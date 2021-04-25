Time To Be A Chatty Rat? The Daily LITG 25th April 2021
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. But as comic shops across England are reopening en masse, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Umbrella Academy, DC Solicits and Philadelphia
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first. As a cartoon I drew a year ago has suddenly gained increased prominence…
- The Umbrella Academy Season 3: Elliot Page Sends Some Love From Set
- DC Comics July 2021 Full Solicits And Solicitations
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: "Frank Reynolds" Has Chance Reunion
- LeVar Burton Shills Ryan Reynolds' Gin After Jeopardy! Endorsement
- Young Justice: Greg Weisman's Season 4 Update Gets Right to The Point
- The Falcon and the Winter Soldier E6 Review: A Frankly Baffling Ending
- DC Comics Confirms Identity Of Peacekeeper-01
- Karate Kid Johnny Lawrence Returns to the Dojo With Icon Heroes
- Roy Harper Gets Super Powers In DC Comics' Infinite Frontier
- Sarah A. Hoyt Writes Barbarella #1 For Dynamite July 2021 Solicits
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Stephanie Brown & Cassandra Cain's Batgirls Back-Up in July's Batman
- Sweeney Boo, New Ongoing Artist On DC's Punchline Comic
- Yakuza Lover: Viz Previews Steamy Shojo Beat Romance Manga
- TMNT: Last Ronin and Red Room Top Advance Reorders
- The Abandoned Empress: Yen Press to Publish Print Edition of Webtoon
- Late Marvel Comics, From Black Panther to Thor to Non-Stop Spider-Man
- Yen Press Announces New Upcoming Light Novels and Manga Titles
- Ninjak #1 Launches From Valiant Entertainment In July 2021 Solicits
- Never Open It: The Taboo Trilogy by Ken Niimura Coming from Yen Press
- The Last Book You'll Ever Read in Vault Comics July 2021 Solicits
- We Don't Kill Spiders & No Ghosts In Hiroshima in Scout July Solicits
- Young Justice, He-Man & New X-Men #1 – The Daily LITG 24th April 2021
LITG one year ago, Marvel bribes, Forbidden Planet fundraising and Furloughed Funko
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics, as comic book stores like Forbidden Planet struggled, and Marvel begins its furloughs.
- Marvel is Bribing People to Read Civil War on Marvel Unlimited
- Forbidden Planet of New York Launches GoFundMe To Survive
- Funko Will Be Reducing Products for the Rest of 2020
- Marvel Comics Furloughs Staff This Weekend
- Diamond Removes GEM from Three Jokers and Other DC Comics
- Transformers Grimlock Shows His Teeth with XM Studios
- Alan Gill Boycotts New DC Comics Distributors in Favour of Diamond
- Rick and Morty Animation Team Go Behind the Scenes of Season 4
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- DC Comics Still Distributed by Diamond as Well as UCS and Lunar
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Peter Sanderson Jr.
- Mimi Cruz of Night Flight Comics
- Cartoonist Todd Wright.
- Payton Gauldin letterer of Judo Girl and Ant.
- Fabrizio Fiorentino, artist on Titans, Mystic, Final Crisis.
- Thomas Tenney, artist on Terminator, Force Works, Night Watch.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.