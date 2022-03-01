Paramount Mountain In The Daily LITG 1st of March 2022
LITG: Paramount Mountain and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
- The Comics Publisher "Not In The Cullen Bunn Business Anymore"
- DC Comics Moving Offices Yet Again, To A "Hot Desk" Model
- Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC
- The Batman Review: Strips Everything Unique From The Source Material
- Saturday Night Live "Cut for Time": John Mulaney Goes Joe Rogan & More
- Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
- Rich Johnston Hands Over His Impossible Collection To CGC
- Lex Luthor To Keep The Batman Suit? (Bat-Spoilers)
- Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's "Goodbye" to Kim a Kick to Our Feels
- Speculator Corner: Daredevil: Woman Without Fear #3 (Spoilers)
- Jamie Lee Curtis Does A Keanu Reeves With Graphic Novel Mother Nature
- Christopher Priest To Launch Vampirella: Phase Three Epic
- Vault Comics Is The Latest Publisher To Join Lunar Distribution
- Ben Dunn's Facebook Has Been Hacked, Sending Out Phishing Spam
- Dynamite To Publish Army Of Darkness Event Comic For 30th Anniversary
- Something Savage From Dynamite Announced at ComicsPRO
- Look-In's Robin Of Sherwood Comic by Arthur Ranson, Collected
- Bill Sienkiewicz & Szymon Kudranski Draw Stan Lee's Alliances Comic
- Human Target On Publishing Pause From March To September
- Jodie Whittaker's Big Surprise In The Daily LITG 28th February 2022
- Alan Moore & Ian Gibson's Ballad Of Halo Jones Gets An Omnibus
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Tamra Bonvillain, colourist on Moon Girl, Wayward, Once & Future, Captain Marvel, Wonder Woman Doom Patrol. Cruch & Lobo, C-Men, Avengers and more.
- Aurelio Mazzara, artist on Kung Fu Panda, Starcadia Quest, Quincredible
- Joyce Brabner, political comic book creator and publisher.
- Scott Weinstein, artist on The Perhapanauts
- Tom Orzechowski, Spawn letterer/writer/editor.
