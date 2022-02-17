Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish- Daily LITG, 17th February 2022

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Arrow Star Stephen Amell Renews Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish
  2. Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
  3. Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
  4. Gossip: Massive DC Comics "Merger" To Be Announced?
  5. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  6. Grant Morrison On DC Comics Wanting To Make Supergirl Fascist As Well
  7. George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies
  8. Dan Slott Goes Deeper Into Doctor Who In Fantastic Four #40 (Spoilers)
  9. Marvel's New Iron Fist Revealed – And Allocated (Spoilers)
  10. Saturday Night Live: Can Michael Che Negotiate Our Next Contract, Too?

LITG one year ago, Nicholas Brendon, Joss Whedon, DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon Posts Video Discussing Joss Whedon & More
  2. DC Comics Buyout In The Works From Fans With Lots Of Money
  3. Other People Who Have Heard About The Big DC Buyout Pitch
  4. Rick And Morty Gets A Major Event: Rick's New Hat
  5. Tonight Is Shiny Luvdisc Spotlight Hour In Pokémon GO
  6. WandaVision: Can We Stop With The Term "Filler Episode" Please?
  7. 2 New High-Res Images from The Suicide Squad Shows Off The Cast
  8. Funko Reveals Teasers For ECCC Pops, Here Is Our Guesses
  9. Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis & Lesley-Ann Brandt Look Devilishly Sharp
  10. Ex-The Mandalorian Cast Member Gina Carano Has Help Not Getting It
  11. Orcs In Space: The New Comic From Rick & Morty Creator Justin Roiland
  12. Shang-Chi: Marvel Announces New Ongoing Comic Series Coming In May
  13. Fox News And The Fox Family In DC Comics' Future State (Spoilers)
  14. Time-Travelling From DC Future State To Infinite Frontier (Spoilers)
  15. Poison Ivy Made Her Relationship With Harley Quinn Toxic? Spoilers
  16. DC Publish Superman '78 and Batman '89 Comics To Feel Like The Movies
  17. PrintWatch: Maniac Of New York #1 and Invincible #1 Get New Printings
  18. Immortal Wonder Woman Vs Immortal Hulk For End Of Universe (Spoilers)
  19. Barbara Gordon and Dick Grayson In DC Future State – And Beyond
  20. Marvel Publishes Biggest Star Wars Event, War Of The Bounty Hunters
  21. How Scarecrow Sets Up The Magistrate In Batman Infinite Frontier
  22. Separated At Birth: Woody Allen and Alex Ross
  23. Pee-Wee Hermann Congratulates Keanu Reeves On BRZRKR Orders

LITG two years ago – DC cancelled Supergirl

And Immortal Hulk had a take-it-or-leave-it trans character.

  1. DC Cancels Supergirl in May
  2. Has Marvel Featured a Prominent #Trans Character Under The Radar for a Year-And-A-Half?
  3. The Deletion of Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy as a Couple?
  4. Explaining Why Firefly Fans are No Longer Called Browncoats in Firefly #14 [Preview]
  5. Disneyland Resort Adds New Galactic Treats At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
  6. Ric Grayson Wants His Memories Back, and Fans Want Their Dick, in Nightwing #69 [Preview]
  7. Six Invitational 2020: Day Two Winners/Losers Bracket Results
  8. Wolverine Murders the X-Men Again in Wolverine #1 [Preview]
  9. "A League of Their Own" Line-Up: "The Good Place" D'Arcy Carden, More
  10. Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, 16th February 2020 – "X-Men Wins The First Big Week Since The New Year"

LITG three years ago, DC was talking about reducing titles

And something was happening with wrestling.

  1. Major DC Comics Changes Rumoured – The New 22? (UPDATE: Dan DiDio Denial)
  2. Corey Graves' Wife Accuses WWE Commentator of Affair with Superstar
  3. New DC Walmart Comics Out – Batman Loves Dinosaurs and Iris West Looks Like Candice Patton
  4. New York Toy Fair: 70+ Pictures From the NECA Toys Booth
  5. New York Toy Fair: Marvel Legends Galore! Get Your Wallets Ready

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Comic book inker Jonathan Glapion
  • Comic book penciller Norm Rapmund
  • Comic book reviewer Paul O'Brien
  • Comic book inker Nelson
  • Comic store owner Menachem Luchins

