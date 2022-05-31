#Bendergate in the Daily LITG 31st May 2022
Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead.
LITG: #Bendergate in the ten most-read stories, yesterday
- Futurama: John DiMaggio Didn't Get Raise; Hulu Considered Guest Voices
- Disney Unveils New Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Lightsabers and Fan Vote
- Let's Add Watchmen to The List of Things Elon Musk Doesn't Quite Get
- SuperBat In World's Finest #4 Does Not Appear To Justify eBay Spec
- The Abigail Brand Issue – Early Preview for X-Men Red #3
- Over 200 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022
- Fear the Walking Dead S07E15 "Amina" Just in the Nick of Time: Review
- CBR Exclusively Reveals Batman Incorporated Story From A Week Ago
- Pink Cat Fight At TCAF – Saba Moeel & Toronto Comic Art Festival
- Fear the Walking Dead: Alycia Debnam-Carey Thanks Cast, Crew & Fans
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comics.
- Strange Case of Harleen & Harley by Melissa Marr & Jenn St-Onge
- Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story by Sarah Kuhn & Arielle Jovallanos
- Lamar Giles & Paris Alleyne Create New Static YA Graphic Novel For DC
- Jimmy's Bastards Return In AfterShock Comics August 2022 Solicits
- Alison Sampson Gets Her First Comics Writing Gig For Tori Amos
- Nick Pitarra's Karoshi Comics to Publish Pretender and Bad Dog
- Robert Crumb's Mr Natural, The Strangest Cameo In Chip 'n Dale
- New Star Wars Galaxy Edge Lightsabers in the Daily LITG 30th May 2022
LITG one year ago – Returning Prodigal Son
- Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
- The Boys Aren't Lovin' It: Vought's New Burger A Walking Heart Attack
- Prodigal Son Save, The Boys Squared: BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 May 2021
- The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
- Who is Gohanks and Why is His Dragon Ball Super Card So Expensive?
- Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"
- Law & Order: "Crisis on Infinite Dick Wolf Shows" Coming? Meloni Wraps
- Doctor Who Star Tom Baker's The Curator Returns for UNIT: Nemesis
- Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Zero F*cks to Give Death, Desire Pushback
- Moira Mactaggert Had The Books Of Destiny All Along? (Spoilers)
- The Gardener's Relationship To Poison Ivy Revealed (BatSpoilers)
- TMNT The Last Ronin #3 & Fortnite Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Sapphic Rom-Com Graphic Novel, If You'll Have Me, Sells For 6 Figures
- Infinite Frontier Is Just Act One of Josh Williamson's DC Masterplan
- Zembla and Morgane Lead Guardian Of The Republic Comics From Hexagon
- A Graded Copy of Marvel's Deadpool #1 at Auction
- Loki, Red Room and X-Men Top Advance Reorders
- The Rare Debut of the Phantom Stranger in 1952 Up for Auction
LITG two years ago – Masters of the Universe, Lucifer, Star Wars (Oh my)
Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it starts to ramp up, but one year ago it was all about the Lucifer, JK Rowling, Masters of the Universe, and more.
- Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
- J.K. Rowling Accidentally Tweets F-Bomb Transphobic Report To Millions
- Hasbro Announces Star Wars: Rebels Black Series Re-Release
- Warhammer 40,000 Comes To Life with McFarlane Toys
- Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Clears Up Rumor Again
- DC Comics Cancels Manhunters Secret History, Walmart Giants, Reprints
- Batwoman: CW Lets Us Play One of These Things Is Not Like the Other
- Fargo Season 4 Teaser Apologizes for Series' Awkward, Temporary Pause
- Ticket To Ride: Stay At Home Print And Play Expansion Announced
- Putting The Rifleman Back Into Comic Books
LITG three years ago – When Metaverse was a thing.
A year ago, Doomsday Clock named the DC Universe as the 'metaverse', something that no one at all followed up on. We were ahead of where Wally West would end up though.
- The Walking Dead' Season 10: Abraham Meets Judith as On-Set Image Melts Our Walker Hearts
- Brandon Sanderson Says Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' Show Goes in "Unexpected Directions"
- Joshua Luna Blasts Image Comics for Anti-POC Double Standards
- [Rumor] 'Star Trek: Picard' Gaining Brent Spiner as Data?!?
- 4 New Harry Potter E-Books Coming from J.K. Rowling in 2019
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Adrian Tomine, creator of Optic Nerve.
- David Anthony Kraft, founder, and editor of Comics Interview.
- Dean Haspiel, comics creator for a variety of publishers, 2010 Emmy Award winner.
If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.