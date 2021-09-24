Cancelling Guardians Of The Galaxy in Daily LITG 24th September 2021
- Today, Marvel Has Cancelled Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Buffy & Angel Star on Joss Whedon Encounter, John Barrowman & More
- Marvel Could Lose Copyright Over Spider-Man And Doctor Strange
- When Alan Moore Talked About James Bond's Misogyny… In 1986
- George Lucas Doesn't Care What Bleeding Cool Has To Say About Anything
- Todd McFarlane's Spawn – 9 Monthly Comics & 5 TV Shows For 2022
- Dark Side of the Ring: Rob Van Dam Looks to Clarify Ric Flair Comments
- Arrow Ruined Stephen Amell's Ability to Wear a Hood as Public Disguise
- Big Sky Welcomes 6 More to Season 2 Cast; S02E01 Episode Overview
- Harley Quinn Animated Series: The Eat Bang Kill Tour Gets 2nd Print
- Out #1: AWA Studios Unveils Exclusive Variant Covers
- From Dark Horse Receptionist To Their Managing Editor – Freddye Miller
- Separated At Birth: She-Venom From Venom 2 Posters and DeviantArt
- Painkiller Jane Returns From Jimmy Palmiotti and Romina Moranelli
- Oliver Stone Gets Graphic Novel For Untold History Of The USA
- North For The Winter, a New Graphic Novel by Pixar's Bobby Podesta
- Chuck Rozanski Gets Jack Kirby's Unpublished Novel, The Horde
- Youth Group, A New YA Graphic Novel by Jordan Morris & Bowen McCurdy
- No More Guardians Of The Galaxy in The Daily LITG 23rd September 2021
LITG one year ago, Pokémon GO, Walking Dead and Transformers T-Rex
- Shiny Doduo Has Been Released In Pokémon GO's New Event
- Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: New Preview Images Have Us Worried
- Transformers T-Rex Megatron Stands Mighty In New Hasbro Reveals
- Al Ewing and Valerio Schiti's New X-Men Comic, S.W.X.R.D.
- Full Timed Research For Mega Buddy Event In Pokémon GO
- Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
- Shiny Articuno Raid Hour: Last Chance At The Icy Bird In Pokémon GO
- Funko Announces Lottery System for NYCC Virtual Con IV
- The Mega Buddy Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- Hasbro Gets Retro With New 3.75" Marvel Legends Figures
- Commanders In Crisis #1 Launch From Image With 50,000 Orders Already
- Savage Dragon #253 Endorses Joe Biden and Kamala Harris
- Now Archie Make Comics All-You-Can-Eat Streaming from Day Of Release
- Naming All Ten Swords in X Of Swords – Then Another Ten? (Spoilers)
- You Already Read A Chunk Of X Of Swords: Creation – But It Changed
LITG two years ago, NYCC was selling out.
- "The Walking Dead" Spinoff: So What's Michael Cudlitz Doing in Virginia?
- Why Thursday at NYCC May Be the Biggest Day – Also the Only Day They Have Tickets Left For
- Marvel Has No Plans to Scale Back Wolverine Oversaturation Anytime Soon
- Ubisoft Announce Plans For Massive "Rainbow Six Siege" Bans
- The Walking Dead Returns on Local Comic Shop Day 2019, With BKV's "Alien" in Print For the First Time
- Opinion: Why Wargames Falter: "Arena Rex", "Malifaux", and More
- The Rick And Morty Comic Series to End With #60
- The Inferior Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #11 [Preview]
- Hush Returns to Batman with Tom King, John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson?
- "Throne of Eldraine Deluxe Collection" Panned – "Magic: The Gathering"
LITG three years ago, it was back to the Batpenis
When Stephen Colbert's ears… pricked up.
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Stephen Colbert Weighs In On the Batpenis
- The Other Major Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmed? Really?
- Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips' Criminal Returns in January from Image Comics
- Cable News Host Has Had Enough Of Your Bull@#$% in X-Men Red #8 Preview
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Writer/editor at Netflix who has been a staff member for more comics publishers than anyone else, Mel Caylo.
- X-Men writer and Arrowverse showrunner Marc Guggenheim.
- Colourist Simone Peruzzi
- Grumpy Cat cartoonist Ken Haeser
