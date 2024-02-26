Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: comicspro, diamond, lunar
What Has ComicsPro Ever Done For Us?
At last week's ComicsPro meeting, they gave atendees a list of issues they had been advocating for with publishers and distributors.
ComicsPro states that it is a "not for profit trade organization dedicated to the progress of direct market comic book retailers" and that it will "abide by and follow both the letter and the spirit of all U.S. and International Antitrust and Competition laws. ComicsPRO does not advocate or sanction any agreement or understanding with respect to group or collective purchasing, pricing, or refusals to deal with any supplier, vendor, retail chain participant, customer or groups of customers." This is a very important position for ComicsPro to take considering the same anti-cartel laws in the US introduced by Reagan that also stopped freelancers organising as a union.
So what do they advocate for? Well, at last week's ComicsPro Summit meeting in Pittsburgh they gave attendees a list of issues they had been advocating for with publishers and distributors. A number of which, by the end of the show, were already out of date.
- Terms of sale and shipping costs with Diamond Comics
- ComicSuite meeting with retailers to plan its future
- Universal regarding: CSV invoicing
- Out-of-print graphic novels from DC and Marvel
- Foil variant pricing with Marvel
- Image's switch to Tuesday on-sale
- Ongoing conversations with DC about Tuesday on-sale
- PRH on ordering and billing functionality
- Holiday shipping and FOC schedules
Well, before ComicsPro had started, Diamond already committed to flat-fee shipping. DC Comics announced it was moving to Wednesday on-sale date. And with that, Bleeding Cool understands that Image Comics has abandoned plans to join DC Comics, and confirms it will be sticking to Wednesdays as well. I understand that all these were as a direct result of lobbying by ComicsPro. Bleeding Cool covered the ComicsPro Summit as in-depth as possible, given I was stuck in London, but still more than any other site, and I hope next year to do so in person. Fingers crossed. You can catch up here:
- The Exclusive Retailer Variant Covers Of ComicsPro 2024 And More
- Marvel Comics Commits To The $3.99 Price Point
- Comic Shop Owners Applaud DC Comics Return To Wednesday On-Sale Date
- Geoff Johns Plans For Ghost Machine Through 2024
- There Must Be More Than Batman & Spider-Man- Filip Sablik at ComicsPro
- Diamond Announces Flat Rate Shipping For Comic Book Stores
- Joe Murray Named New ComicsPro President As Jenn Haines Steps Down
- First Second Expand InvestiGators Into An Entire Universe
- Mad Cave's Gatchaman/Battle Of The Planets With Tommy Lee Edwards
- After ComicsPro, Mezo Launches in A Wave Blue World May 2024 Solicits
- ThunderCats Gets 82,000 Orders For Its Second Issue
- Mad Cave's Flash Gordon With Jeremy Adams, Will Conrad And Stan Lee
- Magma Comix, Previewing Big Names This Week At ComicsPro
- DC Comics Announces 25 Absolute Power Comics, All Written By Mark Waid
- More Creators Oni Press EC Comics Revival Include Brian Azzarello
- Jason Aaron, Lee Bermejo & Fiends Create New EC Comics For Oni Press
- Jason Aaron Adds Marvel's Uncle Scrooge To Writing List This Summer
- Jason Aaron Unleashes A Faceful Of Bullets On Keanu Reeves' Brzrkr
- Deadpool & Wolverine To Barge Into Eight Other Marvel Comics
- Shooting Superman In DC's Summer Event Absolute Power… What's Next?
- DC Comics Announces Schedule For New Elseworlds Imprint at ComicsPro
- Oni Press Grabs Adventure Time Comics License From Boom Studios
- Absolute Power, DC Comics' Summer Event With Mark Waid & Dan Mora
- Marvel Gives Away Spider-Man, Deadpool, Thor & Ms Marvel For Free
- Erica Slaughter: Year One For Something Is Killing The Children
- Image Comics Launch A New Retailer Award
- Battle Quest Announces Double-Sized Return To ComicsPRO Next Week
- Diamond Cancels Comics Retailer Summit 2024 As ComicsPRO Steps Up
Retailers, distributors, and publishers can sign up to ComicsPro here.