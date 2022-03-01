Paramount Mountain In The Daily LITG 1st of March 2022

LITG: Paramount Mountain and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
  2. The Comics Publisher "Not In The Cullen Bunn Business Anymore"
  3. DC Comics Moving Offices Yet Again, To A "Hot Desk" Model
  4. Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC
  5. The Batman Review: Strips Everything Unique From The Source Material
  6. Saturday Night Live "Cut for Time": John Mulaney Goes Joe Rogan & More
  7. Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
  8. Rich Johnston Hands Over His Impossible Collection To CGC
  9. Lex Luthor To Keep The Batman Suit? (Bat-Spoilers)
  10. Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's "Goodbye" to Kim a Kick to Our Feels

LITG one year ago, Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer and Joss Whedon

    1. Michael Rosenbaum, Jon Cryer Continue Trolling, Out-Lexing Each Other
    2. Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
    3. Joss Whedon to Lucifer – The Daily LITG, 28th February 2021
    4. The Full Art Trainer Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Cosmic Eclipse Part 3
    5. Superman & Lois Writer: "I Can't Say I Felt Heard"; Fisher/JL Case
    6. Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Marks Bittersweet Season 6 Moment
    7. Warner Bros Black Superman Movie Sees DC Comics eBay Sales Explodes
    8. Shiny Landorus, Thundurus, Tornadus, & Nosepass Come to Pokémon GO
    9. 3 Marvel/DC Comics From 2020 That Were Pulped But Never Sold
    10. Law & Order: SVU/OC Event: Ice-T's Fin Drops Stabler Tease on Benson
    11. Black Knight #1 Auction Happening Right Now At Heritage Auctions
    12. The Week in Comics – Sunday, February 28th, 2021
    13. Venom Lethal Protector #1 Rare Gold CGC 9.8 On Auction At Heritage
    14. X-Men Beats Batman To Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List 28/02/21
    15. West Coast Avengers #45 For $1500 And More WandaVision eBay Bumps
    16. Out First Look At New Batman Villain, Simon Saint (Spoilers)
    17. Prelude And Preview To Peach Momoko Demon Days X-Men
    18. Starlock/Homichron Out From Hexagon Graphic Novels in March

      1. When Joe Hill Pitched Hulk to Marvel But Never Heard Back, and Tom King's Jokes About Dan DiDio – C2E2 DC Nation Panel
      2. Post-Dan DiDio Changes, Already Happening at DC Comics?
      3. An Exclusive Look Inside Flash #750 from C2E2 – and the Story That Will Change the DC Universe (If They Let It) SPOILERS
      4. Marvel's C2E2 X-Men Panel – Preview Art for X-Men, X-Force, Wolverine, Cable, Children of the Atom, X-Factor, More
      5. Jonathan Hickman, Benjamin Percy Respond to Questions About a Certain Wolverine Conspiracy at C2E2
      6. Jim Lee Says DC Comics Isn't Going Away, But Also Claims He Will Live to Age 140
      7. Batman Goes Gold With New "Arkham Knight" Hot Toys Figure
      8. Marvel Plans to Make Readers Vomit with Immortal Hulk #33
      9. Could Harley Quinn and the Birds Of Prey #1 be the Actual First Appearance of Punchline
      10. Marvel's Big X-Event: X of Swords by Jonathan Hickman, Tini Howard, and the X-Men Slack Team

      1. 'Mayans MC'? 'Animal Kingdom' is Heir to 'Sons of Anarchy' [REVIEW]
      2. Konami Reveals What's Coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in March
      3. Who's to Blame For Falling Comics Sales? And What's to be Done? Brian Hibbs at ComicsPRO
      4. 'American Horror Story': Stevie Nicks Ready to Get Coven Back Together
      5. Our Five Suspects For The Sanctuary Murders Of Heroes In Crisis

      • Tamra Bonvillain, colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more.
      • Aurelio Mazzara, artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible
      • Joyce Brabner, political comic book creator and publisher.
      • Scott Weinstein, artist on The Perhapanauts
      • Tom Orzechowski, Spawn letterer/writer/editor.

