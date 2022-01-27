The God Of Hammers In The Daily LITG 27th January 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.

LITG one year ago, Paramount+, Lucifer and Pokemon GO

LITG two years ago – Transformers and Hellbat figured large

And Wolverine was up to stuff.

LITG three years ago – Hush fell

And DC Comics was dealing with Damned fallout.

Comic book industry birthdays

Comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Richard Starkings, comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen

comic book letterer, creator of Elephantmen Steve Leialoha , artist on Spider-Woman and Fables.

, artist on Spider-Woman and Fables. Peter Laird , co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

, co-creator of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Frank Miller , creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil.

, creator of Sin City and 300, writer/artist on The Dark Knight Returns and Daredevil. Sean Phillips, co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal

co-creator of Sleeper and Criminal Tom Vincent , artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor.

, artist and colourist on Silver Surfer, Avengers, Robotech Masters, X-Factor. Stefan Petrucha, writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files.

writer for Mickey Mouse, Nancy Drew, Donald Duck and X-Files. Christopher Sotomayor, comics colourist

comics colourist Mike Negin , Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP

, Global Comics Talent Manager at Reed POP Raven Gregory , creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope

, creator of The Fly, editor at Zenescope Lee Garbett , artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl

, artist on Loki, Lucifer, Batgirl Ben Grisanti of Hypnotic Dog Comics

of Hypnotic Dog Comics Renato Camilo, artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy

artist on Lookers, Belladonna, Jungle Fantasy Michael Nelsen, writer and artist on Supernaut, Gudrun and Cryptwalker.

