How Many GI Joe? The Daily LITG, 26th November 2021

- The Man Who Ordered 35,000 Copies of GI Joe #1
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Thunder-Guns Joe Rogan
- Doctor Who: BBC Offers More Details on Jodie Whittaker Final Specials
- Wonder Woman Black And Gold #6 Blows Up On eBay
- Sing 2 Final Trailer Released, Sneak Peak In Theaters This Saturday
- Ho Che Anderson Says That Luke Cage Is Cancelled
- Pokémon GO Offers Four Extra Raid Hours & Spotlight Hours This Week
- Giovanni Battle Guide For Pokémon GO Players: November 2021
- Sony Pictures Teases Some New Spider-Man: No Way Home Footage
- Is Helena Bonham Carter The New Doctor Who? Yes, We're Doing This
- Jeremy Haun Joins Three World Three Moons On Substack
- House Of Slaughter #2 Tops Diamond Comics Reorders
- The Complete 1354-Issue Run of Dell's Four Color Hits Auction
- 26 Comic Book Sales For Black Friday – Creators, Shops And Publishers
- A Look Around San Diego Comic-Con For Thanksgiving
- Marvel Unlimited Has a Free Digital Sketchbook for Avengers #750
- Ryan Ferrier, Brian Leve, Kate Sherron's Graphic Novel, Silk Hills
- Godkiller Gets Fifth Volume, For Those I Love I Will Sacrifice
- Judas Priest & Z2 Comics Create Screaming For Vengeance Graphic Novel
- Image Comics Collects Just James Tynion IV's Razorblades Stories
- Lakes Comic Arts Festival Moves From Kendal To Bowness-Upon-Windermere
- G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #287 Review: Newbies
- When Tom Yeates Drew Part Of Miracleman #16
- PhenomX #1 Review: Engaging But Improperly Paced
- It's Always Sunny In San Diego- The Daily LITG, 25th November 2022
- A Green Lantern Ring Around Her Neck? Wonder Woman's Future State
- Five Nights At Freddy's Creator Gives Film Update
- Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Return To Pokémon GO Tomorrow
- The X-Men No More? X-Men, Excalibur, X Of Swords Destruction Spoilers
- Details For New X-Men Reign of X Status Branding From December
- Who's Who In DC Comics' Future State? And When?
- Will We Get A Captain Britain Spin-Off From X Of Swords? (Spoilers)
- Si Spurrier Joins The X-Men Comics For Reign Of X
- Doctor Who: LOCKDOWN! Unveils 57th Anniv Opening Titles/Credits
- Azelf, Mesprit, & Uxie Raid Hour Is Tonight In Pokémon GO
- Both Marvel and DC Comics Now Have Anti Mask Protests
- Penguin Random House Buys Simon & Schuster For Over $2 Billion
- Doop And Gwenpool In The Final X Of Swords Battle? Spoilers
- Black Friday Sales From 35 Comic Book Stores From Tomorrow
- Marry Me Comics Get Tie-In Hardcovers Ahead Of Jennifer Lopez Movie
- Donny Cates: "Don't Pirate My @#$%ing Books, Dude"
- Thirteen New DC Comics Omnibus and Absolutes For 2020
- 21 DC Comics Big Books For 2020
- Diamond Accidentally Leaks Marvel Ordering Data to 200 Comic Stores
- More on How Marvel Will Collect X-Men and Dawn Of X Comics Through 2020
- How Many Retailers Won't Order Thor #1, Star Wars #1, Marauders #5 and X-Men #6?
- A Brand New DC Comics Paint-Based Superhero – Ashley Rayburn, Primer, Created by Jennifer Muro, Thomas Krajewski and Gretel Lusky
- Marvel Omnibus and King-Size, for Dan Slott's She-Hulk, Ditko Is Strange, Adventures Into Fear and Ben Reilly
- "Hellboy", "Dark Phoenix" "Doctor Sleep": Five of the Biggest Box Office Franchise of Disappointments of 2019
- Marvel Big Books For 2020 – as Hellstrom (or Helstrom or Hellstorm) Scheduling Kicks In
- This is What $4000 Worth of Comics Waiting for 9 Customers to Pick Them Up Looks Like
- Kanye West Tweets Grand Theft Auto V Concept Car Mod
- The Walking Dead Season 9, Episode 8 'Evolution' [SPOILERS]
- Who Killed Wally West in Heroes In Crisis? And How? (Spoilers)
- 'Vikings' Season 5b Featurette Teases Torvi and Ubbe's Future
- Artist on Alpha Flight, Legion of Super-Heroes, Captain Atom, Green Lantern and Batman: Year Three, Pat Broderick
- Scott Beatty, creator of the DC Ultimate Guides and prolific comic book writer.
- Uber artist Caanan White.
- Jd Calderon, creator of comics Tall Tails and The Oswald Chronicles.
- Belgian comic book creator Kristof Spaey.
- Dan Green, comic book inker on Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Uncanny X-Men, Wolverine, Hulk and Justice League of America.
- Comics colourist Barbara Marker.
- Doug Rice, inker on Dynamo Joe, Manhunter, Disney Adventures and Plastic Man.
- Owner of Arcana Studio, Sean O'Reilly.
