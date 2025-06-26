Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: AENT, diamond

Confirmed, AENT Tried To Buy Diamond In October To Avoid Bankruptcy

It has been confirmed. AENT, or Alliance Entertainment, tried to buy Diamond Comic Distribution in October last year to avoid bankruptcy

It was something that Alliance Entertainment (AENT) CEO and owner Bruce Ogilvie said in the Beyond Wednesdays podcast that caused so much fudd, that no one seemed to pick up on. That, before Diamond Comic Distribution moved to Chapter 11 bankruptcy, that AENT had looked into buying Diamond Comics there and then, which would have saved millions on legal procedures.

Well, Diamond/Ad Populum/Sparkle Pop has filed a new document in their lawsuit against Alliance Entertainment as part of the ongoing bankruptcy paperwork, the NDA that Bruce Ogilvie signed, that was sent on the 18th of October 2024, three months before Diamond declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. And it seems to confirm that story. The document begins;

"Dear Bruce Ogilvie:

Your company (referred to as "you" or "your," as appropriate) has expressed interest in exploring a potential transaction (such possible transaction, the "Transaction") involving Diamond Comic Distributors, Inc. (the "Company"). In that connection, you have requested certain information (oral, written, electronic or otherwise) relating to or concerning the Company, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, which is non-public, confidential or proprietary in nature, from officers, directors, employees or agents of the Company. All such information, whether or not identified or marked as non-public, confidential or proprietary, furnished to you and your Representatives (as defined below) either before or after the date of this agreement, together with analyses, compilations, studies, summaries, extracts or other documents or records prepared by you or your Representatives which contain or otherwise reflect or are generated from such information, are collectively referred to herein as the "Evaluation Material."

If such a sale had gone ahead, AENT would have taken on, and would have been liable for, Diamond's debts to publishers. Many publishers wouldn't have left Diamond, and Diamond would also still have the Penguin Random House business. As it stands, the eventual bankruptcy winners Ad Populum have, seemingly, made things even worse for comic book publishers. What happens next, we really don't know. But it seems that, last year in October, there was a way out. But no one took it…

You can use these Diamond tabs to keep up with the latest on Bleeding Cool and find out how we got here. Here's a timeline if you want to catch up…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!