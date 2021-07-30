Charlie Day's Day In The Daily LITG, 30th July 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. But how much are you willing to pay? The $4.99 comic book price point is causing ructions… The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Daily LITG, 30th July 2021

Charlie Day's Day In The Daily LITG, 30th July 2021
LITG – Instagram video screencap

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
  2. Jeopardy! Host LeVar Burton Part of Not-So-Great Game Show First
  3. Ravensburger Reveals American Monsters & New Mystery Board Games
  4. Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Black Widow's Hybrid Release
  5. Frank Miller No Longer Attending Thought Bubble After Creator Boycott
  6. Jock Makes Bold Choice of Batman as Subject for DC Black Label Book
  7. What Will Dean Cain Say When He Hears About New Superman? (Spoiler)
  8. The Walking Dead: Yup, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's A Pretty, Badass Unicorn
  9. Funko's New TMNT NTFs Introduce Gambling Into Pop Collecting
  10. Disney Responds to Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Suit

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago – $4.99

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?

  1. Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
  2. Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
  3. American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
  4. How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
  5. Buizel Spotlight Hour Tonight in Pokemon GO, But Will It Be Shiny?
  6. Cable, Like Polyamorous Father, Like Polyamorous Son?
  7. Tom King Issues Full Apology to Jae Lee, Removes Tweets
  8. Dynamite Entertainment Posts Comicsgate Statement – Is It Enough?
  9. Supernatural, Good Omens: Misha Collins, Michael Sheen's Divine Cause
  10. Dragon Week Unlocked At Pokémon GO Fest 2020
  11. The Heroes Of The Empyre Go To War (Spoilers)
  12. Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
  13. The Pandemic Comes to Todd McFarlane's Spawn, But Is It Our Pandemic?
  14. Why Do Cotati Prefer Wakanda To Krakoa and Mexico? (Empyre Spoilers)
  15. DC Comics Makes Hellblazer: Rise And Fall #1 Returnable

LITG two years ago – 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'…

  1. "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
  2. Bethesda Softworks Releases A Summer Roadmap For "Fallout 76"
  3. "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" Spawned a 2014 Russian Edition?!?
  4. "Critical Role": Changing Viewing Habits and TV's Future [OPINION]
  5. Jonah Weiland, Founder of CBR, Now Vice President of DC Comics
  6. House of X, the Second Coming of Morrison's New X-Men? [X-ual Healing 7-24-19]
  7. "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
  8. Judge Makes Recommendations in Case Between Richard Meyer and Mark Waid Over Claims of Tortious Interference and Defamation
  9. Locke & Key Changes Name, New Series by Joe Hill and Martin Simmonds to be Previewed
  10. "Swamp Thing" Fails Alan Moore's "Anatomy Lesson" [OPINION]

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

  • Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme
  • Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics
  • Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men
  • Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.