal Hulk #49
- New Top Cow Comic St. Mercy Brings Incan Human Sacrifice to Wild West
- The 2021 Baltimore Comic-Con Is Officially Happening
- John Paul Leon, Of Dreams & Relations – Michael Davis, From The Edge
- Garth Ennis' Jennifer Blood To Join Ash Williams in Die!Namite Lives
- Will JL Westover's Mr Lovenstein Be A Top 8 Webcomic Kickstarter?
- Rob Liefeld Artwork For Deadpool's First Appearance Sells For $200K
- 23 More Spoilers From Marvel's Heroes Reborn – You Have Been Warned
- What Does WarnerMedia/Discovery Merger (WMD) Mean For DC Comics?
LITG two years ago – Animal Crossing has New Horizons
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in DC Comics solicitations, Black Lightning reaction and more.
- SNL Examines The Dark Side Of Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Tony Isabella Speaks Out About DC Comics' Treatment of Black Lightning
- Walker Star Jared Padalecki Already Making the Right Fashion Statement
- Dave Bautista Shoots on Rand Paul, Donald Trump Jr.
- Samurai In A Hoodie, From Wu-Tang Clan's RZA and Sputnik, To Continue
- A New Interesting Detail Found In Red Dead Redemption 2
- Street Fighter Chun Li Gets Yet Another PCS Costume Statue
- The First 6 Pages of Grant Morrison and Steve Yeowell's Zoids
- Comic Book Legends Come Together for Savage Dragon #250
- The Boys Season 2 "So Close" to Complete; Premiere Date Coming Soon
LITG three years ago, Mark Brooks and Mark Waid
Two years ago, when the biggest comic con concern was how they treated guests – and not infected them.
- So What Did La Mole Comic Con Say to Mark Brooks Anyway?
- "Always Sunny" Star Rob McElhenney Proposes Coronavirus Prod Plan
- A Message From Mark Waid
- Batman Has His Very Own Armory With New Hot Toys Collectible
- "Batwoman": PA Amanda Smith Paralyzed On Set; Under Investigation
- "The Midnight Gospel": Netflix Releases Adult Animated Series Teaser
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- OPINION: "Mystery Boosters" Are (Usually) Great – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Shudder Offering 30-Day Free Trial Regardless of Coronavirus Quarantine Status
- The Disney+ Version of "Darby O'Gill and the Little People" is Garbage
LITG four years ago, R&MS04
When people were just talking about Rick And Morty Season 4 – how long will Season 5 take?
- 'Rick and Morty': Justin Roiland "Feeling Preeeetty Great" About Season 4
- 'Pet Sematary': 25+ New Images From the Stephen King Remake
- Netflix vs. Disney: The Battle Even The Defenders Couldn't Win [Opinion]
- How Comic Shops Can Survive the Inevitable Sales Apocalypse
- Possible SPOILERS: Five Avengers: Endgame LEGO Set Pictures
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- David Hyde of Superfan Promotions
- Cara Nicole, author of Confession of a Cosplay Diva.
- Comic book inker and co-creator of Spyke, Bill Reinhold
- Frank McLaughlin, creator of Judomaster
- Shea Anton Pensa, artist on Brave & The Bold, Green Arrow, Butcher
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.