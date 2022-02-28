Jodie Whittaker's Big Surprise In The Daily LITG 28th February 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And right now, we all just need a Doctor…
LITG: Jodie Whittaker and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC
- Rich Johnston Hands Over His Impossible Collection To CGC
- Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
- Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
- Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's "Goodbye" to Kim a Kick to Our Feels
- Justice League Incarnate #5 Preview: Darkseid's Mommy Issues
- Marvel Comics Confirms New Iron Cat Series, With Felicia Hardy
- The Joker Dragon Arrives from the Dark Multiverse with McFarlane Toys
- Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Feb. 2022
- Nancy Drew, Riverdale, The 4400 & In The Dark Fans Get Renewal Scare
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Devil Dinosaur Makes His Amazing Debut, At Heritage Auctions Today
- The Immortal Lying Cat Thanks FOC It's Sunday 27th February
- Ghost Rider Glows In The Dark At Heritage Auctions Today
- Spider-Dad & Wonder Baby – Cosplay & Video From LSCC 2022
- Ghost Rider #1 Tops The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Yen Press Announces 4 New Manga Titles for Future Release
- Brand New Costume & Look For Static Ahead Of This Summer's Season Two
- The Infernal Devices: The Complete Trilogy Coming from Yen Press
- Surprise Jodie Whittaker in the Daily LITG 27th of February 2022
LITG one year ago, Joss Whedon to Lucifer – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
- Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Marks Bittersweet Season 6 Moment
- Ron Moore: Outlander S07/Spinoff News; Battlestar Galactica No Reboot
- 3 Marvel/DC Comics From 2020 That Were Pulped But Never Sold
- Dark Side of the Ring: "Collision in Korea" Confirmed for Season 3
- The Kanto Regionals Return To Pokémon GO Raids In Region
- Publish An Alan Moore Comic Without Saying It's An Alan Moore Comic
- DC Multiverse Superman Vs Devastator McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Arrives
- The Boys Season 3: Eric Kripke Keeps "Supernatural" Reunion Going
- The Unreleased Hoenn Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Five
- Separated At Birth: President Bolsonaro and Justice League Satellite
- Access Guide to the Black Comic Book Community 2020-2021 Review
- Avatar: The Last Airbender Goes Chibi in New All-Ages Books
- 19 Pages Of Curt Swan Superman Original Artwork From $22 To $230
- Mike Mignola, Travis Charest, Bruce Timm Lunchbox Sketches At Auction
- Famous Faces' 27th Anniversary on Monday – Everything For Five Bucks
- Ricardo Delgado Illustrates Bram Stoker's Dracula, Anew
- How Comic Shops Will Get Batman/Fortnite Premium Variant Covers
LITG two years ago – Hell was Arising
And lightsabers were coming.
- Brian Hibbs on Hell Arisen #3 – "None Of You Bought Copies Of #1 Or #2 From The Shelf"
- New Ancient Star Wars Lightsabers are Coming Soon from Hasbro
- "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
- "Heels": Stephen Amell Workout Update – "Arrow" Salmon Ladder Thief?
- "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 7: "Debbie" Looks a Little Nervous [Preview]
- REVIEW: X-Men #7 — "An Ambitious Issue That Will Be Discussed"
- "The Masked Singer" Season 3: Group B Memorable Un-Masking [Review]
- Gossip On The Eve of C2E2 – What Now For DC Comics, Jim Lee… and Joe Quesada
- Connor Kent Meets Superman – and Superboy Prime (Spoilers)
- Today's Hell Arisen #3, Selling Multiple Copies for $40 to $50, Thanks to Punchline (Spoilers)
LITG three years ago – Yu-Gi-Oh! was oblivious
And Batman having a plan – and not having a plan.
- Konami Reveals What's Coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in March
- 'The Greatest Trick The Batman Pulled Was Making People Think He Always Has A Plan' – Flash #65 and Heroes In Crisis #6 Spoilers
- What Batman's Plan Actually Is, Revealed in Detective Comics #999 (Spoilers)
- The State of CW's DCU [Part 3]: The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl Post-"Crisis"
- Solitary, Poor, Nasty, Brutish and Short – Heroes In Crisis #6 Spoilers
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Joseph Brozowski, J.J. Birch, artist on Xombi, Hardware, Star Trek, Hulk 2099 and Firestorm.
- Comic book festival organiser Árni Beck Gunnarsson
- Silas Dixon, artist on Fem Force
- Steven Mangold, creator on Hallowtweens and Same Old Story
- Gordon Robertson of Comics Versus Cancer