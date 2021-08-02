Excelsior! Dan Lee in the Daily LITG, 2nd of August 2021
Excelsior! Dan Lee in the Daily LITG, 1st August of 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And we talked to Dan Lee, who totally turned me around on the whole situation – and everyone it seems loves reading about him!
- Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
- Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
- Seth MacFarlane: Family Guy Needs Fox News/Tucker Carlson Divorce
- Top 10 Most Valuable Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Chilling Reign: 5 – 1
- American Horror Story: Billy Eichner Okay Trading Sex for Evan Peters
- Law & Order: Christopher Meloni Goes Searching for Mariska Hargitay
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
- DC Comics, Please Fix Your Batman Dark Knight Detective Vol 6 Cover
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees
- Resident Alien Season 2: Elizabeth Bowen Shares "Frickin'" Good News
- The Overlooked Artistry of Maurice Whitman's Jumbo Comics, at Auction
- French Teens on Le Dole Blow Government Cheese on Manga Binge
- Mashle: Magic and Muscles Vol. 1: What if Superman Went to Hogwarts?
- The Mystery of Mr. Manhattan in EC's International Comics, at Auction
- Review: What We Don't Talk About & Racism At Home
- Detective Comics Beats BRZRKR To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Nice House On The Lake #2 Review: A Winner
- The Return of Captain America in Avengers #4, Up for Auction
- How Marvel and DC are Collecting Their Pride Comics for Bookstores
- A Man Among Ye #5 Review: An Intriguing Choice
- Michael Uslan To Spill All About Turning Batman Into Movies
- Star Wars #15 Review: A Moment of Spectacle
- DC Comics Publishes Complete Talon By James Tynion IV
- Six Sidekicks Of Trigger Keaton #2 Review: Engaging Work
- Kaare Andrews' Amazing Fantasy To Get Emergency Treasury Edition
- Hey, He Looks Like Stan Lee- The Daily LITG, 1st of August 2021
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO
Pokémon GO not only takes the lead but three slots in last year's top ten of traffic. Even if people weren't actually going anywhere.
- Where & When To Spend Rare Candy In Pokémon GO
- Rumor: Former WCW/WWE Star to Debut on AEW Dynamite Next Week
- Castlevania Reportedly Moving on From Warren Ellis After Season 4
- Funko Announces New Line of Pop Vinyls: Retro Toys!
- PUBG Receives The 8.1 Update With A Loot Truck
- Christopher Priest's Writers Commentary, Justifying Vampirella #10
- Authors Ask That Their Work Be Removed From Flashing Swords #6
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- Rayquaza Raid Guide: How To Catch A Shiny Rayquaza In Pokémon GO
- Thor is the Newest Marvel Universe Bring Arts Figure from Square Enix
- Did Marvel Comics Block Sina Grace From Writing IDW's Spider-Man?
- Bryan Hitch To Write, Draw 48-Page Dark Nights: Death Metal One-Shot
- Eric Gapstur Sells Sort Of Super Graphic Novel For Six Figures
- Run DMC Playboy Comic Book With Rob Guillory, Amy Chu and Larry Hama
- HarperCollins to Publish Laura Gao's The Wuhan I Know Graphic Memoir
LITG two years ago.
Then there was the time that bad actors online faked tweets to try and get a Marvel writer fired.
- Fake Tweet Used to Try And Discredit New Marvel Comics Writer, Alyssa Wong
- DC's Geoff Johns Latest Victim of Hollywood Con Queen
- DC Comics Cancels Orders for Warren Ellis and Ramon Villalobos' Wildcats #1-3
- Professor X Back in the Chair in Jonathan Hickman and Leinil Francis Yu's X-Men #1 #DawnOfX
- "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Season 6 Finale Preview – Reading "The Sign" For "New Life" [SPOILERS]
- "Supergirl": Jennifer Cheon Garcia Cast as Midnight for Season 5 Premiere
- LATE: Shazam! #7 Now Twelve Weeks Late
- "NCIS": CBS Entertainment Prez – Pauley Perrette Claims "Resolved"
- Now We Know Why Powers Of X is Pronounced 'Ten' – Meet Cardinal, Rasputin, Percival and Cylobel
- Todd McFarlane Yelled at Robert Kirkman About Cancelling The Walking Dead and Sees Spawn Going to #600
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Andréa Gilroy, runs Comics Crash Course, soon to open Books With Pictures – Eugene.
- Shawna Gore, senior editor at Lion Forge.
- Reed Waller, co-creator of Omaha The Cat Dancer.
- Marco Regalado, owner of Pop Culture Paradise.
