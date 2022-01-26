Batman Tales And Origins In The Daily LITG 26th January 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. Hopefully fewer in 2022. And the 100 most-read stories of 2021.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Rewriting Origins And Other Batman Continuities In Today's DC Comics
- What A Surprise, Daredevil #1 With Same Creative Team & Matt Murdock
- DC Comics Cancel The Joker As Well As The Justice League
- Hasbro Gives Fans a Closer Look at Animated X-Men Marvel Legends
- Hulk #3 Booms On eBay, Selling For $16 A Copy, Over "Black Hulk"
- Today, Shazam Almost Brings Back Captain Marvel (Spoilers)
- Saturday Night Live: Ingraham's Response As Bad As We Needed It To Be
- The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Wants Everyone (But His Mom) Watching
- Tom Taylor On Superman: Son Of Kal-El Absence From December's Top 50
- Kid Eternity To Get A Big Role In Upcoming Justice League Dark?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- First Look: Kevin Wada's Oni Press Exclusive Cover For Chef's Kiss
- What Stephanie Phillips Got Past DC In Today's Harley Quinn #11
- Deathstroke's T.R.U.S.T. Revealed – Will He Abuse It? (Spoilers)
- Even Robin Objects To How DC Comics Portrays Poison Ivy (Spoilers)
- What A Surprise, Daredevil #1 With Same Creative Team & Matt Murdock
- Today, Superman Crosses Over With Richard Donner's Goonies – Again
- Today, Shazam Almost Brings Back Captain Marvel (Spoilers)
- A New Origin For Catwoman From DC Comics, Today
- Still Supernatural In The Daily LITG 25th January 2022
LITG one year ago, Hulk #181 and the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike, Spock Lead Way to Paramount+
- The Man Who Bought Incredible Hulk #181 For $5 In An Antique Store
- Superman Is Back From the Dead With Black Suit XM Studios Statue
- The Masked Singer Season 5 Teaser Promises Game-Changing Return
- Brian Bendis No Longer Exclusive At DC Comics
- Doctor Who: The Rise and Premature Fall of the TV Whoniverse
- Jason Aaron & Ed McGuiness' Heroes Reborn – A World Without Avengers
- New Star Wars Clone Wars and Rebels Statues Arrive From Gentle Giant
- The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Eight
- Entei Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- Tomorrow Night You Will Be Able To Vote For The X-Men
- Comic Store In Your Future – To Change Or Not To Change?
- Kyle's Little Sister: JY's New Graphic Novel About Sibling Rivalry
- Marjorie Finnegan: AWA Teases Garth Ennis' Time Travel Caper Comedy
- In DC Future State, Lex Luthor Is Still Known for Just One Thing
- Locust, Rodents, Unikorn, Snatched in Scout April 2021 Solicitations
- Edgar Church: The Artwork Behind the Greatest Comic Collection Ever
- Red Sonja Original Art by Frank Thorne Up for Auction
- Alan Moore-Inspired Nightmares Of Providence in April Solicits
- Frankee White & Kat Baumann's 20 Fists #1 From Source Point in April
- Will Your Copy Of BRZRKR #1 Be Signed By Keanu Reeves?
- Number-crunching DC Comics' Shrinking Output – April 2021
- Kevin Eastman's Totally Twisted Tales – But What About Lost Angeles?
- Agent Janna Morishima Tells Us How to Build a Career In Kids Comics
- Ted Sikora's Bloom Returns to Diamond From Hero Tomorrow Comics
LITG two years ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large
And Wolverine was up to stuff.
- Transformers Soundwave and Ravage Get Expensive with Prime 1 Studio
- Let's Take a Look at The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Hellbat Figure
- Carol Danvers to Lose Her Shirt in Poker Game with Wolverine in April's Captain Marvel #17
- Wolverine Heads to South America to Kidnap a Child in X-Men #5 [Preview]
- Rick & Morty Go To Hell – and Rick And Morty Present: The Council Of Ricke From Oni Press April 2020 Solicitations
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Ablaze Media is Trying to Publish Conan Comics Again in April 2020 Solicitations
- How Long Before the Beast Screws Up This Time? X-Force #6 [Preview]
- IDW Loses $26.4 Million in 2019, Projects Profitability in 2021
- Age of Khonshu Begins, Avengers Fall as Moon Knight Comes to Avengers in April
LITG three years ago – Hush fell
And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.
- DC Comics Cancels Batman Hush Omnibus
- Terry Crews, Zac Efron Get BossLogic Reimaginings as Jaxx and Green Lantern
- The Cut Spider-Ham Joke That Took Things Too Far in 'Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse'
- Nudity Removal Demands for DC Comics' Second Coming
- Rob Liefeld Will Not Attend Hollywood's Tribute to Stan Lee
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Sal Buscema, artist on The Incredible Hulk
- Gary Colabuono, comic book historian
- Brian Holguin, comics writer of Aria, KISS, Mr Majestic
- Kyle Holtz, artist on Web Of Venom
- Ace Continuado, artist on Shaper and Snow White
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.