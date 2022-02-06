Supernatural And Walker In The Daily LITG 6th February 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully fewer in 2022.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Jared Padalecki Makes "Demand" of Supernatural/Walker Fans & More
- The 'Woke SJW' Batman of New York And Other Gotham Gossip (Spoilers)
- India Arie Leaves Spotify As Joe Rogan's Past N-Word Use Resurfaces
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Returns in Photoshop-Loving Season 4 Poster
- Wrestlers Push Back Against Shane McMahon Character Assassination
- Did Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Lay the Smackdown on Joe Rogan Visit?
- Always Sunny: Charlie Day Thinks He Has What It Takes to Take Over SNL
- Separated At Birth: Trial of The Amazons Vs X-Men
- DC's Batman Comic Ads On The Streets Of New York
- Gina Carano Wants Whoopi Goldberg Fired from The Mandalorian, Too?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Pop Art Origins of Poison Ivy in Batman #181, Up for Auction
- Speculator Corner: Batman: The Knight #2 Major First Appearance?
- Actually, House Of Slaughter #1 Outsold King Spawn #1 To Comic Shops
- Dog Man, Phoebe & Her Unicorn, and Max Meow Get Cubles
- Dark Horse to Collect Kickstarter Comic, Winds of Numa Sera
- Rosario Dawson Stars In La Borinqueña Graphic Novel
- One Year Since Shazadam – The Daily LITG 5th February 2022
LITG one year ago, Cobra Kai and Immortal Hulk – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Cobra Kai Star Mary Mouser Surprised by Fans' Reactions to LaRussos
- Star Trek: Jeri Ryan Prefers Seven on Picard; Offers Season 2 Update
- Dave Bautista to MAGAts: No Vacation For You
- Marvel To Reprint And Replace Offending Copies Of Immortal Hulk #43
- DC Comics To Rename Black Adam As… SHAZADAM! Not Joking
- NECA Batman Batarang Coming To Walmart This Month
- Whatever Happened To The Kalos Rollout In Pokémon GO?
- Shadow Mamoswine Shakes The Pokémon GO Meta
- Batman Beyond Gets a Full Figure Reveal From McFarlane Toys
- Sierra Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
- So What About Roy Harper In DC Infinite Frontier Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Chicago Delays CAKE Until June 2022
- A Look At Clint Langley and Darick Robertson's Space Bastards To Come
- Alan Moore's "Watchmen Of Horror" Providence Compendium In June
- Red Hood Leads New Black And White Future State: Gotham In May
- Dead Dogs, Infinite Fronts and Demon Days – Thank FOC It's Friday
- Monolith: A Graphic Novel Kickstarter from Magnetic Press
- Mindless Speculation: Is X-Men Bringing Back Inferno For The Summer?
- Jonathan Kent Superman Would Be A Tyrant (Infinite Frontier Spoilers)
- Jason Todd, Cold-Blooded Killer Of DC's Infinite Frontier? Spoilers
- DC Comics' "Death" Of Wonder Woman For Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
- Deadpool Nerdy 30 Adds Rob Liefeld, Gail Simone: Marvel Ch-Ch-Changes
- PrintWatch: Amazing Spider-Man #55 Gets Third Webhead Print (UPDATE)
- Hero Collector DC Graphic Novels and Marvel Figures May 2021 Solicits
LITG two years ago – Batman got a new Batmobile
And Death Note returned for a one-shot.
- The Brand New Batmobile – There's An App For That – in Batman #88 (Spoilers)
- "Death Note" Returns for a Special One-Shot Story – Read it Online for Free!
- DC's Generation Zero On Free Comic Book Day – a Sequel to Flash Forward and the Beginning of the New DC Timeline
- Today's Darth Vader #1 Comic Rewrites George Lucas' Star Wars Canon (MASSIVE SPOILERS)
- Take Krakoan Pryde in Today's Marauders #7, X-Men/Fantastic Four #1 and Savage Avengers #0 (Spoilers)
- Captain America Created By… Stan Lee And Jack Kirby? (Captain America: The End Spoilers)
- Tom King Says That Alfred's Death Will Set Up The Events Of 5G
- How Can Justice League #40 Be Set Before Snyder's Run? Alfred is Alive – But Superman is Out… (#Spoilers)
- 97 of DC Comics' Own Bound Archival Volumes Up For Auction – But Where Did They Come From?
- Is Bad Idea Planning A New Comics Industry Shake-Up?
LITG three years ago – Wally West had an autopsy
And Daredevil Daredevil Daredevil Daredevil.
- WWE's Renee Young Responds to Dean Ambrose's Claims of Raw Sexual Magnetism
- Bruce's Autopsy Of Wally West in Batman #64 – Preview of the Flash/Heroes In Crisis Crossover
- Daredevil #1 is the Most Daredevilist Daredevil Relaunch You Could Have Asked For (Spoilers)
- Why Did Nathan Grey Create His Age Of X-Man Like This Then? Marvelous X-Men #1 (Spoilers)
- 'Titans': DC Daily Offers Look at Robin's Suit, Reveals Amazing Detail
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Matthew Rosenberg, writer for X-Men, co-creator of We Can Never Go Home, 4 Kids Walk Into A Bank.
- Byron Brewer, PR for Dynamite Entertainment
- Igor Maricic, founder of Epicenter Comics
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.