Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations in the Daily LITG, 31st July 2021
LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. But how much are you willing to pay? The $4.99 comic book price point is causing ructions… The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.
- Pokémon GO Has Fixed The Worst Aspect Of The Game
- Domino's Threatens to Slice Ties with AEW Over Pizza Cutter Incident
- Dan Lee Is The Stan Lee Lookalike Appearing At A Comic Con Near You
- Obi-Wan Kenobi Star Joel Edgerton Doesn't Seem to Like Imagining Trees
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Charlie Day's Looking to Get Paid
- Rick Remender Got Nothing For Avengers Endgame Captain America Plot
- FCBD Spoilers: Will Ben Reilly Be The Real Spider-Man Going Forward?
- Jason Aaron To Launch New Punisher Series From Marvel
- Major Amanda Waller Shocker In Suicide Squad: Get Joker (Spoilers)
- FCBD Avengers Kicks Off Jason Aaron's Endgame Plans (Big Spoilers)
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- The Human Torch – Flame On Forever in Fantastic Four #36 (Spoilers)
- FCBD Spoilers: A Surprise Look At Daredevil's Future
- PrintWatch: Moon Knight, Trailer Park Boys, Mirka Andolfo, Dark Blood
- The Promise Collection 1941: Captain America, Super Soldiers and Spies
- Brett Booth and Clay Mann's Problems With Valiant Royalties?
- FCBD: Venom Spoilers For Future Of King Eddie The First, Symbiote God
- Xavier, Emma Frost, Magneto, Our Leaders Cannot Be Trusted – Inferno
- The Department of Truth #1 Sixth & Final Covers Switched By Mistake
- Cat + Gamer: Dark Horse to Publish Cat-Loving Manga in March 2022
- LATE: Wonder Girl, Locke & Key/Sandman and Miracleman
- Darkhawk And Technofreak Thank FOC It's Friday
- Charlie Day's Day In The Daily LITG, 30th July 2021
- Former Captain Britain Brian Braddock & Meggan Expecting Another Baby?
- The Return Of Blacksad From Europe Comics And Dark Horse
- Bianca Xunise's Punk Rock Karaoke OGN Sells For 6 Figures At Auction
- Scott Chantler's Squire&Knight Graphic Novels Bought By First Second
LITG one year ago, The Minority Retort
Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. But the ending of The Minority Report from all those years ago was what you all really wanted to read about and discuss. I blame you.
- How The Missing Final Line Ruined Minority Report
- Sierra Counters: Defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders In Pokémon GO
- American Horror Story: Bassett, Ross Wouldn't Mind Marie Laveau Series
- Something Is Killing The Children Wants To Be The New Walking Dead
- Rick and Morty: Dan Harmon, Jeff Loveness React to "Acid" Emmy Nom
- Chu #1 Review: The Better Call Saul to Chew's Breaking Bad
- Death Metal: Legends Of Dark Knights Hits $25 Over The Robin King
- Which Came First? Batgirl #47, Nightwing #72 or Batman #95? SPOILERS
- Marvel Comics And The $4.99 Twenty-Page Comic Book
- Frank Cho Returns to Wonder Woman Variant Covers, For One Night Only?
- Si Spurrier Accepts GLAAD 2020 Award For Star Wars: Doctor Aphra
- Frank Miller in $25 Million Lawsuit Over Sin City, Hard Boiled Rights
- You Had Minutes Left To Buy James Tynion IV's Razorblades #1 (UPDATE)
- Wonder Woman #759 – First Appearance Of New Villain, Liar Liar?
- John McCrea Launches Kickstarter with Garth Ennis, Gerry Duggan, More
LITG two years ago – Spawn goes to #600
- Todd McFarlane Yelled at Robert Kirkman About Cancelling The Walking Dead and Sees Spawn Going to #600
- Who Are The Secret Six Infected In DC's Year Of The Villain? Our Best Guesses
- "The Walking Dead" Offers First-Look at Spring 2020 Spinoff [PREVIEW]
- John Byrne She-Hulk, Power Pack, Uncanny X-Force, Black Widow Get Omnibuses – and Other Marvel Big Books For 2020
- Could the Joker be Batman's Last Robin? Last Knight on Earth #2 Preview
- Capcom Will Offer "Street Fighter V" Characters For A Timed Event
- "Riverdale" Not Taking Itself TOO Seriously Honors Luke Perry's Words
- "It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia": A Reigniting of "The Office" War?
- Marvel Unleashes First Look at Marvel Monsters #1 [Preview]
- Image Comics Warns Retailers About 'Adult Content' in White Trees #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Kris Anka
Comic Book birthdays today.
There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.
- Aditya Bidikar, letterer on The Department Of Truth, Detective Comics, Coffin Bound, Bloodborne, Little Bird, Punk's Not Dead
- Joyce Chin, artist on Vampirella.
- Nate Powell, artist of March.
- David Macho, comic book agent.
- Chris Stevens, artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers.
- Bradley Walton, writer on Cavewoman, Oz.
- Gary Barker, Garfield artist.