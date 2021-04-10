Meet Bane's Daughter, Vengeance – The Daily LITG, 10th April 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG.
Daily LITG: – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Gotham Gossip: Lady Bane? A New Batman Villain From DC Comics
- Marvel Legends Reveals Drop Fast & Furious At Hasbro Fan Fest
- Breaking Bad Fans Get a Present from Dean Norris on His Birthday
- SCOOP: DC Comics Confirms Vengeance, Daughter Of Bane For Joker #2
- Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
- The Handmaid's Tale S04: Moira's Journey Ends When Gilead Is Free
- Could 'The Trial' Be Scarlet Witch? Could Hickman's X-Book Be Moira?
- Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders
- Jeff Parker Returns To Aquaman At DC Comics – For A Drop
- Kevin Nowlan Draws The Immortal Hulk in May
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Attack on Titan: Thoughts on the Final Manga Chapter Out Today
- An Unexpected Way To Pirate Comic Books On Amazon Kindle?
- Jabba The Hutt Joins Marvel's Star Wars: War Of The Bounty Hunters
- Pirate Queen Anne Bonny Returns in A Man Among Ye #5, in July
- More Marvel Comics Creative Changes For May
- Now It's Steve Orlando and Gerardo Sandoval on Extreme Carnage Phage
- Hero Collector DC Graphic Novels/Marvel Figurine Solicits – July 2021
- Clay McLeod Chapman & Chris Mooneyham On Extreme Carnage Scream
- Flash Thompson – And Manual Garcia – Join Extreme Carnage
- Paco Medina Joins Children Of The Atom Early In May With #3
- Can't Spell Frank Cho Without FOC – Thank FOC It's Friday, April 9th
- Wynd HC Allocated, Will Something Is Killing the Children Follow Suit?
- Jason Aaron & Iban Coello Create Marvel FCBD Gold Avengers/Hulk #1
- Joye Hummel Murchison Kelly, Wonder Woman Ghost-Writer, Dies at 97
- Maggie Edkins Willis Sells Two Graphic Novels For Six Figures
- Don Simpson and Gary Groth On Alan Moore's No-Credit For In Pictopia
- Comics Folk React To… The Death Of Prince Philip
- PrintWatch: BRZRKR Gets 4th Printing, Also Webhead, Laila Starr, Silk
- 1962 All Over Again – The Daily LITG 9th April 2021
LITG one year ago, Milo Manara, Todd McFarlane
People were loving those DC and Marvel Zoom backgrounds. While Milo Manara and Todd McFarlane reacted to the current situation in different, but impactful ways.
- DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
- Milo Manara Draws Women Very Differently In Recent Weeks
- How Todd McFarlane Would Save Comics and Deal With Diamond
- A Comic Shop Cancels Mid Life Crisis For Comics Industry
- Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
- Disney Provides Background Flair For Your Next Zoom Video Call
- JH Williams III Was Only Alan Moore's Fourth Choice to Draw Promethea
- Marvel Comics Building an Empyre During Coronavirus Shutdown
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Janet Lee, co-creator of Return of The Dapper Men, creator of Sea Sirens.
- James Hudnall, creator of ESPers, Harsh Realm and The Solution.
- Deirdre Brooks of Wizard Entertainment.
- Mariano Abrach, comic book editor.
- Scott Hampton, artist on Batman, Sandman, Black Widow, Hellraiser, Star Trek and Spook House.
- David G. Wohl, former EIC of Top Cow, editor at DC.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
