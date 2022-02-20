Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology In The Daily LITG, 20th February 2022
- Patton Oswalt Vs ComiXology And The App Update
- A Tale of Two Reachers: In Defense of Tom Cruise's Jack Reacher
- Westworld, Arrowverse, Six Feet Under, True Detective: HBO Updates
- George Pérez & Kurt Busiek JLA/Avengers Reprinted, Only 7000 Copies
- Smallville: Alan Ritchson On How He Had & Then Lost Aquaman Pilot
- Star Trek: ViacomCBS Not Happy with Strange New Worlds Screencaps
- Risk Of Rain 2 Reveals More For Survivors Of The Void DLC
- Hasbro Repaints Chewbacca Figure and Calls it Black Krrsantan
- Supernatural: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki & More Thank SPN Family
- Grant Morrison On Superman/Authority As "Clown Fart With Giggle Track"
- The Atomic Secrets of Flash Comics #3, Up for Auction
- First Appearance of Agatha Harkness in Fantastic Four #94, at Auction
- All Harlequin, All The Time in Green Lantern #29, Up for Auction
- Peter David Kickstarts Mash-Up Of A Comic Cons & The Canterbury Tales
- Forbidden Planet Opens New Store In Wolverhampton
- Jenn Woodall's Space Trash in Oni Press May 2022 Solicits
- Neverender #1 & Blind Alley #1 in Behemoth Comics May 2022 Solicits
- Barbaric Back For A One-Shot In Vault Comics May 2022 Solicitations
- GWAR, Mötley Crüe, Bobby Digital & RZA in Z2 Comics May 2022 Solicits
- An Elusive CGC 9.9 Hard Boiled #1, Up for Auction
- Batman, Batman, Batman & Nightwing- The Daily LITG 19th February 2022
- The Boys Star Jack Quaid as Starlight Is a Sight You Just Can't Unsee
- Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Sarah Michelle Gellar Passes on Reboot Plans
- Walker: Jared Padalecki Posts Texas Storm Family Update; Live-Tweeting
- Lucifer: Lauren German Honors Stunt Team, Left Us Doing Double-Take
- Funko Unveils Shared Retailers List For Emerald City Comic Con
- Mewtwo Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: February 2021
- Pokémon TCG Announces Solution For Current Demand
- The New Shining Fates Pokémon TCG Set Hits Shelves Today
- The Shiny Pokémon That Will Release During Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto
- Titans Season 3 Preview: Conor Leslie Goes Gollum (We Think?) on Set
- Justice League Comic Gets Zack Snyder Cut Covers From DC For $1 Extra
- Denny O'Neil's Cancelled Comic Cavalcade Copies Up For Auction
- Ultrachatter About Ultramega As James Harren's #1 Heads To FOC
- After 29 Years At DC Comics, Vince Letterio Joins Dynamite
- Matthew Rosenberg Has Rekindled His Feud with the Post Office
- Rush Limbaugh Biographical Comic Book Rushed Out For Tomorrow
- The Department Of Truth To Be A TV Series – Honest (UPDATE)
- Speculation Corner: Captain Marvel #1 1989 Giant-Size Special
- Peach Momoko Thanks FOC It's 19th February 2021
- Carnage and Curse Of Man-Thing Both Have Messy Creative Changes
- Six Launches From Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2021
- Marvel Comics Creates New Trading Cards Packs For Heroes Reborn
- Silver City Launches, Babyteeth Returns, Aftershock May 2021 Solicits
- Everything You Knew About Buffy Was Wrong in Boom May 2021 Solicts
- Dave Sim Versus Disney Over Baby Yoda Cerebus?
- V.E. Schwab's Extraordinary #0 In Titan Comics May 2021 Solicitations
- Die: Image Announces The Series' Final Story Arc, "Bleed"
- Looper Meets Saga- Declan Shalvey Writes Time Before Time From Image
- Dark Horse Comics May 2021 Solicits Launch Orville, Witcher, Hellboy
- Binc Gave Almost $3 Million To Bookstores And Comic Shops In 2020
- Red Sonja and Babyteeth Finale On Diamond Previews Covers Next Week
- Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, Moritat Launch Invincible Red Sonja
- Dynamite Hires DC's Jim Sokolowski and Diamond's Nick Pentz
- "The Umbrella Academy" Season 2: They're Back – But When Are They?
- Warning: This Is All You Get of Punchline in Batman #89 (Spoilers)
- Wally West Joining Up The Dots Between Heroes In Crisis, Rebirth, Doomsday Clock in Flash Forward #6 – 5G Next? (Spoilers)
- The Joker Takes His Crowbar to Dick Grayson One More Time (Nightwing #69 Spoilers)
- Krakoan Crack, Fight Scenes and Jim Lee Impressions (New Mutants #7, Wolverine #1 and Marauders #8 Spoilers)
- The Spider-Man Who Laughs? Marvel Heroes Get Dark Variants in May
- Don't Pay $15 For Batman #94
- Marvel Comics Gets Fully Unionized in May 2020
- Batman's Wonderful New Toys, Harley Quinn's Plan For The Joker, Very Little Punchline in Batman #89 (Spoilers)
- Fast Food Industry Doesn't Understand Why Comic Book Website Keeps Writing Articles About It
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's Glenn Howerton On Reddit Q's [Video]
- 'Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest' Brings Classic Warhammer to Mobile
- Big Announcements From DC Comics Coming This Week
- Brian Bendis Has Given Superman a Brand New Super Power
- Frankensteining Marvel Comics May 2019 Solicitations
- Steve Oliff, comics colourist
- Justin Jordan, co-creator of Luther Strode, Deep State, Spread, Dead Body Road, Dark Gods, and Savage Things.
- Stuart Moore, former Vertigo/Marvel Knights editor, novelist and comics writer of Wolverine Noir, Firestorm and Detective Comics, and Captain Ginger for Ahoy.
- Manga writer/letterer Alex Giles