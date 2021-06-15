Ultimate Slip 'N Slide 'N S*** – The Daily LITG, 15th June 2021

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. And the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

The Daily LITG, 15th June 2021

Ultimate Slip 'N Slide 'N S*** &#8211; The Daily LITG, 15th June 2021
LITG Image: Shutterstock.com

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

  1. Ultimate Slip 'N Slide Prod Halted Over "Explosive Diarrhea" Outbreak
  2. Kissing, Separated At Birth – Thor and Sif, Superman and Raja
  3. Hasbro Reveals Future Figures For Star Wars: The Black Series
  4. The Boys Co-Creator Creates New DC Legacy Batman Villain (Spoilers)
  5. Titan Cancels Captain Jack/Doctor Who Comic Over John Barrowman
  6. Marvel Comics Solicitation For Jonathan Hickman's X-Men: Inferno
  7. Comics Folk React To… Batman Not Going Down On Catwoman
  8. What's In A Name? Nightwing, Bitewing, Haley And More (Spoilers)
  9. Todd McFarlane Designs His Own Wonder Woman With DC Multiverse
  10. Wonder Woman Faces Her Fears With XM Studios Newest DC Statue

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.

LITG one year ago, closing comic book stores

I would not have been surprised by hundreds of comic book stores having closed. That, one year ago, five had chosen to was very sad, but it was good news that it was comparatively so few, and not the start of a flood of closures.

Happy Birthday Neal Adams - The Daily LITG 15th June 2020.
  1. Five Comic Book Stores Announce Permanent Closure
  2. Nickelodeon Post Fuels SpongeBob SquarePants Sexuality Speculation
  3. Emma Frost Shows Her True Colors with Iron Studios X-Men Series
  4. TMNT Gets Shell Shocked in SDCC 2020 Exclusive from Playmates
  5. Our Scooby-Doo Series Rankings: From "Ruh-Roh" to Scooby Snack-Worthy
  6. DC Rescheduled Comics Including Lois Lane and Doom Patrol Finales
  7. Transformers Battlegrounds Is Coming In October 2020
  8. Highlander Gets its First Collectible Release from Chronicle
  9. Games Workshop Announces Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus Boxed Set
  10. Brady Bunch, Get Smart and More: Does Classic TV Work For Modern Kids?

Comic Book birthdays today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.

  • Brian Hibbs, owner of Comix Experience in San Francisco.
  • Neal Adams, longstanding Batman, X-Men comic creator, publisher, comic store owner.
  • Don McGregor, Black Panther writer, co-creator of Sabre.
  • Rick Stasi, artist on Action Comics Weekly and Disney Afternoon.
  • Brent Anderson, artist on X-Men: God Loves, Man Kills and co-creator of Astro City.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.

Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.


About Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from Blacks on Dean Street, shops at Piranha Comics. Father of two. Political cartoonist.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.