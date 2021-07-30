Charlie Day's Day In The Daily LITG, 30th July 2021

The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. But how much are you willing to pay? The $4.99 comic book price point is causing ructions… The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Daily LITG, 30th July 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago – $4.99

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. Is that a price point too far?

LITG two years ago – 'It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia'…

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

Chris Sprouse of Tom Strong, Supreme

of Tom Strong, Supreme Chris Kotsakis of Artistacomics

of Artistacomics Nate Bellegarde of Brit and Nowhere Men

of Brit and Nowhere Men Theo Scheresky, writer of Late Sunsets Early Sunrises