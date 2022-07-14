Time And Relative Transitions In Space- Daily LITG July 14th 2022
LITG: Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans
- Doctor Who: Heartstopper Star Yasmin Finney Confirms Rose Is Trans
- Eaglemoss/Hero Collector Reportedly Goes Into Administration
- The Marvel Universe Gets 1000% Bigger In Fantastic Four #45 (Spoilers)
- That X-Men Cameo In Thor: Love And Thunder (Spoiler)
- Mary Jane Watson, Controlled By Moira Mactaggert (X-Spoilers)
- Emma Frost, Firestar & Butter Rum, in Hellfire Gala X-Men Spoilers
- Blowing Up Krakoa & Other Ways To Deal With Immortality (X-Spoilers)
- Justice League Dies Yet Again? 3 Times In 3 Months? (Spoilers)
- The Punisher Has Words For Police Who Use His Skull Logo (#13 Spoilers)
- The Munsters Trailer Released, Film Out In September…Somewhere
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Kings of Nowhere Volume 2 Coming to Comic Shops Next March
- Alan Moore & Jacen Burrows' Neonomicon & Providence Are Back In Print
- Marvel Comics Gives Werewolf By Night A Moon Knight Annual
- Zenescope's Joe Brusha Talks Man Goat & the Bunnyman and Cthulhu
- Secret Origin of Matt Baker's Cinderella Love #25 Cover, at Auction
- Moira MacTaggert Is The Worst Mother In the World (X-Spoilers)
- Penguin Audio & 2000 AD Adapt Nemesis, Rogue Trooper & Dredd Origins
- Next Week's Marvel & IDW From Penguin Random House Will Be Delayed
- Bling!, Purge, Siryn & Monet Also Lose The X-Men Vote
- Fangoria's Where Wolf Webcomic Is Out Already Optioned For Film/TV
LITG one year ago, John Barrowman Is Bigger On The Inside
- Doctor Who: John Barrowman Finds Another TARDIS Door Closed to Him?
- Better Call Saul: Thomas Schnauz Shares Season 6 Production Update
- Superman & Lois Season 1 E12: John Diggle's Arrowverse Tour Continues
- The Walking Dead: Origins Tells Daryl, Carol, Maggie & Negan's Tales
- CSI: Vegas Welcomes Back William Petersen & Jorja Fox This October
- Night Court Star & Veteran TV Actor Charles Robinson Passes, Age 75
- Transformers Shattered Glass Jetfire Chooses His Path With Hasbro
- Rewriting What Happened To The Flash In Heroes In Crisis One More Time
- Ghosts: UK Fans Rejoice as CBS Gifts World US Remake This October
- Funko FUN TV FunKon Edition – The Boys, My Hero, D&D and Star Wars
- Matthew Rosenberg Writes Task Force Z, DC vs. Vampires in October
- Ivan Moody Of Five Finger Death Punch Announces Dirty Poetry From Z2
- Answering Some Of Today's Infinite Frontier Questions (Spoiler)
- The Bleeding Cool List Of Agents Selling Graphic Novels To Publishers
- Speculator Corner: Chariot by Bryan Edward Hill & Priscilla Petraites
- Future State Finally Does A Title Drop, Finds Its Punchline (Spoilers)
- Batman's Dad Doesn't Read Comics? Infinite Frontier Spoilers
- Big Apple Comic Con Spreads Joy (Hopefully That's All) This Saturday
- DC Comics Promises That WildC.A.T.S. Will Return (Spoilers)
LITG two years ago, Warren Ellis got a website
The article about the Warren Ellis website and commentary about its merits, its impact and its legacy was the most read article on Bleeding Cool this time two years ago. Everything else felt like a merchageddon.
- SoManyOfUs.com Gathers Warren Ellis Accounts – Including Hypnotism
- Transformers and Top Gun Crossover for Maverick Autobot from Hasbro
- A Sealed Copy of Final Fantasy VII is Up for Sale on Heritage Auctions
- Funko San Diego Comic Con 2020: Our Favorite Revealed Pops
- Marvel Legends Sentinel Hits 9000: Female Sentinel Prime Unlocked
- Disco Inferno Calls for AEW Boycott Over Ratings Discrimination
- Buffy The Vampire Slayer Tried Warning Us About 2020 Years Ago
- Supernatural: Richard Speight, Jr. Engages in Jared Padalecki Mischief
- Stjepan Šejić Flexes On The Comics Industry, Making Sunstone Free
- Game of Thrones, Battlestar Galactica: When Good Shows End Badly
LITG three years ago,
It was all prep for San Diego Comic Con…
- "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia": McElhenney / "Single White Female"
- John Carpenter to Write The Joker: Year of the Villain Special
- "Sonic" Producer Has Seen New Sonic, 100% Less Horrifying
- At San Diego Comic-Con 2019 – the DC Comics Booth… is the Warner Bros Booth
- Wizards Of The Coast Says 40 Million Are Playing "Dungeons & Dragons"
Comic Book birthdays today
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date with twelve years for us as well.
- Alex Cox, Director of Merchandise and Projects, IDW.
- John K. Snyder III, writer/artist on Suicide Squad, Grendel, The Duckberg Times and 8 Million Ways to Die.
- Fredrik Strömberg, comics journalist.
- Gino Koltz, cartoonist.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.