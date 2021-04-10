Meet Bane's Daughter, Vengeance – The Daily LITG, 10th April 2021

Daily LITG: – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

Meet Bane's Daughter, Vengeance – The Daily LITG, 10th April 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Gotham Gossip: Lady Bane? A New Batman Villain From DC Comics
  2. Marvel Legends Reveals Drop Fast & Furious At Hasbro Fan Fest
  3. Breaking Bad Fans Get a Present from Dean Norris on His Birthday
  4. SCOOP: DC Comics Confirms Vengeance, Daughter Of Bane For Joker #2
  5. Titans Season 3 DoP Boris Mojsovski Posts Superhero Second Team Look
  6. The Handmaid's Tale S04: Moira's Journey Ends When Gilead Is Free
  7. Could 'The Trial' Be Scarlet Witch? Could Hickman's X-Book Be Moira?
  8. Creator Details For DC Round Robin Announced Along With 8 Contenders
  9. Jeff Parker Returns To Aquaman At DC Comics – For A Drop
  10. Kevin Nowlan Draws The Immortal Hulk in May

LITG one year ago, Milo Manara, Todd McFarlane

People were loving those DC and Marvel Zoom backgrounds. While Milo Manara and Todd McFarlane reacted to the current situation in different, but impactful ways.

  1. DC Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  2. Mondo Releasing New A Clockwork Orange Poster Tomorrow
  3. Milo Manara Draws Women Very Differently In Recent Weeks
  4. How Todd McFarlane Would Save Comics and Deal With Diamond
  5. A Comic Shop Cancels Mid Life Crisis For Comics Industry
  6. Now Marvel Comics Offers Virtual Backgrounds for Zoom Conferencing
  7. Disney Provides Background Flair For Your Next Zoom Video Call
  8. JH Williams III Was Only Alan Moore's Fourth Choice to Draw Promethea
  9. Marvel Comics Building an Empyre During Coronavirus Shutdown
  10. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Janet Lee, co-creator of Return of The Dapper Men, creator of Sea Sirens.
  • James Hudnall, creator of ESPers, Harsh Realm and The Solution.
  • Deirdre Brooks of Wizard Entertainment.
  • Mariano Abrach, comic book editor.
  • Scott Hampton, artist on Batman, Sandman, Black Widow, Hellraiser, Star Trek and Spook House.
  • David G. Wohl, former EIC of Top Cow, editor at DC.

