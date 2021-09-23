No More Guardians Of The Galaxy in The Daily LITG 23rd September 2021
- Today, Marvel Has Cancelled Guardians Of The Galaxy
- Buffy & Angel Star on Joss Whedon Encounter, John Barrowman & More
- Dark Side of the Ring: Rob Van Dam Looks to Clarify Ric Flair Comments
- New X-Men Team For 2022, Spinning Out Of Onslaught/Way Of X (Spoilers)
- Family Guy Gets Heartbreaking Goodbye Bumper from Adult Swim
- Here's the Current Full Card for AEW Dynamite and Rampage Grand Slam
- More Marvel Comics Teasing Of The Reckoning War
- Disney Parks 50th Anniversary McDonald's Happy Meal Toys Are Here
- Sensor is Junji Ito's Most Ambitious Cosmic Horror Tale Yet
- Tonight is Shiny Lake Trio Raid Hour #2 of 3 in Pokémon GO
- Dark Horse Unveils David Mack Variants for Critical Role Comics
- Marvel Launches Venom/Carnage Digital Series on Marvel Unlimited
- Harley Quinn Animated Series: The Eat Bang Kill Tour Gets 2nd Print
- Gunslinger Spawn #1 Beats Spider-Gwen #1 With 385,000 Orders
- Dean Haspiel's Red Hook Ends With Post-Traumatic Superhero Disorder
- Valiant Promotes Gregg Katzman To Director of Marketing & Publicity
- Silenced Voices, a New Guatemalan YA Graphic Novel from Pablo Leon
- Orchis, Onslaught & Struckers In Krakoan X-Men Comics Today (Spoilers)
- Fae And The Moon, New Graphic Novel by Franco Aureliani & The Satruns
- Action Lab Brings Back S-Factor For December 2021 Solicitations
- PrintWatch: King Spawn #1 Tops Half A Million With Second Printing
- Who Killed Doctor Strange? You Will Know Them By Their Teeth
- Rick and Morty Emmy Shock: Rick Reveals Why He Hasn't Tackled COVID
- Spearow Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO: Will It Be Shiny?
- The Mega Buddy Event Is Now Live In Pokémon GO
- Everything Pokémon GO Players Need To Know About Articuno
- Last Week Tonight Host John Oliver Wins 5th Emmy, Addresses Danbury
- Shiny Doduo Has Been Released In Pokémon GO's New Event
- Jim Campbell on Unauthorized Watchmen Sequel: "F*** Tom King"
- Epic Games Blames Apple For Fortnite: Save The World Ending On Mac
- Immortal She-Hulk Preview – Is Krakoa A Well For Mutants?
- A Different Lois Lane All Along? (Action Comics #1025 Spoilers)
- Death Metal: The Batman Who Laughs Throws All the Shade at Wally West
- Girl Haven by Lilah Sturges, Meaghan Carter in Oni December Solicits
- What On Earth Happened to Marvel's Otherworld? X Of Swords: Creation
- DC Cancelled John Constantine Again? Justice League Dark #27 Spoilers
- Batgirl #49 Suggests Joker Lives, But Someone Else Doesn't (Spoilers)
- Proper Nightwing to Return in 2020 in James Tynion IV's Batman Run
- Hush Returns to Batman with Tom King, John Romita Jr and Klaus Janson?
- "Star Trek" Characters Who Should "Boldly Go" to Spinoff Series [Opinion]
- Back to Watchmen and Batman With Tom King
- Magneto Joins the X-Men in New Mezco One:12 Figure
- Miles is Adjusting to the Evil Symbiote Life in Absolute Carnage: Miles Morales #2 [Preview]
- The Inferior Spider-Man in Superior Spider-Man #11 [Preview]
- "Penny Dreadful," "Watchmen," More: Showtime/HBO 2019-2020 [Opinion]
- John Wayne is Dead in Captain America #14 [Preview]
- Dan Didio Finally Gives DC Fans the Crossover They Deserve
- From The Rumor Mill: New Character Leaked for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- The Other Major Heroes In Crisis #1 Death Confirmed? Really?
- Will Brian Bendis Be Writing a Leviathan Series for DC Comics?
- Bleeding Cool Brings You Batman's Penis In All Its Batglory From Batman: Damned #1
- Nightwing May Be Losing His Dick But Batman Is Getting One
- Peter David, Spider-Man, Supergirl, Star Trek and Hulk writer, co-creator of Sachs & Violens.
- Paul Ryan, Fantastic Four artist.
- Robert J. Sodaro, creator of Cyberines.
