The Feathers Of Mystique – The Daily LITG, 29th April 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- All 64 Designs For The X-Men's Hellfire Gala This Summer
- First Look: Superman & The Authority by Grant Morrison & Mikel Janin
- WandaVision Pulled Off What The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Couldn't
- Marvel Promises Biggest Change To Fantastic Four Member Since 1961
- Lucifer Team Offers Lucifans Next-Best-Thing to Season 5B Trailer
- Conan The Barbarian Mocks Spider-Man's "With Great Power" Speech
- Action Comics #1030 Full Of Foreshadowing For The Death Of Superman
- So This Is Why #Colossus Is Trending On Twitter…
- Spider-Man Has The Marvel Equivalent Of An OnlyFans Page? (Spoilers)
- DC Comics Launches New Galactic Superhero Team, The United
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Adam Philips Former DC Comics Exec Launches Untold Stories Agency
- DC Comics Confirms DC Fandome Online Event For 16th October, 2021
- PrintWatch: You Promised Me Darkness and Batman/Fortnite
- Preview Of Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz's X-Men #1 For July 2021
- To Be On Krakoa Or Not To Be On Krakoa – New Mutants & Cable Spoilers
- John Walker, US Agent, Continues In United States Of Captain America
- Bloomsbury To Publish Alan Moore's Short Stories & Long London Novels
- Brian Bendis Introduces The United – The Daily LITG, 28th April 2021
LITG one year ago, Barack Obama Wrote Batman
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, With more from Barack Obama, Marie Javins, comic book stores closing and reacting to the new changes. How right we were about Marie…
- How Barack Obama Wrote a Batman Comic With Jim Lee, on Sale at Walmart
- Marie Javins – The Saviour Of DC Comics Right Now
- Comic Shops React To New DC Comics Tuesday On Sale Today
- RoboCop Won't Stay Down with New Hiya Toys Figure
- Looking Back at Better Call Saul Season 5's Breaking Bad Easter Eggs
- After 35 Years, Aftertime Comics of Virginia Closes Store Permanently
- Spawn Kickstarter Hits 2 Million and Gets More Upgrades
- Gen-X Finally Takes a Stand When Millennials Try to Steal Keanu Reeves
- Stargirl Preview Images Introduce DC's Next-Gen Heroes and Villains
- Big Comic Book TV/Movie Deals Signed During Lockdown
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Michael Davis, co-founder of Milestone Comics, contributor to BC.
- Dan Wickline, writer of Freeze, former BC contributor.
- Ben Oliver, comic book artist.
- Matt Harding, artist on Gwar: Orgasmageddon.
- Gavin Sheehan, games journalist at Bleeding Cool.
- Bryan Levy at Collectors Corner – Baltimore.
- Lai-wah Chung, former Former Production Coordinator/Traffic Control/Business Legal Affairs/File Clerk at DC Comics.
- Fran Jung, artist for B Street Graphix
- Matthew Hardy, writer at Mad Robot Comics.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
