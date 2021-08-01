Hey, He Looks Like Stan Lee- The Daily LITG, 1st of August 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Dan Lee in the Daily LITG, 1st August of 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And we talked to Dan LEe, who totally turned me around on the whole situation.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Wrestling, Pitches, and Pokemon

DC Comics continues to cancel titles – but not Red Hood.

LITG two years ago.

DC Comics were doing their best to hide stuff even then.

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.

Matt Jacobs , inker on Prototype, Grunts, Heroes Haven, the Boys

, inker on Prototype, Grunts, Heroes Haven, the Boys Simo Spano, author of Nine Stones

author of Nine Stones Olivier Pezeril, comics journalist

comics journalist Tyler Walpole artist on Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Dungeons & Dragons

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.