Star Wars Hidden Empire Uncovered in Daily LITG, 14th of October 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Star Wars: The Hidden Empire To Conclude Trilogy From Marvel In 2022
- Masters of the Universe Savage He-Man Coming Soon from Mattel
- A New Spider-Man Already? Amazing Spider-Man Beyond January Solicits
- Mattel's Masters of the Universe: Origins is a Pure Nostalgia Delight
- Lamb Review: This Is A24 at Its Most A24 and It's Awesome
- Brazil Was 50 Years Ahead Of USA When It Came To Superman Being Bi
- Spider-Man In A Coma, I Know, I Know, It's Serious (ASM #76 Spoilers)
- A Division Of Particles in Immortal Hulk #50 – Al Ewing & Joe Bennett
- Bid On Ed Brubaker Unpublished Batman Comic (Because He Was Fired)
- Star Wars Comics Reveal The Extent of Crimson Dawn & Hidden Empire
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Image Announces Second Printing for A Righteous Thirst for Vengeance
- Now Brian Bendis is Getting Credit for Tom Taylor Writing Bi Superman
- Another Penguin-pocalypse Week for Marvel Comics and Comic Shops
- Capitalism, Communism & Cosmic Rays In Today's X-Men Comics (Spoilers)
- Sneak Peek At 'Huda F Are You' YA Graphic Novel By Huda Fahmy
- Diamond Comics Buys CGA – Collectible Grading Authority
- Brett Booth & Scott Lobdell's New Kickstarter Comic, The Anybodies
- Forget the Multiverse, It's Marvel Vs Russia in Avengers #49 (Spoilers)
- Star Wars: The Hidden Empire in The Daily LITG, 13th of October 2021
LITG one year ago, He-Man, Charmed and Dave Bautista
What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.
- Masters Of The Universe Eternia Minis Are Great Little Figures
- Charmed Star Sarah Jeffery: McGowan, Combs Ryan Vid "Pathetic", "Sad"
- Dave Bautista to Donald Trump: You're Fired!
- How DC Comics' Future State Was Originally Intended To Lead Into 5G
- Mega Aerodactyl & Slowbro Are Coming To Pokémon GO
- We Can Do Better Than Tom Hardy as James Bond
- Superman Is "A Shot In The Dark" – Death Metal #4 (Spoilers)
- X-Force #13 – Wolverine Finally Meets His Match [XH]
- Death Metal #4 Uses Superboy Prime To Address Toxic Fandom (Spoilers)
- Shiny Shadow Omanyte, Growlithe, & Drowsee Added To Pokémon GO
- Frank Miller, Otto Binder and Randy Cox in Rorschach #1 (Spoilers)
- Which Political Candidates Did Marvel Employees Donate To?
- Lost In Transit To The UK: DCeased, Dreaming, Vampirella And More?
- Heavy Metal Cancels "Cold Dead War" Orders
- Viz Comic Does Frank Miller's 300 For 300th Issue
LITG two years ago, Fortnite was falling apart.
And it was all Wizards Of The Coast…
- Epic Games Trolls Fans By Ending "Fortnite", Causes Twitch Errors
- "Oathbreaker" Ban List Updated – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Suspended "Hearthstone" Player Blitzchung Responds To Blizzard
- Wizards Of The Coast Unveils "Unsanctioned" – "Magic: The Gathering"
- Alfred Pennyworth Critiques Batman as a Rich Man Just Beating Up Poor People
- "Star Wars": John Boyega's Agent Confirms New Rise of Skywalker Trailer on Monday Night Football
- NYCC '19: Hasbro Unveils Transformers – War for Cybertron: Earthrise Figures
- "American Horror Story: 1984": "True Killers," Mostly Filler [Spoiler Review]
- Is Tempus Fuginaut DC's Answer to Marvel's Watcher?
- To Me, My X-Men, With Marvel 80 Years Funko Pops! [Review]
- Apple Leaks "Fortnite" Plans For "Chapter Two" Of The Game
- "The Rookie" Season 2 "The Bet" Blasts The Past With Guest Cast-le [PREVIEW]
- "Crisis" Management: Tom Ellis' "Lucifer" Joining Crossover? [REPORT]
- The DC Comics Timeline From New York Comic Con Was Not Ready to Be Published
- "Stranger Things" Writers Reveal First Wave of Season 4 Film Influences
LITG three years ago, Gerry Conway still made headlines…
The Spider-Marriage was returning, one more time.
- Gerry Conway Calls Out DC, Geoff Johns for Failing to Credit Comic Creators on Titans
- Marvel Comics to Bring Back Starforce Ahead of Captain Marvel Film
- New Vikings Poster has Crowned [King] Ivar the Boneless
- Do Amazon Listings Confirm Alex Ross' Spoiler For Immortal Hulk?
- Marvel Brings Back the Spider-Marriage for Decades: Marvel In the 80s
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Mark Seifert, general manager of Bleeding Cool, publisher of Avatar Press and Boundless
- Cartoonist and Happy Meal designer Michael R. Hawkins
- Green Lantern, Mystic, and X-Men artist Brandon Peterson
- Owner of Rick's Comic City in Nashville, Tennessee, Rick Parman
- Kevin A Boyd, Comic Relations Coordinator at FAN EXPO Canada and Director at Joe Shuster Awards
Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.
Interested in more LITG discussion about Love Sausage, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.