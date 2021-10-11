The Lenny Henry Experience on The Daily LITG, 11th October 2021
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. And Lenny Henry talking about being in the Lord Of The Rings TV show on BBC Radio 4, spread all over the world.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Sir Lenny Henry On Being A Black Hobbit In The Lord Of The Rings
- Steven S. DeKnight Quits Marvel Till Akira Yoshida Situation Resolved
- What If…? Episode 9 Review: A Bad Show Ends on Even Worse Note
- Marvel Comics Decided To Switch The Gender Of Venom
- The Punisher: Jon Bernthal on Daredevil/MCU Rumor, Frank Castle Return
- Scream Official Poster Is Revealed, Trailer Imminent
- Fanboy Rampage: 28 1/2 Years Of Arguing Over The Creation Of Venom
- Saturday Night Live: The Deep vs Peacemaker for Kim Kardashian West?
- Retailer Ejected From New York Comic Con For Refusing To Wear A Mask
- A Letter From A Comic Shop Owner To Marvel About Penguin Random House
- Yu-Gi-Oh Creator Kazuki Takahashi Creates Spider-Man/Iron Man Manga
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Icon & Rocket #3: Season One Review: Wonderful
- Transformers: Halloween Special Review: Terrifies
- Morbius the Living Vampire vs Blade in Marvel's Fear #24, at Auction
- Good Asian #5 Review: The Struggle To Be Accepted
- Winter Guard #2 Review: A Lot To Like
- Minding the Decimals & Science in early Fantastic Four, at Auction
- Superman: Son Of Kal-El #3 Review: Great Elements
- Debut of the New Teen Titans, He-Man in DC Comics Presents, at Auction
- Scout Comics Launches Latinx Imprint Chispa With Acapulco #1 At NYCC
- Batman Beats Amazing Spider-Man In The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- A Thing Called Thank FOC It's Sunday, 10th of October
- What's The Furthest Place From Here Topped Advance Reorders
- The Lenny Henry Show On The Daily LITG, 10th October 2021
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, He-Men and The Boys
- Deerling Is The New Seasonal Unova Release In Pokémon GO
- New Eggs & Shadow Mewtwo Coming To Pokémon GO
- Masters of the Universe Castle Grayskull Play Set Returns from Mattel
- The Boys: Jensen Ackles's Soldier Boy Has Your Back, Homelander!
- Giratina Origin Forme Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players
- Niantic Responds To Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Backlash
- Transformers Abominus Rages As Newest Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
- Transformers Newest Import Soundblasters Arrives at Hasbro Pulse
- New Funko Soda Includes Roger Rabbit, Flash, Bebop, and More
- Helstrom: Hulu, Marvel Live-Action Series Previews First 10 Minutes
- SCOOP: Donny Cates Launches Two New Comics, Flood and Wereworld
- Trion World/Gamigo Challenges Marvel Over Glyph Trademark
- LATE: JJ Abrams' Spider-Man and Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR Delayed
- Mark Bagley to Draw Spider-Man's Most Brutal Fight, Not Pat Gleason
- List Of Notable Items Stolen From Diamond UK Warehouses
LITG two years ago, Stan Lee was celebrated
But selling it was fireable.
- Marvel Make Selling "Celebrate Stan Lee" Comics a Firing Offense
- Jonathan Hickman Fooled Me Twice, Shame On Me – Powers Of X #6 Finale Spoilers
- Doctor Doom Does Brexit in New Marvel Comic
- Did the House Of X Sow the Seeds of Its Undoing in Powers Of X #6 Finale? Spoilers…
- "Mortal Kombat 11" Fans Trolled By Terminator Victory Screen
- This Preview of Amazing Spider-Man #31 is Not Approved by the Comics Code Authority
- The Doom Signal Starts a Hostile Takeover in DC Comics (Hawkman, Supergirl, JLO, Harley Quinn, Deathstroke and Catwoman Spoilers)
- How DC Comics' 85 Year History May Reveal Leviathan in Event Leviathan #5 – and Even Doomsday Clock (Spoilers)
- Was WWE's Hell in a Cell Fiasco Part of Long-Term Scheme to Make Roman Reigns "The Guy?"
- "Magic: The Gathering: Arena" to Make Emergency Ban Announcement
- No, We Won't Get a Batman/Thor Crossover For Their Final Issues – But We Will Get Beta Ray Bill For 2020
- Today's Amazing Spider-Man #31 Narrows the Odds of Kindred's Identity (Spoilers)
- Is Rob Liefeld Going to Sue Marvel Comics?
- Damian Wayne, Definitely Vegetarian No More – and a Tease For 5G? Superman #16 (Spoilers)
- Green Lantern Brings The Willpower In New XM Studios Statue
LITG three years ago, Superman was killing Batman
And Immortal Hulk was working itself out.
- Superman Shares His Plan to Kill Batman With Superboy (Superman #4 Spoilers)
- The Ending of Immortal Hulk #7 Entrenches It as a Horror Comic (Spoilers)
- Welcome to the X-Men, Mukus, Hope You Survive the Experience – New Character Debut in X-Men Mojo Black
- DC Publisher Jim Lee Talks About Changing Black Label Comics In The Shadow Of The Batpenis
- Venom's Green Saliva Explained in Today's Venom #7 (Spoilers)
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Colin McMahon, owner of Pittsburgh Comics
- Wonder Woman and Secret Files editor and Teen Titans Go writer Ivan Cohen
- Cartoonist Jim Woodring
- Letterer and colourist Kathryn Meyer
