That's Really The Riddler In The Batman- Daily LITG, 9th January 2022
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- The Batman: New Look At Penguin/Riddler in 8 New Images, 2 BTS Images
- Enola Holmes 2 Has Finished Filming, Netflix Posts Wrap Video
- Brandon Routh Felt "Respected" During Legends of Tomorrow Return
- Jonathan Hickman On His Abandoned X-Men Inferno Plans For Rogue
- 8 Behind-the-Scenes Images and an Official Synopsis from Avatar 2
- The Orville Season 3: Anne Winters, Ted Danson Offer "Cheers" From Set
- Book Of Boba Fett Sees Black Krrsantan First Appearance Boom On eBay
- The Beatles: Get Back Comes To Blu-ray On February 8th
- Black Krrsantan's Creator Doesn't Know How To Pronounce His Name
- Every DC Comic Out Next Week is a Batman Comic
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Kirby Explores the Soul of the Machine in Machine Man #1, at Auction
- Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries #10 Preview: The Bigfoot Question
- Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone #1 Preview: Family Drama
- Twinchantment Graphic Novel By Elise Allen & Joelle Murray For 2024
- Boba Fett's Black Krrsantan Again In The Daily LITG, 8th January 2022
- Somewhere Between A Clockwork Orange, The Fury and Lord Kitchener…
LITG one year ago, Donald Trump and The Walking Dead
- The Walking Dead: Jeffrey Dean Morgan's 3 Options Trump Won't Like
- Explaining The New Collection Challenges Feature In Pokémon GO
- Xena: Lucy Lawless Lands Herculean Trump Smackdown on Kevin Sorbo
- Funko Announces Toy Fair Replacement With Funko Fair 2021
- Donald Trump Coup Attempt Beats AEW Dynamite, WWE NXT in Ratings
- Legion and X-Men Artist Steve Lightle Dies, Aged 61
- Brie Larson Says that Captain Marvel 2 is "Gearing Up"
- The Boys Season 3: So Guess What Jack Quaid Is Heading Off to Film?
- Si Spurrier and Bob Quinn Launch Nightcrawler Comic, Way Of X
- That Time The FBI Visited Bill Sienkiewicz, And He Flashed Them
- Whistle: A New Gotham City Hero Will Be Six Months Late
- An Underrated Todd McFarlane Cover From Marvel Is On Auction Right Now
- Crisis On Infinite Earths Splash Page On Auction At Heritage Right Now
- How Did Poison Ivy Meet Harley Quinn? Read DC Love Is A Battlefield
- MCM London Scheduled For October 2021, Birmingham For November 2021
- A New Star Wars: High Republic #1? Thank FOC It's Friday, 8th January
- DC Future State Gets Second Printings Already
- Legion and X-Men Artist Steve Lightle Dies, Aged 61
- Spawn #314 Dominates Advance Reorders
- Comics Folk React To What The Hell Is Still Going On In America, Now
- Liam Sharp's Creator-Owned Comic Looking For A Home
- Highest Graded Batman #1 CGC 9.4 Passes Million Dollar Mark at Auction
LITG two years ago, Alfred was still dead
And so was Wolverine.
- "Psych 2: Lassie Come Home": Maggie Lawson Confirms Spring Premiere
- Has Batman #86 Still 86'ed Alfred Pennyworth? (Spoilers)
- Brian Bendis Writing Ultimate Spider-Man in Young Justice #12? (Spoilers)
- Another Death For Wolverine in Dawn Of X… X-Force #5, Excalibur #5, Fallen Angels #5 and New Mutants #5 Spoilers
- So… What's The Difference Between Amazing Spider-Man #37 and Civil War II Again? (Spoilers)
- 5G and the New DC Timeline Will First Be Seen in the First Three Months of 2020?
- 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
- The Clairvoyance of Dylan Brock? (Venom #22 Major Spoilers)
- "Castlevania": Powerhouse Animation Teasing Season 3 Dropping Soon?
- SPOILERS: Donny Cates Writes the Justice League in Thor #2
LITG three years ago, Mutantism was back in the headlines.
And DC had even more crises.
- Will Marvel Make Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch Mutants Again in 2019?
- Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio, William Zabka on Season 2, Karate Kid Cast
- So Go On Then, Are These The Seven Crises That The DC Comics Universe Has Undergone? And Which Saved Conner Kent?
- Why is the Wii U Selling for Over $500 on Amazon and eBay?
- Black Mirror Bandersnatch Comics On 'Sale'- But No One Can Open the Doors to the Shops…
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter Katz, Executive Vice President at Wizard World
- Amin Amat, artist on Buckaroo Banzai, Grimm's Fairy Tales, Kolchak: Night Stalker.
