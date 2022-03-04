King Conan, Not-Pocahantos and The Daily LITG 4th of March 2022
LITG: King Conan and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
- Walker Director Jensen Ackles Facing An Identity Crisis on Set?
- Marvel Comics Confirms Amazing Spider-Man #900 In June 2022
- Ben Grimm, Saved By Marriage, In Fantastic Four #41 (Spoilers)
- The Name Grant Morrison Wanted For The Fifth Stepford Cuckoo
- King Conan #3 Heavily Criticised For Portrayal Of "Pocahontas"
- After 3 Hours It's Not Worth Staying For The Batman Post-Credit Scene
- Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
- Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
- The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing
- Kevin Eastman Brings Drawing Blood & Ronin Ragdolls To Scout Comics
- Pat Shand & Rio Burton's Azza The Barbed From Scout Comics
- AfterShock Tells Comics Retailers They Did Not Order Enough We Live #1
- First Look at Dan Gordon & John Stanisci's Graphic Novel Gladiatrix
- Dark Horse's All-Ages Star Wars Comics Line For Summer, Not Spring
- Kyle Strahm Giving Away $200 Twig Previews On Instagram
- We Have Survived Keynote Speech- ComicsPRO President Jenn Haines
- Kevin Smith Joins Board Of Golden Apple Comic & Art Foundation
LITG one year ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Law & Order and Infinite Frontier
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney's Return to Paddy's
- The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
- Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
- The Demasculation Of Wolverine In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Jonathan Frakes Teasing More TNG Alum?
- Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
- Lesley-Ann Brandt Checks In from Final Lucifer/Maze Scene- Ever
- DC Has Infinite Frontier Event, Marvel Has Infinite Destinies Event
- Sholly Fisch And Missing Words In Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus
- Phoenix Really Insists She's Thor's Mother In Avengers #43
- The King In Black Today – From Freaky To Fearsome To Fabulous
- Joe Madureira Relaunches Battle Chasers #10 Drawn By LuloLullabi
- Denny O'Neil's Cancelled Comic Cavalcade Sells For $11,000
- Marvel Comics' Ike Perlmutter Sues Chubb Over DNA Retrieval
- When Black Panther Kicks Wolverine In The "Infinity Stones"
- Beast Complex: Viz Media to Publish Beastars Spinoff Manga
- Re-Review: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Is Frank Miller Meets John Romita Jr
- Narrowing Down The Candidates For The Next Phoenix Host (Spoilers)
- Peach Momoko Creates Demon Days: Mariko From Marvel In June 2021
- Bad Idea Lied – Hero Trade by David Lapham Now Back Up Strip To Eniac
- Woodrow Phoenix Got Pneumonia, Getting Better, Praises The NHS
LITG two years ago – The Robin King
I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill.
- Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
- Baldur's Gate 3, or The Lack Of – The Daily LITG, 3rd August 2020
- Cliff Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- Death Metal Gets New One Shots Including The Last Stories of the DCU
- Rick and Morty Sold Out, Huh? Done with The Walking Dead? Who Cares?
- LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Starts Emmys Burn War
- Does Batman Really Debut in His Dream Suit in Batman #96? (Spoilers)
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- We Unbox the Funko X-Men 20th Anniversary Mystery Box
- LEAK: Marvel Publishes Web Of Venom: Wraith a Month Ahead by Mistake
- Conan Vs "The Feminization Of American Culture" in Flashing Swords #6
- Image Comics to Publish Albert Monteys' Universe! in 2021
- Comics & Complication: Let's Teach Kids About How Fun Drugs Are?
- Stephen Colbert's Michael Brumm Writes Graphic Novel, The Cryptid Club
LITG three years ago – Magic Broke Records
And Outlander was getting worse.
- A Rare Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Just Broke Ebay's MTG Sales Record
- Diana Gabaldon Shares 'Outlander' Book 9 "Go And Tell The Bees I Am Gone" Details
- BC Toy Spotting: NECA TMNT, Funko Galore, WWE, Marvel Legends, and More!
- Has Bryan Hitch Been Drawing Warren Ellis' Batman For 18 Months?
- Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves in Age of X-Man: Prisoner X #1
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Former Randy Stradley, VP Publishing Dark Horse
- Comics journalist Glenn Hauman
- Randy Stone of Death & Comics
- ComiXology's PR man, Chip Mosher
- Bill Fitts, co-creator of Miami Mice.