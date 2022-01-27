The God Of Hammers In The Daily LITG 27th January 2022
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Mjolnir Explains What It Means To Be Worthy – Thor #21 Spoilers
- Saturday Night Live: Ingraham's Response As Bad As We Needed It To Be
- Will Mary Jane Wearing The Black Cat's Costume Be A Regular Thing?
- The Boys S03: Jensen Ackles Wants Everyone (But His Mom) Watching
- The CIA X-Desk to Wakandan Mutantphobia in X-Men Krakoan Comics Today
- Devil's Reign Sets Up Winter Soldier And Bucky For Captain America #0
- The Flash S08 Trailer: For Barry & Team Flash, A New "Journey" Begins
- Tom Taylor On Superman: Son Of Kal-El Absence From December's Top 50
- Black Panther #3 A New Ultimate Fallout? Tosin The New Miles Morales?
- A New Name For Robbie Reyes, Ghost Rider – The All-Rider
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- DC Replaces Daniel Cherry III With Anne DePies As General Manager
- Lisa Wood Steps Down As Thought Bubble Director, Nabil Homsi Steps Up
- T'Challa, Tosin & Taking Down Democracy in Black Panther #3 Spoilers
- The Avengers Taking Down Democracy In Devil's Reign #3 (Spoilers)
- Preview: Saga #55 by Brian K. Vaughan & Fiona Staples for $2.99
- Wolverine Is Hardly In X Deaths Of Wolverine #1 – It's A Moira Comic
- Comics Folk React To Boris Johnson, Partygate And Birthday Cake
- Batman Tales And Origins In The Daily LITG 26th January 2022
LITG one year ago, Paramount+, Lucifer and Pokemon GO
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Pike, Spock Lead Way to Paramount+
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Drops Some Serious Season 6 Looks
- Entei Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Gets An Oculus Quest Update
- Orange Cassidy Is The First Great AEW Action Figure From Jazwares
- Superman Is Back From the Dead With Black Suit XM Studios Statue
- The Masked Singer Season 5 Teaser Promises Game-Changing Return
- Doctor Who: The Rise and Premature Fall of the TV Whoniverse
- Elephant In The Room: Tonight Is Phanpy Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
- The Goonies Await New Adventures As Funko Announces New Pops
- Comicsgate Figure Quits Republican Vice Chair After QAnon Gaffe
- CoverWatch: 30 Covers For Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR #1
- PrintingWatch: We Only Find Them When They're Dead #1 Fifth Print
- Comic Writer Trashes Recap Pages; Top Industry Designer Responds
- Smear Campaign Has Already Begun For X-Men Election
- Strange Attractors Returns In April From It's Alive
- Lex Luthor Guide To Being A Colonial Dictator, In Future State
- Is BRZRKR Keanu Reeves' Way Of Playing Wolverine?
- Where Does The Magistrate Get Its Wonderful Toys In DC Future State?
- How Did Bruce Wayne Survive His Death In DC Future State??
- The Full Candidate List For X-Men Vote From Tonight (UPDATE)
LITG two years ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large
And Wolverine was up to stuff.
- Transformers Soundwave and Ravage Get Expensive with Prime 1 Studio
- Let's Take a Look at The McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Hellbat Figure
- Carol Danvers to Lose Her Shirt in Poker Game with Wolverine in April's Captain Marvel #17
- Wolverine Heads to South America to Kidnap a Child in X-Men #5 [Preview]
- Rick & Morty Go To Hell – and Rick And Morty Present: The Council Of Ricke From Oni Press April 2020 Solicitations
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Ablaze Media is Trying to Publish Conan Comics Again in April 2020 Solicitations
- How Long Before the Beast Screws Up This Time? X-Force #6 [Preview]
- IDW Loses $26.4 Million in 2019, Projects Profitability in 2021
- Age of Khonshu Begins, Avengers Fall as Moon Knight Comes to Avengers in April
LITG three years ago – Hush fell
And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.
- Blizzard Randomly Slashed Prices on Overwatch Permanently
- Geraldine Viswanathan Responds to 'Ms. Marvel' Fan Casting
- BossLogic Reimagines Sebastian Stan as Luke Skywalker
- Next Week's Punisher #7 Exposes the Size of Frank Castle's Penis (Spoilers)
- Doctor Who, The Good Place, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Fashion Crossover
Comic book industry birthdays
Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Richard Starkings, comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen
- Steve Leialoha, artist on Spider-Woman and Fables.
- Peter Laird, co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
- Frank Miller, creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil.
- Sean Phillips, co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal
- Tom Vincent, artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor.
- Stefan Petrucha, writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files.
- Christopher Sotomayor, comics colourist
- Mike Negin, Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP
- Raven Gregory, creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope
- Lee Garbett, artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl
- Ben Grisanti of Hypnotic Dog Comics
- Renato Camilo, artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy
- Michael Nelsen, writer and artist on Supernaut, Gudrun and Cryptwalker.
