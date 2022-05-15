Conan Leaves Marvel, in the Daily LITG,15th of May 2022

The final day of the Lake Como Comic Art Festival is upon us, where Bleeding Cool is coming from this weekend! But first, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: Conan moves on, in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago – Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG two years ago – New Warriors, Poison Ivy, Clownhunter

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors, and more. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Vivek J. Tiwary, author of The Fifth Beatle.

author of The Fifth Beatle. Karen Rubins, creator of Comics Turns.

creator of Comics Turns. Ryan Smith , creator of Funny Farm Comics

, creator of Funny Farm Comics Andrew Cosby, co-founder of Boom Studios, co-creator of Zombie Tales, and Damn Nation.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address



Posted in: Comics | Tagged: conan, newlitg