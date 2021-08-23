Magic: The Gathering's Secret Lair- The Daily LITG, 23rd August 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
LITG: The art for Chain Lightning.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Magic: The Gathering's New Secret Lair Announced For PulseCon 2021
  2. Black Widow Suit: Disney Moves For Arbitration, Johansson Responds
  3. Jim Shooter Just Signed Away Secret Wars and Venom For $10.000
  4. The Orville & Star Trek Unite! Seth MacFarlane's Message to Jeopardy!
  5. Hasbro Reveals Their Line-Up of Pulse Con 2021 Exclusives
  6. Umbrella Academy: Castañeda's John Cena Joke Went Over Our Heads
  7. When Todd McFarlane Drew The Turtles and Flaming Carrot, At Auction
  8. Angela #1 and Angela: Pirate Spawn CGC 9.8 To Set Records At Auction?
  9. Rationalizing Kindred… or Substack? Amazing Spider-Man #72
  10. Rick and Morty Season 5 Finale Preview & DIY Scary Terry Meat Puppet

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Rick And Morty, Magic, Charmed, Bob Harras

  1. Rick and Morty Co-Creator Justin Roiland Offers Health Update on Jerry
  2. Magic: The Gathering Reveals New Commander Legends Information
  3. Charmed: Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano Twitter Fight Gets Personal
  4. Bob Harras, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief, Quits Early, Heads Home
  5. The Walking Dead: World Beyond – Their First Story is One of Survival
  6. Jim Lee Creates Superhero Venus Based On Venus Williams at DC Fandome
  7. The Flash Season 7 Trailer Leaks Prior to DC FanDome Panel?
  8. Finally, A Black Batman? John Ridley, Nick Derington and DC Fandome
  9. DC Multiverse McFarlane Toys BAF Wave Pre-Orders Arriving Today
  10. What Do The Berries Do In Pokémon GO? A Pokémon Item Guide
  11. 200 Free DC Fandome Comics Are Not Available Today, But In 3 Weeks
  12. Rick & Morty Presents Jaguar in Oni/Lion Forge November 2020 Solicits
  13. Jim Lee Confirms a Black Batman For 2021 at DC Fandome
  14. Milestone Comics Returns With Static Shock in February – DC Fandome
  15. Neil Gaiman Approves Of #SaveHellblazer Campaign To DC Comics

LITG two years ago, when Jesse Pinkman got his moment in the sun…

  1. "Breaking Bad": Bob Odenkirk Confirms Film – "They Did It"
  2. The Predator is a Yellow Lantern in the NYCC Exclusive from NECA
  3. "Animal Kingdom" Season 4 Finale "Smurf": End Scenes Mar Ep [Review]
  4. Dark Captain Marvel Launches in November
  5. Nintendo Announces PAX West 2019 Plans For Pokémon
  6. "Dungeons & Dragons" Throws Shade At XFL For Seattle Team Name
  7. First Look At "Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot" Sixth Ginyu Force Member, Bonyu
  8. Full Marvel Comics Solicitations for November 2019 – And A Lot Of 2099
  9. New Picture of Arnold Schwarzenegger in "Terminator: Dark Fate"
  10. G. Willow Wilson Leaves Wonder Woman for Mystery Project as Steve Orlando Takes Over
  11. Marvel to Cancel Star Wars Comic in November With #75 – Will A Relaunch #1 Be Far, Far Away?

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Chris Bachalo, co-creator of Generation X, creator of Steampunk.
  • Terry Austin, inker on Uncanny X-Men.
  • Christian Beranek, writer of Silent Devils, Silent Forest, Post Apocalyptic Nick
  • Andy Runton, creator of Owly.
  • Marco Schiavone, publisher at Edizioni BD.
  • Steven Howarth of Pop Culture Maven
  • Sohaib Awan, founder of Jabal Entertainment
  • Darryl Kravitz, writer of Scooby-Doo comics.
  • Jon Moisan, editor at Skybound.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.