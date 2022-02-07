The Rock Vs Joe Rogan In The Daily LITG 7th February 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

Is The Rock Set To Appear At Both Survivor Series And Wrestlemania?
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson courtesy of WWE.
  1. Did Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Lay the Smackdown on Joe Rogan Visit?
  2. McFarlane Debuts Critical Role: The Legend of Vox Machina Figures
  3. That '90s Show: Kurtwood Smith Marks That '70s Show Spinoff Start
  4. The 'Woke SJW' Batman of New York And Other Gotham Gossip (Spoilers)
  5. Always Sunny: Charlie Day Thinks He Has What It Takes to Take Over SNL
  6. Fanboy Rampage: Gumroad, Brian "Box" Brown and NFTs
  7. Avengers #53 Preview: Penetrating The Avengers
  8. Reacher Review: Alan Ritchson Rescues Fun Adapt from TV Clichés
  9. The Long Night Is Really Good, And Worth Your Attention {Review}
  10. Amazing Spider-Man #88 Vs Batman #120 – Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

LITG one year ago, Cobra Kai and Pokémon GO

Cobra Kai and Pokémon GO - The Daily LITG, 7th February 2021
LITG – Kind Of Funny Designs
  1. Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
  2. Cliff Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
  3. Whatever Happened To The Kalos Rollout In Pokémon GO?
  4. Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
  5. American Horror Story: Frances Conroy (Finally) Season 10 Confirmed
  6. Why Did We Think DC Comics Was Calling Black Adam, Shazadam?
  7. Tomorrow Is Roselia Community Day In Pokémon GO
  8. Fox Corp Shows Lou Dobbs Tonight What Cancel Culture Looks Like
  9. Shadow Mamoswine Shakes The Pokémon GO Meta
  10. DC Comics Erases Michael Davis From Black History Month?
  11. Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #4
  12. Diamond UK Delays To Comic Book Stores This Week
  13. Deathblow, Team 6, Marlowe – Wildstorm Comes To DC Infinite Frontier
  14. Diamond Discounts Free Comic Book Day 2020 Comics To Retailers
  15. Manara To Mignola To Madureira – Original Art Up For Auction
  16. An Upcoming Heroes Reborn One-Shot Shows Us Hyperion In His Early Days
  17. Bryan Hitch, Olivier Coipel, Frank Quitely & Mark Millar Original Art
  18. Dead End Kids: Suburban Job #2 Sells Out, No Word On Second Printing

LITG two years ago – Death Note Returned

And Darth Vader changed things.

  1. "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
  2. Today's Darth Vader #1 Comic Rewrites George Lucas' Star Wars Canon (MASSIVE SPOILERS)
  3. Bad Idea Comics – No Digital, No Collections, No Variants, One-Per-Customer, From Twenty Stores Only
  4. The Brand New Batmobile – There's An App For That – in Batman #88 (Spoilers)
  5. DC's Generation Zero On Free Comic Book Day – a Sequel to Flash Forward and the Beginning of the New DC Timeline
  6. Bodnar's Auction House Pulls DC Comics Bound Volumes From Sale
  7. Funko Announces Four New Pokemon Pop Vinyl Figures
  8. Destination Comics – A New Publisher From Comicsgate's Richard Meyer and Chuck Dixon? With Sylvester Stallone-Written Expendables, And More
  9. "Ray Donovan" Showrunner David Hollander Confused by Series Ending
  10. It's the Long-Awaited My Little Pony/Transformers Crossover from IDW

LITG three years ago – Shadowbringers were coming

And Lex Luthor was wrong again.

  1. Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers Pre-Orders Available Today
  2. Everything Lex Luthor Knew Was Wrong – Justice League #17 Rewrites More DC History
  3. LATE: Another Week, Another Delay For Doomsday Clock #9
  4. Natasha Lyonne in 'Russian Doll': The Embodiment of NYC's East Village
  5. Could The Undertaker Leave WWE for AEW?

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Richard Bruning, former EIC at Capital Comics, former creative director at DC, art director and consulting editor for Berger Books.
  • Alan Grant, longstanding writer of Judge Dredd, Batman and Lobo.
  • Bob Camp, artist on  G.I. Joe, Crazy Magazine, Bizarre Adventures, Savage Tales, Conan the Barbarian, and The 'Nam.
  • Paul Castiglia, writer and editor on Archie Comics and Sonic The Hedgehog.
  • Brandon Spicer, artist for Cry Havoc Creations

