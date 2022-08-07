Christians Not Actually Against She-Hulk in Daily LITG 7th August 2022
LITG: Christians Against Ms Marvel Changes To Christians Against She-Hulk
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Answers Alan Moore/Constantine Question
- Chris Claremont Wanted to Turn Kitty Pryde Black as the Shadow Panther
- Warner Bros Discovery Shares New Streaming Plans, Old Sexist Thinking
- Night Court Star Melissa Rauch Feeds Our Social Media Update Cravings
- Jaws Is being Released In IMAX For The First Time, Here's A Trailer
- Will You Buy Multiple Power Rangers #100 for the Cards Like X-Force #1
- Comic Creators With Special Thanks in Sandman & Why (SPOILERS)
- She-Hulk Shares Close-Up Preview Images of Charlie Cox's Daredevil
LITG ICYMI: more comic book stuff from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Deborah Underwood & BioShock Art Director Create Kids Graphic Novels
- C2E2 Retailer Summit With DC Comics, Ahoy, CEX & Shelly Bond
- Eight Comic Store Openings & Relocations Across The USA
- Marvel, IDW & Kodansha Free Halloween Comics Trick-Or-Read Through PRH
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With twelve years for us as well.
- Paul Dini, of Batman: The Animated Series, co-creator of Harley Quinn, creator of Jingle Bell.
- Ben Goldsmith, writer, Seance Room.
- Stuart Stevenson, writer and co-creator of Zen, Intergalactic Ninja.
- Dan Jolley, writer on Firestorm, Sabretooth, Twisted Journeys, Graphic Universe.
- Michelle Fiorucci, comic book letterer.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.