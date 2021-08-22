Umbrella Academy's Elliot Page In Daily LITG, 22nd August 2021
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Umbrella Academy: Elliot Page Offers Short & Sweet Season 3 News
- Jonathan Hickman Talks To Grant Morrison On Substack
- Black Widow Suit: Disney Moves For Arbitration, Johansson Responds
- Dave Bautista Lashes Out at Michigan School Mask Karens
- AEW's Handling of Brodie Lee's Death Influenced CM Punk's Return
- Brian Bendis Auctioned André Lima Araújo Comic, Not Going To Marvel
- DC Comics Azrael Gets A New Silver Batsuit with McFarlane Toys
- Comic Store In Your Future: FCBD 2021 – The Good, The Bad, The Ugly
- On the Illusion of Change and Jonathan Hickman Leaving the X-Men
- Black Panther Sequel: Riri Williams, Ironheart, To Get Wakandan Armor
- Dr. Doom & Sub-Mariner's Epic Team-Up in Fantastic Four #6 at Auction
- New Ryan Benjamin Comic Book Characters, Leaked
- Yen Press Announces 13 Manga and Light Novels For February 2022
- Watchdogs Legion #1 Launches from Behemoth in November 2021 Solicits
- Chip Kidd To Examine Fantastic Four #1 Panel By Panel In New Book
- Heathens & Croak Launch in AfterShock Comics November 2021 Solicits
- Guillem March's Laura Launches In Ablaze November 2021 Solicitations
- Elliot Page On The Umbrella Academy in Daily LITG, 21st August 2021
- Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
- What Do The Berries Do In Pokémon GO? A Pokémon Item Guide
- Rumor: Vince McMahon's Large Adult Son to Take Over WWE Raw
- X-Men On The Problems Of Bringing People Back From The Dead SPOILERS
- Pokémon GO Unova Week Review: Was This Event Worth The Time?
- Thirteenth Doctor Meets Rose Tyler in the New Doctor Who Comic #1
- Mighty Morphin, Power Rangers, Origins in Boom November 2020 Solicits
- Ex-Squidbillies Actor Takes Firing Well: "Hope You A**holes are Happy"
- Dave Bautista Predicts Trump Will Turn on Son to Save "Bloated Ass"
- New Star Wars Funko Pops Include Ralph McQuarrie Concept Designs
- Sandman/Locke & Key and Spider-Man #1 in IDW November 2020 Solicits
- 4-Page Preview Of Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover #1
- Spider-Whore "Dishes The Dirt On Feminism" In New Cerebus In Hell
- Kick-Ass vs Hit-Girl Returns in Image Comics November 2020 Solicits
- Marvel Fortnite Crossover To Take Place During Donny Cates' Thor #4?
Batman #77 featured the death of Alfred. We were certain it had all been set up as some kind of trick. And indeed, that seems to have been the original intention. But then something changed…
- Setting The Scene For The Magic Trick Of Batman #77 (Spoilers)
- WARNING – MAJOR SPOILER From Tomorrow's Batman #77 Posted On Social Media
- "Breaking Bad": Bob Odenkirk Confirms Film – "They Did It"
- Wolverine Goes Full John Constantine in Today's Marvel Comics Presents #8 (Spoilers)
- Today's Top Typo in Powers Of X #3 (Spoilers)
- Batman #77 Sells For Up to $30 on eBay Before Comic Stores Have Even Opened
- The Predator is a Yellow Lantern in the NYCC Exclusive from NECA
- "Spider-Man": Deadpool Ryan Reynolds Reacts to Disney-Sony Fallout
- Why Is Rocket Raccoon Dying Anyway? (Spoilers)
- Tomorrow's Powers Of X #3 Has a Secret Cover Variant… Will You Get One?
- Ken L. Jones, writer of Donald Duck comics
- Will Shetterly, creator of Captain Confederacy
- Anna-Maria B. Cool, artist on Barbie, Elvira.
- Dan Chichester, writer on Daredevil and Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Gerry Turnbull, comics colourist
- Eric Lehtonen, sketch card artist
- Rob Davis, writer for Roy of the Rovers, Judge Dredd, Doctor Who Magazine and Doctor Who Adventures.
- Alan Henderson, creator of The Penned Guins.
