Greetings From Sunny Italy in Daily LITG 14th May 2022

Greetings from Ital and the Lake Como Comic Art Festival, where Bleeding Cool is coming from this weekend! Butv first, welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but at Bleeding Cool, you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies, and more. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

LITG: The Retirement Game in the ten most-read stories, yesterday

ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.

In case you fancied more LITG about comics.

LITG one year ago – Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns. Even if a few scabs need pulling off first.

LITG two years ago – Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, steeped in Poison Ivy, Batsignals, New Warriors and more.

LITG three years ago – the big Batman change that never was

Maybe it's time to ask Tom King about that story again.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Nicola Barrucci, owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces

owner of Dynamite Entertainment and Dynamic Forces Jonathan Christopher Matthewson , comics creator

, comics creator David Chelsea, autobiographical comic creator

autobiographical comic creator Dave Taylor , artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works

, artist on Batman, Judge Dredd, Force Works Gabriel Vetusto of Comics Z2

of Comics Z2 Karalyn Johnson , illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry.

, illustrator, sculptor, multimedia artist, guerrilla marketer, technical expert and technical consultant to the art supply industry. Josh Baker, comics historian

comics historian Jeffrey Allan Boman , comics journalist

, comics journalist Eric Jason Ratcliffe, host/presenter of Why I Love Comics

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. Interested in more LITG discussion about the Power List, or what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow. Email Address

