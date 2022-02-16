Emaciated Black Krrsantan In The Daily LITG, 16th February 2022

Posted on
by
|
Comments

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

Reach Around In The Daily LITG, 16th February 2022

LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday

  1. Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
  2. Arrow Star Stephen Amell Renews Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish
  3. Gossip: Massive DC Comics "Merger" To Be Announced?
  4. A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
  5. Apex Shadow Lugia & Ho-Oh Announced For Pokémon GO Tour: Johto
  6. Saturday Night Live: Can Michael Che Negotiate Our Next Contract, Too?
  7. A New Costume For Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow (Spoilers)
  8. God Saves Wally West's Son & Gives Him A Flash-Style Superhero Name?
  9. Futurama: Mark Hamill Supports John DiMaggio: No "Fake Bender" Here
  10. Kylun Returns In Marvel's X-Men May 2022 Solicitations

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, Does DC Comics have Angel Investors?

Does DC Comics Have Angel Investors? The Daily LITG 16th February 2021
LITG: Angel PR image, 20th Century Fox Film Corp
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Buffy, Angel Star David Boreanaz Posts Support for Charisma Carpenter
  2. DC Comics Buyout In The Works From Fans With Lots Of Money
  3. Funko Reveals Teasers For ECCC Pops, Here Is Our Guesses
  4. The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Four
  5. Steven Grant Has A Big Idea To Bring Back The Punisher For Marvel
  6. Is Future State Flash In A Controlling Relationship With Aquawoman?
  7. The Expanse Showed Us How to Kill Off Any Space Opera Character
  8. Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis & Lesley-Ann Brandt Look Devilishly Sharp
  9. DC Comics Posts Nightwing Thirst Trap For Valentine's Day
  10. Niantic Announces Schedule For Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto
  11. Rene Pfitzner Returns To His Mythic Creature Trainer on KickStarter
  12. Infinite-Realities Comic, The Tessellation, Breaks Format Wide Open
  13. Comic Store In Your Future: The Age Of Speculation
  14. Marvel Comics' May 2021 Solicitations – Frankensteined
  15. Marvel, Charles Soule and Steve McNiven Tease a New Boba Fett Comic
  16. Dragon Clan Leads Zenescope Entertainment's May Releases
  17. How Fast Will Comics Vault Live Variant to Radiant Black #1 Hit $150?
  18. X-Force #1 With Deadpool Card Sells For $100? Are You All Insane?
  19. First Original Grant Morrison Comic For Five Years Goes To FOC Today
  20. Where Did DC Comics Employees Go After They Left?
  21. Taskmaster #3 At $15 Over "South Korean Captain America" Taegukgi
  22. Superman's Infinite Frontier Kryptonians – Have We Met Them Before?

LITG two years ago – Star Wars got an edge

And legal cases were getting interminable.

  1. Disneyland Resort Adds New Galactic Treats At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
  2. Funko Emerald City Comic Con Reveals All in One Place
  3. Court Accepts Judgement Over Jurisdiction, in Richard Meyer Vs Mark Waid
  4. The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular Will Feature Punchline
  5. Wolverine Murders the X-Men Again in Wolverine #1 [Preview]
  6. Funko Reveals Emerald City Comic Con Retailer Locations
  7. Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
  8. The Impotence of Hercules in Guardians of the Galaxy #2 [Preview]
  9. SCOOP: Return Of The Image Comics Shared-Superhero Universe – and Time to Start Hoarding Savage Dragon
  10. Check Out Paolo Rivera's 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Endgame' Posters

LITG three years ago, BTS Pops filled my life

And it used to be sunny in Philadelphia.

  1. Funko New York Toy Fair Reveals: BTS Pops!
  2. 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': Charlie Day on Fan Theories [VIDEO]
  3. X-Men, Cyclops, Wolverine, Deadpool, Hulk, Conan, More Reimagined as Asgardians for War of the Realms Variants
  4. Marvel Comics – Keep On Relaunchin' Rumours
  5. Big Rumoured Changes Coming to Marvel's Star Wars Comics Line for 2019

Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Legendary comics writer, Len Strazewski
  • John Totleben, Swamp Thing and Marvelman artist
  • Comic designer and cosplayer, Jason Atomic
  • Tim Bradstreet, comic book creator

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.