King Conan, Not-Pocahantos and The Daily LITG 4th of March 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

LITG: King Conan and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Jason Aaron Apologises For Pocahontas Slight, Donates Conan Payment
  2. Walker Director Jensen Ackles Facing An Identity Crisis on Set?
  3. Marvel Comics Confirms Amazing Spider-Man #900 In June 2022
  4. Ben Grimm, Saved By Marriage, In Fantastic Four #41 (Spoilers)
  5. The Name Grant Morrison Wanted For The Fifth Stepford Cuckoo
  6. King Conan #3 Heavily Criticised For Portrayal Of "Pocahontas"
  7. After 3 Hours It's Not Worth Staying For The Batman Post-Credit Scene
  8. Bob Odenkirk Makes Case for Steven Seagal as SNL's Worst Host Ever
  9. Jim Valentino's The Last ShadowHawk From Image Comics In August 2022
  10. The Psychopathic Spider-Man – With Great Power Comes Nothing

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Law & Order and Infinite Frontier

LITG: Screencap
LITG: Screencap

  1. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Rob McElhenney's Return to Paddy's
  2. The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0
  3. Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
  4. The Demasculation Of Wolverine In X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
  5. Star Trek: Picard Season 2: Jonathan Frakes Teasing More TNG Alum?
  6. Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
  7. Lesley-Ann Brandt Checks In from Final Lucifer/Maze Scene- Ever
  8. DC Has Infinite Frontier Event, Marvel Has Infinite Destinies Event
  9. Sholly Fisch And Missing Words In Grant Morrison Superman Omnibus
  10. Phoenix Really Insists She's Thor's Mother In Avengers #43
  11. The King In Black Today – From Freaky To Fearsome To Fabulous
  12. Joe Madureira Relaunches Battle Chasers #10 Drawn By LuloLullabi
  13. Denny O'Neil's Cancelled Comic Cavalcade Sells For $11,000
  14. Marvel Comics' Ike Perlmutter Sues Chubb Over DNA Retrieval
  15. When Black Panther Kicks Wolverine In The "Infinity Stones"
  16. Beast Complex: Viz Media to Publish Beastars Spinoff Manga
  17. Re-Review: Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Is Frank Miller Meets John Romita Jr
  18. Narrowing Down The Candidates For The Next Phoenix Host (Spoilers)
  19. Peach Momoko Creates Demon Days: Mariko From Marvel In June 2021
  20. Bad Idea Lied – Hero Trade by David Lapham Now Back Up Strip To Eniac
  21. Woodrow Phoenix Got Pneumonia, Getting Better, Praises The NHS

LITG two years ago – The Robin King

I know he is called The Robin King but I just want to call him Robin King. You know, of the King family who live up on the hill.

  1. Larian Studios Warns Players About Baldur's Gate 3 Pre-Orders
  2. Baldur's Gate 3, or The Lack Of – The Daily LITG, 3rd August 2020
  3. Cliff Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
  4. Death Metal Gets New One Shots Including The Last Stories of the DCU
  5. Rick and Morty Sold Out, Huh? Done with The Walking Dead? Who Cares?
  6. LEAK: Who Is The Robin King in Death Metal Anyway? (Spoilers)
  7. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Kaitlin Olson Starts Emmys Burn War
  8. Does Batman Really Debut in His Dream Suit in Batman #96? (Spoilers)
  9. Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
  10. We Unbox the Funko X-Men 20th Anniversary Mystery Box
  11. LEAK: Marvel Publishes Web Of Venom: Wraith a Month Ahead by Mistake
  12. Conan Vs "The Feminization Of American Culture" in Flashing Swords #6
  13. Image Comics to Publish Albert Monteys' Universe! in 2021
  14. Comics & Complication: Let's Teach Kids About How Fun Drugs Are?
  15. Stephen Colbert's Michael Brumm Writes Graphic Novel, The Cryptid Club

LITG three years ago – Magic Broke Records

And Outlander was getting worse.

  1. A Rare Magic: The Gathering Black Lotus Just Broke Ebay's MTG Sales Record
  2. Diana Gabaldon Shares 'Outlander' Book 9 "Go And Tell The Bees I Am Gone" Details
  3. BC Toy Spotting: NECA TMNT, Funko Galore, WWE, Marvel Legends, and More!
  4. Has Bryan Hitch Been Drawing Warren Ellis' Batman For 18 Months?
  5. Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves in Age of X-Man: Prisoner X #1

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Former Randy Stradley, VP Publishing Dark Horse
  • Comics journalist Glenn Hauman
  • Randy Stone of Death & Comics
  • ComiXology's PR man, Chip Mosher
  • Bill Fitts, co-creator of Miami Mice.

