Chinese Culture in Shang-Chi, The Daily LITG, 6th September 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings: New Single and Poster
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Poster. ©Marvel Studios 2021. All Rights Reserved.
  1. Thoughts on Shang-Chi from a Viewer Who Knows Chinese Culture
  2. Seth MacFarlane Calls Out Fox for Family Guy/Tucker Carlson Hypocrisy
  3. Nick Spencer Isn't Reversing One More Day, He's Reversing Sins Past
  4. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S15: A Dee-Less Gang Goes for a Ride
  5. Warners Deletes Cyborg From DC Fandome After Ray Fisher Comments?
  6. WWE Gets Even More Cheap As They've Now Cut Backstage Catering
  7. Grant Morrison Reveals Novel & TV Plans To Jonathan Hickman
  8. Rick and Morty Writer Jeff Loveness Ends Run with Season 5 Finale
  9. Black Widow Suit: Russo Bros Reportedly Hesitant To Work With Marvel
  10. DC's Next Major Event Set Up In Infinite Frontier #6 (Spoilers)

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, The Boys, The Boys

  1. The Boys Season 2 Drops Early in Response to Vought Takeover Attempt
  2. The Boys: Eric Kripke Just Tied Rick and Morty for Best Response Ever
  3. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Brett Dalton Reveals Why No Ward in Finale
  4. How To Get Sinnoh Stones & Upgrades For Porygon Community Day
  5. Warner Bros. Issues a Statement Concerning Justice League Allegations
  6. Tony Khan Says AEW Has No Plans to Work with Anyone Else from NWA
  7. Square Enix Reveals Details For Marvel's Avengers 1.05 Update
  8. Titans Costume Designer Posts Rare Pic of Season 1 Finale Batman
  9. Renee Young on Post-WWE Career: "AEW Confirmed!"
  10. Five Missing Titles From The Super Mario Bros. 35th Anniversary
  11. Making History: Black People Headline 2 Top 5 Comics Publishers
  12. Alan Moore's Cinema Purgatorio, All 18 Issues For $40, FOCing Now
  13. Seasons Of Terror Brings Stephen King and Ray Bradbury Comics
  14. Bombshell Comics of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, Closes After 20 Years
  15. Rosalind Morehead, Sales Manager, Direct Market, Out At IDW

LITG two years ago, buying a comic shop

LITG three years ago, our first look at Captain Marvel, two years ago.

  1. 10 Photos From 'Captain Marvel': Skrull, Mar-Vell, and Ronan
  2. Giving the Finger to Grant Morrison and Liam Sharp's The Green Lantern – He's Already Started Year Two
  3. ComiXology Glitch – All Of Today's Marvel Comics Are Free
  4. Three More DC Hero Deaths Being Teased in Justice League #7 (Spoilers) 
  5. Justice League #7 Gets Another Surprise Visitor

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Sergio Aragonés, creator of Groo The Wanderer.
  • Mike Zeck, artist on Secret Wars, Punisher, Captain America, co-creator of Damned.
  • Brian Clopper, creator of The Heebie-Jeebies, Monster Pals, Norton The Vampire, Graham The Gargoyle, Space Babies, and Cartoonists in the Classroom.
  • Simon Sanchez of Trauma Comics.
  • Kyle Overkill, host of Pages and Panels
  • Marcus King of Mad Ox Games & Comics, London, Kentucky

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more discussion about wrestling, Twilight Of The Superheroes, Pokemon, Red Hood, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.