Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations in the Daily LITG, 31st July 2021

LITG: The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. But how much are you willing to pay? The $4.99 comic book price point is causing ructions… The Daily Lying In The Gutters, remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Skipping Team GO Rocket Animations in the Daily LITG, 31st July 2021

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago, The Minority Retort

Price points are back in the news courtesy of the current Empyre series, with 20 pages for $4.99. But the ending of The Minority Report from all those years ago was what you all really wanted to read about and discuss. I blame you.

LITG two years ago – Spawn goes to #600

Comic Book birthdays today.

There might be partially slightly more of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date. With eleven years for us as well.

Aditya Bidikar , letterer on The Department Of Truth, Detective Comics, Coffin Bound, Bloodborne, Little Bird, Punk's Not Dead

, letterer on The Department Of Truth, Detective Comics, Coffin Bound, Bloodborne, Little Bird, Punk's Not Dead Joyce Chin , artist on Vampirella.

, artist on Vampirella. Nate Powell , artist of March.

, artist of March. David Macho, comic book agent.

comic book agent. Chris Stevens, artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers.

artist, colourist, co-creator of Skullkickers. Bradley Walton, writer on Cavewoman, Oz.

writer on Cavewoman, Oz. Gary Barker, Garfield artist.