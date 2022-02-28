Jodie Whittaker's Big Surprise In The Daily LITG 28th February 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

Jodie Whittaker & Mandip Gill Doctor Who Panel at LSCC
LITG: Jodie Whittaker and the ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Jodie Whittaker Just Photobombed Doctor Who Cosplayers At LSCC
  2. Rich Johnston Hands Over His Impossible Collection To CGC
  3. Star Trek: Number One & Spock Save Paramount Mountain But Not Kenny
  4. Frank Cho's Power Girl, Supergirl, Krypto & Majik Sketch Covers
  5. Better Call Saul: Rhea Seehorn's "Goodbye" to Kim a Kick to Our Feels
  6. Justice League Incarnate #5 Preview: Darkseid's Mommy Issues
  7. Marvel Comics Confirms New Iron Cat Series, With Felicia Hardy
  8. The Joker Dragon Arrives from the Dark Multiverse with McFarlane Toys
  9. Speed Forme Deoxys Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: Feb. 2022
  10. Nancy Drew, Riverdale, The 4400 & In The Dark Fans Get Renewal Scare

LITG one year ago, Joss Whedon to Lucifer –  the ten most-read stories yesterday…

whedon
LITG: WarnerMedia

  1. Joss Whedon Report Offers Insight Into Carpenter, Trachtenberg Claims
  2. Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Marks Bittersweet Season 6 Moment
  3. Ron Moore: Outlander S07/Spinoff News; Battlestar Galactica No Reboot
  4. 3 Marvel/DC Comics From 2020 That Were Pulped But Never Sold
  5. Dark Side of the Ring: "Collision in Korea" Confirmed for Season 3
  6. The Kanto Regionals Return To Pokémon GO Raids In Region
  7. Publish An Alan Moore Comic Without Saying It's An Alan Moore Comic
  8. DC Multiverse Superman Vs Devastator McFarlane Toys 2-Pack Arrives
  9. The Boys Season 3: Eric Kripke Keeps "Supernatural" Reunion Going
  10. The Unreleased Hoenn Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Five
  11. Separated At Birth: President Bolsonaro and Justice League Satellite
  12. Access Guide to the Black Comic Book Community 2020-2021 Review
  13. Avatar: The Last Airbender Goes Chibi in New All-Ages Books
  14. 19 Pages Of Curt Swan Superman Original Artwork From $22 To $230
  15. Mike Mignola, Travis Charest, Bruce Timm Lunchbox Sketches At Auction
  16. Famous Faces' 27th Anniversary on Monday – Everything For Five Bucks
  17. Ricardo Delgado Illustrates Bram Stoker's Dracula, Anew
  18. How Comic Shops Will Get Batman/Fortnite Premium Variant Covers

LITG two years ago – Hell was Arising

And lightsabers were coming.

  1. Brian Hibbs on Hell Arisen #3 – "None Of You Bought Copies Of #1 Or #2 From The Shelf"
  2. New Ancient Star Wars Lightsabers are Coming Soon from Hasbro
  3. "What Is DC Comics' 5G?" The Story So Far…
  4. "Heels": Stephen Amell Workout Update – "Arrow" Salmon Ladder Thief?
  5. "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 7: "Debbie" Looks a Little Nervous [Preview]
  6. REVIEW: X-Men #7 — "An Ambitious Issue That Will Be Discussed"
  7. "The Masked Singer" Season 3: Group B Memorable Un-Masking [Review]
  8. Gossip On The Eve of C2E2 – What Now For DC Comics, Jim Lee… and Joe Quesada
  9. Connor Kent Meets Superman – and Superboy Prime (Spoilers)
  10. Today's Hell Arisen #3, Selling Multiple Copies for $40 to $50, Thanks to Punchline (Spoilers)

LITG three years ago – Yu-Gi-Oh! was oblivious

And Batman having a plan – and not having a plan.

  1. Konami Reveals What's Coming to Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG in March
  2. 'The Greatest Trick The Batman Pulled Was Making People Think He Always Has A Plan' – Flash #65 and Heroes In Crisis #6 Spoilers
  3. What Batman's Plan Actually Is, Revealed in Detective Comics #999 (Spoilers)
  4. The State of CW's DCU [Part 3]: The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl Post-"Crisis"
  5. Solitary, Poor, Nasty, Brutish and Short – Heroes In Crisis #6 Spoilers

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Joseph Brozowski, J.J. Birch, artist on Xombi, Hardware, Star Trek, Hulk 2099 and Firestorm.
  • Comic book festival organiser Árni Beck Gunnarsson
  • Silas Dixon, artist on Fem Force
  • Steven Mangold, creator on Hallowtweens and Same Old Story
  • Gordon Robertson of Comics Versus Cancer

