Time To Be A Chatty Rat? The Daily LITG 25th April 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Daily LITG: Umbrella Academy, DC Solicits and Philadelphia

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. As a cartoon I drew a year ago has suddenly gained increased prominence…

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, Marvel bribes, Forbidden Planet fundraising and Furloughed Funko

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, as comic book stores like Forbidden Planet struggled, and Marvel begins its furloughs.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Peter Sanderson Jr .

. Mimi Cruz of Night Flight Comics

of Night Flight Comics Cartoonist Todd Wright.

Payton Gauldin letterer of Judo Girl and Ant.

letterer of Judo Girl and Ant. Fabrizio Fiorentino, artist on Titans, Mystic, Final Crisis.

artist on Titans, Mystic, Final Crisis. Thomas Tenney, artist on Terminator, Force Works, Night Watch.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Email Address



Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Comics, newlitg