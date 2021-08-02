Excelsior! Dan Lee in the Daily LITG, 2nd of August 2021

Excelsior! Dan Lee in the Daily LITG, 1st August of 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And we talked to Dan Lee, who totally turned me around on the whole situation – and everyone it seems loves reading about him!

LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO not only takes the lead but three slots in last year's top ten of traffic. Even if people weren't actually going anywhere.

LITG two years ago.

Then there was the time that bad actors online faked tweets to try and get a Marvel writer fired.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Andréa Gilroy, runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene.

Shawna Gore, senior editor at Lion Forge.

Reed Waller, co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer.

Marco Regalado, owner of Pop Culture Paradise.

