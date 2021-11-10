Happy Birthday Neil Gaiman- The Daily LITG, 10th of November 2021

And a happy 61st birthday to Neil Gaiman, with a play in the West End, a couple of TV series in production, a Norse Mythology and American Gods adaptation in the comics, and all the books…

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Neil Gaiman, creator of Sandman.

creator of Sandman. Sam Maggs, comic book writer on Call Of Duty Vanguard, Critical Role Origins, Captain Marvel

comic book writer on Call Of Duty Vanguard, Critical Role Origins, Captain Marvel Nick Landau, owner of Titan Comics, Titan Books and Forbidden Planet

owner of Titan Comics, Titan Books and Forbidden Planet Chris A Bolton, Writer/Co-Creator at Smash Comics

Writer/Co-Creator at Smash Comics Paul Roper, artist on Grimm Fairy Tales

