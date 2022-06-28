Batman Gets Married To Catwoman Today- The Daily LITG 28th June 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
LITG: Batwedding Bells in The Daily LITG
- Tom King Finally Gives Batman And Catwoman What He Promised (Spoilers)
- Nathan Fillion on "Castle" Stress & Burrito-Bonding with Alan Tudyk
- The Boys: Kripke on Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Jared Padalecki & Season 4
- The Three-Body Problem: New Chinese Trailer, Key Art Poster Released
- Doctor Who Crossover Thoughts: Steven Moffat & The Doctor As Fairytale
- Pokémon TCG To Release New Shiny Charizard & Rayquaza Cards
- Starly Community Day Is Set For July 2022 In Pokémon GO
- Talia Ghul's Big New Role In The DC Universe (Big Spoilers)
- Supernatural Fans Offer The Boys Fans Herogasm Warning; Kripke Agrees
- Transformers Optimus Prime Becomes Street Fighter's Ryu in New Set
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Debut & Origin of U.S. Jones in Wonderworld Comics #28, at Auction
- Bleeding Cool's Mammoth San Diego Comic-Con SDCC 2022 Party List
- The Debut of the Flame in Wonderworld Comics #3, at Auction
- Now Marvel's Hulk #10 and Thor #28 Slip From August To October
- Comic Shops Lose Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Last Ronin Advantage
- Bad Idea Invites First Customer Pins To San Diego Comic-Con VIP Party
- Sivana's Presidential Propaganda Campaign in Whiz Comics 4, at Auction
- Nick Cagnetti's Pink Lemonade In Oni Press' September 2022 Solicits
- Matt Baker's Rulah, Jungle Goddess in Zoot Comics #8, Up for Auction
- Kaare Andrews Returns To E-Ratic In AWA September 2022 Solicits
- Prague Shakespeare Company Macbeth Adapted Into Graphic Novel
- Finally, The Best Of 2000AD In Rebellion September 2022 Solicits
- Yehudi Mercado Apology For Miles Thorales in Daily LITG 25th June 2022
LITG one year ago, DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter
- DC Comics Vs Zack Snyder's Twitter – The Daily LITG, 26th June 2021
- DC Removes Zack Snyder Cut of Batman Going Down on Catwoman
- American Horror Story: Ryan Murphy Ribs Sarah Paulson Over "Roanoke"
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: June 2021
- Rob Liefeld Return To X-Force Causes Ructions
- Deciding Which Pokémon To Power-Up In Pokémon GO
- DC Comics Confirms Harley Quinn & Poison Ivy Go Down On Each Other
- The Boys Celebrates Erin Moriarty BDay; Jensen Ackles Shows Off Pipes
- Did X-Men Inferno Begin In Wolverine #13? What is Mystique's Plan?
- Zack Snyder's Twitter Vs DC Comics – The Daily LITG, 27th June 2021
- Ultra-Man as a Superpowered Franklin Delano Roosevelt, Up for Auction
- Spawn Universe #1 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Will Marvel's New Venom Help Or Hinder Price Of Secret Wars #8
- Vampirella #1 CGC 9.0 Up For Auction – A New Price Benchmark To Set?
- The Batman-Inspired Origin of Dr. Mid-Nite, up for Auction
- DC Comics, Accidentally Queer Coding In Article About Queer Coding?
- Bid for Dolphin's First Appearance Before Aquaman 2 Releases
- The Horror of the "Bat-Man" in Dynamic Comics #8, at Auction
- A Graded Copy of Wolverine #1 Hits Auction at Heritage
LITG two years ago, Hasbro, Transformers, Harley Quinn
One year ago, everything people wanted to read seems to involve Hasbro and Transformers, or Harley Quinn, in one way or another. Seems like she's popular. Who knew?
- Optimus Prime Is Back From the Dead With Exclusive Figure From Hasbro
- Transformers R.E.D. Series Figures Announced by Hasbro
- Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy – DC Comics Reaction to #SaveHarleyAndIvy
- Barnes & Noble Let Graphic Novel Buyer James Killen Go After 41 Years
- Hasbro Announces New Transformers Generations Selects
- Tessa Blanchard Fired by Impact Wrestling, Stripped of Championship
- Daniel Craig Is The Best James Bond We Have Ever Had
- Harley Quinn #1 Announced Tomorrow? What's Up With Her Neck?
- The Return Of The Externals With X Of Swords To Die?
- Anthony Mackie Goes After Marvel For Lack Of Diversity On Productions
Three years ago today, Scott Lobdell
Two years ago we ran a story that no one else picked up on. But we've had a few questions about it in recent days.
- Sexual Harassment and the Comics Industry – Again
- Wolverine's Daughter Sees Marvel Comics Presents #6 Selling From $25-$45 – But What About #5?
- Sinners Beware… Marvel Comics Launches New Johnny Blaze: Ghost Rider Comic in October
- DC Comics Redesign 'Bronze Age' Covers For Upcoming Omnibus Line
- "We Don't Want Nobody Nobody Sent": JJ Abrams, Henry Abrams, And Spider-Man
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Adrienne Roy, comic colourist
- Joe Palmer, 2000AD artist
- Micah Meyers, letterer, writer of The Disasters, creator of Kayfabe Anthology.
- Giuseppe Pennestri co-founder, CEO and Marketing Executive for Diego Comics
- Craig Brasfield, artist on Alpha Flight, What Of, New Warriors, Elementals.
- April Wiggins Cotton, former Wizard PR person.
- Scott D M Simmons, artist on Our Super Moms, Halloween Man.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.