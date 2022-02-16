Emaciated Black Krrsantan In The Daily LITG, 16th February 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: The ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
- Arrow Star Stephen Amell Renews Grant Gustin's Valentine's Day Wish
- Gossip: Massive DC Comics "Merger" To Be Announced?
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Apex Shadow Lugia & Ho-Oh Announced For Pokémon GO Tour: Johto
- Saturday Night Live: Can Michael Che Negotiate Our Next Contract, Too?
- A New Costume For Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow (Spoilers)
- God Saves Wally West's Son & Gives Him A Flash-Style Superhero Name?
- Futurama: Mark Hamill Supports John DiMaggio: No "Fake Bender" Here
- Kylun Returns In Marvel's X-Men May 2022 Solicitations
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- BOOM! to Publish New Dune Spinoff Comic The Waters of Kanly
- A Secret Something Is Killing The Children Comic Is Published Tomorrow
- A Second Marvel's Voices: Identity #1 For May 2022
- A New DC Comic From Gary Whitta & Darick Robertson – Yes, It's Batman
- ComiXology App 4.0 Update Is Just A "Bad Version Of The Kindle App"
- Image Confirms The Dark Room From Gerry Duggan & Scott Buoncristiano
- A ComiXology Beta Tester Talks To Bleeding Cool About The Update
- 90s Teen Titan Risk Returns To Nightwing #89 With A Cybernetic Arm
- Nubia's New Weapon Named – The Staff Of Understanding (Spoilers)
- Reach Around In The Daily LITG, 15th February 2022
LITG one year ago, Does DC Comics have Angel Investors?
- Buffy, Angel Star David Boreanaz Posts Support for Charisma Carpenter
- DC Comics Buyout In The Works From Fans With Lots Of Money
- Funko Reveals Teasers For ECCC Pops, Here Is Our Guesses
- The Unreleased Sinnoh Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Four
- Steven Grant Has A Big Idea To Bring Back The Punisher For Marvel
- Is Future State Flash In A Controlling Relationship With Aquawoman?
- The Expanse Showed Us How to Kill Off Any Space Opera Character
- Lucifer Season 6: Tom Ellis & Lesley-Ann Brandt Look Devilishly Sharp
- DC Comics Posts Nightwing Thirst Trap For Valentine's Day
- Niantic Announces Schedule For Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto
- Rene Pfitzner Returns To His Mythic Creature Trainer on KickStarter
- Infinite-Realities Comic, The Tessellation, Breaks Format Wide Open
- Comic Store In Your Future: The Age Of Speculation
- Marvel Comics' May 2021 Solicitations – Frankensteined
- Marvel, Charles Soule and Steve McNiven Tease a New Boba Fett Comic
- Dragon Clan Leads Zenescope Entertainment's May Releases
- How Fast Will Comics Vault Live Variant to Radiant Black #1 Hit $150?
- X-Force #1 With Deadpool Card Sells For $100? Are You All Insane?
- First Original Grant Morrison Comic For Five Years Goes To FOC Today
- Where Did DC Comics Employees Go After They Left?
- Taskmaster #3 At $15 Over "South Korean Captain America" Taegukgi
- Superman's Infinite Frontier Kryptonians – Have We Met Them Before?
LITG two years ago – Star Wars got an edge
And legal cases were getting interminable.
- Disneyland Resort Adds New Galactic Treats At Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge
- Funko Emerald City Comic Con Reveals All in One Place
- Court Accepts Judgement Over Jurisdiction, in Richard Meyer Vs Mark Waid
- The Joker 80th Anniversary 100-Page Super Spectacular Will Feature Punchline
- Wolverine Murders the X-Men Again in Wolverine #1 [Preview]
- Funko Reveals Emerald City Comic Con Retailer Locations
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- The Impotence of Hercules in Guardians of the Galaxy #2 [Preview]
- SCOOP: Return Of The Image Comics Shared-Superhero Universe – and Time to Start Hoarding Savage Dragon
- Check Out Paolo Rivera's 'Avengers: Infinity War', 'Endgame' Posters
LITG three years ago, BTS Pops filled my life
And it used to be sunny in Philadelphia.
- Funko New York Toy Fair Reveals: BTS Pops!
- 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia': Charlie Day on Fan Theories [VIDEO]
- X-Men, Cyclops, Wolverine, Deadpool, Hulk, Conan, More Reimagined as Asgardians for War of the Realms Variants
- Marvel Comics – Keep On Relaunchin' Rumours
- Big Rumoured Changes Coming to Marvel's Star Wars Comics Line for 2019
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Legendary comics writer, Len Strazewski
- John Totleben, Swamp Thing and Marvelman artist
- Comic designer and cosplayer, Jason Atomic
- Tim Bradstreet, comic book creator