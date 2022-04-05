The Legacy Of Jerry Michaels in The Daily LITG 5th April 2022
LITG: Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. I'm off to London Book Fair today, feel free to give me a shout if you are going.
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Confirms Jerry Michaels Passing, Age 15
- Superman & Lois EP Teases Supergirl/Arrowverse "Answer" This Season
- Peter Davison Gets Through Line For David Tennant At Wales Comic Con
- Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli No Fan of iZombie Finale: "It Sucks"
- Daredevil: Marvel Scrubs Spider-Man: NWH Info From Character Profile
- Spider Gossip: Amazing Spider-Man #1 Is Set Six Months Later
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Boldly Releases Official Trailer, Images
- Punisher Gossip – Originally He Called Himself Darkshot? (Spoilers)
- New Species Salandit & Salazzle Arrive Today In Pokémon GO
- Cyrano: The Anatomy of a Failed Musical
- DirtyRobot Daniel Isles' Debut Graphic Novel Joyama! at Dark Horse
- James Tynion IV Offers His Own Sandman Variant Covers Through Substack
- Eisner, Fine on Uncle Sam as Superhero in National Comics, at Auction
- The First Marvel Man in Comics and More in Popular Comics, at Auction
- San Diego Comic-Con To Be A Franchise? Global License Announced
- Pander Brothers' New Graphic Novel GirlFIEND In Paris, For October
- Ann Nocenti Returns To Longshot For X-Men Legends in July
- Will Jessica Harrow Be The Next Erica Slaughter?
- Faraway: The Moon Festival, by Jeremy Melloul & Renan Nuche from IDW
- Goodbye Jerry – The Daily LITG, April 4th 2022
- Trung Le Nguyen's Second Graphic Novel, Angelica And The Bear Prince
LITG one year ago, Vampires, Falcon & The Winter Soldier
- The Role of Vampires and Dracula in King In Black #5 (Spoilers)
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is Chock Full of Idiot Ball Writing
- Stunning Legendary Art Coming In Pokémon TCG's Chilling Reign Set
- Marvel Sends Four More Omnibuses Back To Print In 2021
- Locke & Key Season 2: Smiley Villain, Dodge Mode & A Cold Process
- Separated At Birth: Batman And Spider-Man, One More Time
- Has The Anti-Christ Already Joined Teen Titans Academy?
- Pokémon TCG Collectors Shouldn't Panic About Battle Styles' Pull Rate
- The Spring Into Spring Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- The Rookie S03E09 Preview: "Amber" Alert Finds Team Racing the Clock
- Easter Sunday Spoilers – Way Of X & Robin Are All About Resurrection
- Hexagon Brings Barbarella Back To The Guardian Of The Republic
- Asylum Press Returns With Frank Forte's Warlash: Cold Metal Mayhem #1
- X-Men #19's Return To The Vault Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Speak Up!, a New Autistic-Themed Graphic Novel by Rebecca Burgess
- First Green Arrow, Aquaman Hits Record $111,000 at Heritage Auctions
- WWE, Locke & Key, DC, The Daily LITG – Easter Sunday, 4th April 2021
LITG two years ago, more comic stores closed.
And the direct market was not saved.
- John Byrne Originally Imagined a Very Different Wolverine
- "American Horror Story": Ryan Murphy Prod Update: "AHS", "Pose", More
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Supernatural": Eric Kripke Pens What Sam & Dean Would Be Doing Now
- Scott Snyder on Death Metal, Doomsday Clock, 5G and What Comes Next
- DC Comics' Dale Crain Dies, Family Trying To Bring Him Home
- Midtown Comics Runs 99 Cent Sale – Up to 95% Off
- Kane Cites Lincoln in Knox County Response to Tennessee Governor
- Happy Death Day's Scott Lobdell Writes New X-Men Comic For Instagram
- How Cheap Paper Influenced Jean Grey's Iconic Phoenix Costume
LITG three years ago – Major X was a thing
And we learned more about Mark Alessi's passing.
- Jim Zub Says Thousands Pirated Champions #4 on Release Day, Asks for Reader Support
- "I Begrudge Stan Lee Nothing But Sole Credit": the Jack Kirby Tribute Panel at Wondercon
- 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 "Through the Valley of Shadows" [Preview]
- Tula Lotay's Secret 'Erotic' Cover For Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet's Faithless, Leaked (UPDATE: And Now Redacted)
- The Full Script for X-Liefelds #1, Ahead of Launch in July
- Marvel Doubles Price of Jim Lee XXL Hardcover
- Dragon Con Founder Ed Kramer, Rearrested, Given Access to County Court Computer Network by Judge
- DC's Year of The Villain 25 Cent Comic Gets Some Cover Text For FOC
- Thomas Wayne Removed From Batman #70, Cover Changed
Comic book birthdays today
Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Arthur Adams, creator of Monkeyman & O'Brien, artist on Longshot, Uncanny X-Men, Excalibur, X-Factor, Fantastic Four, Hulk Ultimate X, The Authority, Godzilla, The Creature from the Black Lagoon and Gumby
- Renee Witterstaetter, comic book agent/manager
- Tim Perkins, comic book lecturer and artist on Transformers, Doctor Who, Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper and more
- G. Scott Tomlin, CEO of Comics Dungeon
- Anthony Taylor, Licensing & Brand Manager at The Bram Stoker Estate
- Burt Colt, writer and artist of Saga Of A Doomed Universe
- R.G. Llarena, editor/writer for Heavy Metal Magazine
- Mark Poulton, EIC of Arcana, Savage Hawkman writer,
- Iain Laurie, artist of And Then Emily Was Gone and Sink
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.