HBO Shows In The Daily LITG, 21st February 2022
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
LITG: Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology and the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
- Predator 2 Shaman Predator, A NECA Toy Fair BC Exclusive Reveal
- Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology And The App Update
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Stephen Amell Checks John Cena Over Peacemaker's Green Arrow Diss
- Smallville: Alan Ritchson On How He Had & Then Lost Aquaman Pilot
- Futurama: Community Star Yvette Nicole Brown Supports John DiMaggio
- James Gunn on Why He "Would Never" Direct Live-Action Rick and Morty
- The Walking Dead S11E10 Preview: Connie's Commonwealth Concerns
- Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- George Pérez's JLA/Avengers- Thank FOC It's Sunday 20th February 2022
- Marvel Takes The Top Five Of This Week's Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Michael Walsh's New Graphic Novel From Humanoids, Oates & Elyphyne
- Code 45 #1 & Misfitz Clubhouse #1 in Scout Comics May 2022 Solicits
- Walsh Brothers' Ballad Of Ronan in Action Lab's May 2022 Solicits
- Another All-Ages 2000AD With Cadet Dredd- Rebellion May 2021 Solicits
